First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba : 31 DECEMBER 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Directors of Fidelity Capital Management (Pvt.) Limited, the management company of First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba are pleased to present second quarter un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Modaraba for the half year ended December 31, 2022, together with auditors' review report thereon.

The Modaraba during the half year ended December 31, 2022, sustained a loss of Rs. 3.933 million, as against profit of Rs. 1.798 million earned in the corresponding six months' period. The operations of the Modaraba have resulted in loss due to certain time-based provisions, while its potential profitability depends on recovery of its major investment in the corporate tower being constructed by Enplan (Pvt.) Limited. As more elaborately discussed in the June 30,2022 Annual Report, the Modaraba as a last option had filed legal suits against Enplan (Pvt.) Limited, which are being contested in the relevant court of laws.

In the first case for recovery of Murabaha finance of Rs 35.0 million the Modaraba Tribunal on February 03, 2022 decreed the case in favor of the Modaraba for an amount of Rs 43.772 million as principal and contracted markup, along with cost of funds from June 1,2014 till the date of realization. M/s Enplan has preferred an appeal before the Honorable Lahore High Court wherein next date of hearing is to be fixed shortly.

In the second case against recovery of Rs 204.0 million the Honorable Lahore High Court had closed the right to argue of M/s Enplan and its sponsors/guarantors. However, on September 5, 2022 M/s Enplan had submitted a miscellaneous application before the Lahore High Court for restoration of their right to defend. The Enplan miscellaneous application prima-facie is time barred. The case is fixed for hearing on 28.03.2023. If Enplan miscellaneous application is rejected the decision favoring Modaraba for recovery of Rs 204.0 million along with cost of funds till recovery is likely to be announced sooner.

Subject however to final decisions of the court the Modaraba is likely to recover the decretal amounts from auction of the mortgaged land and building. The valuation is good enough to suffice our decretal amounts. The recovery of decretal amount means we would not only be recovering our principal amounts but also receiving additional substantial amounts in the form of profit and cost of funds. The resultant recovery of amounts along with due markup shall provide much needed liquidity and profitability in future periods. The management will remain cautions prudent and selective for its investment. We always strive to keep special emphasis on customer satisfaction and also ensuring in the process that we follow the Islamic Shariah Principals in all our business transactions.

The Board wish to place on record its thanks to the certificate holders, regulatory authorities for their valuable support, guidance and cooperation extended to the Modaraba and look forward to their continued patronage in future. The dedication and hard work put in by the officers and staff of the Modaraba is also acknowledged.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Wasim ul Haq Osmani

(Chief Executive)

Lahore:

February 22, 2023

