FIRST FINANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: FIRST FINANCE
ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 23-07-2023 12:16:36 PM
PM 12:16:36 2023-07-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of FIRST
2023-07-23 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
FINANCE was held on 11:00 On 23-07-2023 at zoom.
ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ
The shareholders participation in the General Assembly
.% 68.83
Meeting was 68.83%.
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Memorandum of Association
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Basmah thaher
Basmah thaher :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
