First Finance : G.A (FFCO) 2023 03 19

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: FIRST FINANCE
|
ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 19-03-2023 02:33:20 PM
|
PM 02:33:20 2023-03-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of FIRST FINANCE cordially invites
|
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly
|
2023-03-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
|
Meeting which will be held at 10:00 on 19-03-2023 at
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
zoom to discuss the following matters:
|
|
|
|
Whether the meeting was postponed: Yes
|
ﻢﻌﻧ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺍﺫﺇ ﺎﻣ
|
|
|
Date of postponed meeting: 23-03-2023
|
2023-03-23 :ﻞﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
|
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Basmah thaher
|
Basmah thaher :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|