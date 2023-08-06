First Finance Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company primarily engaged in the provision of consumer financial services. The Company is organized into two business segments: the Finance activity segment offers funds, and the Investment activity segment is involved in the investment in different financial instruments. The Company focuses on carrying out Islamic financing for individuals, real estate, and private and public project development; mediating between banks and lending institutions, local funding, funds, and international and regional development banks, and the money, property and real estate management, among others.

Sector Consumer Lending