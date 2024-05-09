FIRST FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: FIRST FINANCE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 09-05-2024 11:36:55 AM

AM 11:36:55 2024-05-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that ﺵﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﺷﺭﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺎﻴﻧﺩ

-08 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺵﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﺷﺭﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺎﻴﻧﺩ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 08-05-2024 shares from company

ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10049)ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-05

FIRST FINANCE(10049).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.028%

9908

1000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

1000

9908

0.028%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

ﻲﺒﻋﺰﻟﺍ ﻡﺮﻛﺍ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ

ﻲﺒﻋﺰﻟﺍ ﻡﺮﻛﺍ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Basmah thaher

Basmah thaher :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Board secretary

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

First Finance Company PSC published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 09:02:04 UTC.