First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba : 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER
2022
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Directors of Fidelity Capital Management (Pvt.) Limited, the management company of First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba are pleased to present second quarter un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Modaraba for the half year ended December 31, 2022, together with auditors' review report thereon.
The Modaraba during the half year ended December 31, 2022, sustained a loss of Rs. 3.933 million, as against profit of Rs. 1.798 million earned in the corresponding six months' period. The operations of the Modaraba have resulted in loss due to certain time-based provisions, while its potential profitability depends on recovery of its major investment in the corporate tower being constructed by Enplan (Pvt.) Limited. As more elaborately discussed in the June 30,2022 Annual Report, the Modaraba as a last option had filed legal suits against Enplan (Pvt.) Limited, which are being contested in the relevant court of laws.
In the first case for recovery of Murabaha finance of Rs 35.0 million the Modaraba Tribunal on February 03, 2022 decreed the case in favor of the Modaraba for an amount of Rs 43.772 million as principal and contracted markup, along with cost of funds from June 1,2014 till the date of realization. M/s Enplan has preferred an appeal before the Honorable Lahore High Court wherein next date of hearing is to be fixed shortly.
In the second case against recovery of Rs 204.0 million the Honorable Lahore High Court had closed the right to argue of M/s Enplan and its sponsors/guarantors. However, on September 5, 2022 M/s Enplan had submitted a miscellaneous application before the Lahore High Court for restoration of their right to defend. The Enplan miscellaneous application prima-facie is time barred. The case is fixed for hearing on 28.03.2023. If Enplan miscellaneous application is rejected the decision favoring Modaraba for recovery of Rs 204.0 million along with cost of funds till recovery is likely to be announced sooner.
Subject however to final decisions of the court the Modaraba is likely to recover the decretal amounts from auction of the mortgaged land and building. The valuation is good enough to suffice our decretal amounts. The recovery of decretal amount means we would not only be recovering our principal amounts but also receiving additional substantial amounts in the form of profit and cost of funds. The resultant recovery of amounts along with due markup shall provide much needed liquidity and profitability in future periods. The management will remain cautions prudent and selective for its investment. We always strive to keep special emphasis on customer satisfaction and also ensuring in the process that we follow the Islamic Shariah Principals in all our business transactions.
The Board wish to place on record its thanks to the certificate holders, regulatory authorities for their valuable support, guidance and cooperation extended to the Modaraba and look forward to their continued patronage in future. The dedication and hard work put in by the officers and staff of the Modaraba is also acknowledged.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Wasim ul Haq Osmani
(Chief Executive)
Lahore:
February 22, 2023
2023
22
Independent Auditor's Review Report To The
Certificate Holders of First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba
On Review Of Interim Financial Statements
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim balance sheet of First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba ("the Modaraba") as at December 31, 2022, the related condensed interim profit and loss account, condensed interim statement of comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity, condensed interim cash flow statement, and notes to the financial statements for the six months then ended (here-in-after referred to as "the interim financial statements"). The Modaraba Management Company [Fidelity Capital Management (Private) Limited] is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim financial statements in accordance with accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
Based on our review we report that:
The capital work in progress as on December 31, 2022 includes an advance of Rs. 204 million (June 30, 2021: Rs. 204 million) as detailed in note 11.2.1 of the condensed interim financial statements. This advance was created vide settlement agreement dated June 28, 2012 through conversion of amounts availed by M/s Enplan (Private) Limited under Musharakah arrangements. In another sell and buyback agreement dated June 29, 2012, executed with this client, M/s Enplan (Private) Limited had agreed to complete the construction of ground floor of Corporate Tower, Garden Town, Lahore against the said advance within 18 months of the agreement. However, the construction work has stalled at the plinth level and the Modaraba has filed various recovery suits against M/s Enplan (Private) Limited. Pending the outcome of the aforesaid matters, the management has not measured the recoverable amount of the said advance. Accordingly, the impairment loss, if any, has not been recognized in these financial statements, which is a departure from IFRS Standards.
The management has recognized membership assets of Rs 3.510 million as disclosed in note 9 of the condensed interim financial statements. The management has not assessed the estimated fair value of these membership assets and accordingly, the impairment loss, if any, has not been recognized in these condensed interim financial statements, which is a departure from IFRS Standards.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has issued Islamic Financial Accounting Standard-1 Murabaha (IFAS) that describes the accounting and presentation of murabaha arrangements. In accordance with the requirements of IFAS-1, the sale under murabaha arrangement is regarded to be complied with Shariah Principles only if the subject matter is in existence at the time of sale; the seller owns the asset and has title of the subject matter in its name; and the seller has physical or constructive possession of the subject matter at the time of sales. As disclosed in note 6 to the annexed condensed interim financial statements, the Modaraba has provided Murabaha facilities to its customers; however, it was observed that the pre-requisite of IFAS-1 were not present while the Modaraba extended the murabaha facilities to its clients. Accordingly, the transaction of extending murabaha facilities to its clients, amounting to Rs. 32.5 million, were not consistent with the requirements of the IFAS-1.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our review, with the exception of the matter described in the preceding paragraph, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting.
Other Matter
The figures of the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 in the condensed interim profit and loss account and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income have not been reviewed and we do not express a conclusion on them.
The engagement partner on the review resulting in this independent auditor's review report is Amin Ali.
LAHORE
CROWE HUSSAIN CHAUDHURY & CO.
Dated: February 22, 2023
Chartered Accountants
UDIN: RR2022100515H7CoansV
