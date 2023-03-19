Advanced search
    FFCO   JO3125111018

FIRST FINANCE COMPANY

(FFCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
0.6400 JOD   +4.92%
First Finance : G.A (FFCO) 2023 03 19

03/19/2023 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIRST FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: FIRST FINANCE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 19-03-2023 02:33:20 PM

PM 02:33:20 2023-03-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of FIRST FINANCE cordially invites

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

2023-03-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Meeting which will be held at 10:00 on 19-03-2023 at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

zoom to discuss the following matters:

Whether the meeting was postponed: Yes

ﻢﻌﻧ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺍﺫﺇ ﺎﻣ

Date of postponed meeting: 23-03-2023

2023-03-23 :ﻞﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Basmah thaher

Basmah thaher :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

First Finance Company PSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 12:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2,84 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
Net income 2022 1,49 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net cash 2022 4,90 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart FIRST FINANCE COMPANY
First Finance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Abdullah Abdulhaleem Abu Khadija Vice Chairman & General Manager
Muhammad Anwar Ibrahim Najjar Deputy Financial Manager
Hijra Mohammed Al-Fares Hammad Chairman
Ahmad Marwan Abdel Hadi Manager-Technology & Information Technology
Ali Atiyeh Abdullah Atiyeh Manager-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCE COMPANY10.34%31
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-12.82%41 860
ORIX CORPORATION1.84%19 105
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-13.30%12 451
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.62%7 599
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-9.55%5 657