Company's Name: FIRST FINANCE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-07-2023 12:16:36 PM

PM 12:16:36 2023-07-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of FIRST

2023-07-23 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

FINANCE was held on 11:00 On 23-07-2023 at zoom.

ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ

The shareholders participation in the General Assembly

.% 68.83

Meeting was 68.83%.

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Memorandum of Association

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Basmah thaher

Basmah thaher :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

