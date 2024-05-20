FIRST FINANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: FIRST FINANCE
ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 20-05-2024 10:42:33 AM
AM 10:42:33 2024-05-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that ﺵﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﺷﺭﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺎﻴﻧﺩ
-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺵﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﺷﺭﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺎﻴﻧﺩ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 19-05-2024 shares from company
ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10049)ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-05
FIRST FINANCE(10049).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.034%
11965
579
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
579
11965
0.034%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
ﻲﺒﻋﺰﻟﺍ ﻡﺮﻛﺍ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ
ﻲﺒﻋﺰﻟﺍ ﻡﺮﻛﺍ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Basmah thaher
Basmah thaher :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Board secretary
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
First Finance Company PSC published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 07:54:09 UTC.