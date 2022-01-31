FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND 35TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH - Form 8-K

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND 35TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH ABILENE, Texas, January 27, 2022 - First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $55.34 million compared to earnings of $58.48 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $227.56 million compared to $202.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of $25.53 million, or 12.64 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2020. "Over the last two years, we have remained focused on the execution of our excellence in customer service culture across each of our markets to meet the needs of our customers during these times. Whether it was providing PPP funds, keeping our branches open, accessing the Mainstreet Lending Program, providing access to the mortgage secondary markets, protecting their deposits, or providing capital to grow and expand their business, we remained TEXAS STRONG for our communities. We finished 2021 with outstanding growth reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, and deposit growth of $1.89 billion, or 21.79 percent. Our continual commitment to customer service supported by our growth provides strong momentum as we begin 2022. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $94.81 million compared to $90.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.96 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands): PPP Loans

Originated PPP Amounts as of December 31, 2021 Number

of Loans Amount Number

of Loans Period-End

Amount,

Net Unamortized

Fees Recognized

Fees During

the Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2021 PPP Round 1 6,530 $ 703,450 37 $ 1,970 $ 21 $ 42 PPP Round 2 3,179 267,423 305 50,823 1,779 4,246 PPP Total 9,709 $ 970,873 342 $ 52,793 $ 1,800 $ 4,288

PPP loan balances totaled $52.79 million at December 31, 2021 and accounted for $103.35 million in average balances for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $327.10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $8.03 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.47 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.19 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $66.53 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.29 percent of loans, or 1.42 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $5.49 million at December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $2.28 million compared to net charge-offs of $561 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020. Classified loans totaled $161.19 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $197.45 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.90 million compared to $35.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following: • Trust fees increased to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $7.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.70 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $7.51 billion at December 31, 2020. • Service charges on deposits increased to $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $5.33 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $8.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the over 16,000 net new accounts opened in 2021, debit cards issued and overall customer utilization. • Mortgage income was $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins. • Loan interest recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.21 million compared to $235 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $61.67 million compared to $63.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following: • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $41.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease over the same quarter in the prior year was driven by decreases in profit sharing expense and incentive compensation accruals in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, profit sharing and incentive expenses were higher driven by higher earnings that primarily resulted from the Company's initial adoption of CECL. Offsetting these decreases were annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2021. The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 45.49 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2021 2020 ASSETS Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Cash and due from banks $ 205,053 $ 201,901 $ 190,061 $ 190,350 $ 211,113 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 323,535 359,241 654,531 893,221 517,971 Investment securities 6,573,179 6,119,984 5,578,048 5,109,631 4,393,029 Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans 5,336,179 5,147,160 4,984,210 4,790,752 4,687,370 PPP loans 52,793 139,334 320,392 531,810 483,663 Total loans, held-for-investment 5,388,972 5,286,494 5,304,602 5,322,562 5,171,033 Allowance for loan losses (63,465 ) (63,370 ) (62,138 ) (62,974 ) (66,534 ) Net loans, held-for-investment 5,325,507 5,223,124 5,242,464 5,259,588 5,104,499 Loans, held-for-sale 37,810 47,721 61,802 65,405 83,969 Premises and equipment, net 149,764 147,516 147,655 142,415 142,269 Goodwill 313,481 313,481 313,481 313,481 313,481 Other intangible assets 3,298 3,689 4,087 4,499 4,911 Other assets 170,834 126,601 136,954 124,297 133,258 Total assets $ 13,102,461 $ 12,543,258 $ 12,329,083 $ 12,102,887 $ 10,904,500 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,780,230 $ 3,574,405 $ 3,427,038 $ 3,350,145 $ 2,982,697 Interest-bearing deposits 6,786,258 6,318,712 6,354,656 6,063,302 5,693,120 Total deposits 10,566,488 9,893,117 9,781,694 9,413,447 8,675,817 Borrowings 671,152 648,679 549,969 548,604 430,093 Trade date payable - 174,236 189,838 381,871 14,641 Other liabilities 105,597 93,491 87,213 93,537 105,759 Shareholders' equity 1,759,224 1,733,735 1,720,369 1,665,428 1,678,190 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,102,461 $ 12,543,258 $ 12,329,083 $ 12,102,887 $ 10,904,500 Quarter Ended 2021 2020 INCOME STATEMENTS Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Interest income $ 95,995 $ 97,198 $ 92,602 $ 90,610 $ 92,457 Interest expense 1,187 1,416 1,653 1,786 1,920 Net interest income 94,808 95,782 90,949 88,824 90,537 Provision for credit losses 2,064 - (1,206 ) (1,997 ) (8,033 ) Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 92,744 95,782 92,155 90,821 98,570 Noninterest income 34,903 37,726 34,673 34,874 35,709 Noninterest expense 61,672 62,939 59,374 57,723 63,705 Net income before income taxes 65,975 70,569 67,454 67,972 70,574 Income tax expense 10,638 11,641 11,075 11,054 12,099 Net income $ 55,337 $ 58,928 $ 56,379 $ 56,918 $ 58,475 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net income - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 Net income - diluted 0.39 0.41 0.39 0.40 0.41 Cash dividends declared 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.13 0.13 Book value 12.34 12.17 12.08 11.70 11.80 Tangible book value 10.12 9.94 9.85 9.47 9.57 Market value 50.84 45.95 49.13 46.73 36.17 Shares outstanding - end of period 142,532,116 142,467,687 142,359,774 142,285,611 142,161,834 Average outstanding shares - basic 142,437,804 142,334,449 142,245,555 142,146,275 142,057,705 Average outstanding shares - diluted 143,251,521 143,218,920 143,164,611 143,002,658 142,644,088 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.74 % 1.90 % 1.89 % 2.05 % 2.19 % Return on average equity 12.63 13.43 13.38 13.83 14.27 Return on average tangible equity 15.45 16.43 16.48 17.09 17.74 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.29 3.41 3.36 3.55 3.75 Efficiency ratio 46.18 45.88 45.94 45.36 49.15 Year Ended

Dec. 31, INCOME STATEMENTS 2021 2020 Interest income $ 376,405 $ 364,128 Interest expense 6,042 14,243 Net interest income 370,363 349,885 Provision for credit losses (1,139 ) 19,517 Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 371,502 330,368 Noninterest income 142,176 139,935 Noninterest expense 241,708 227,938 Net income before income taxes 271,970 242,365 Income tax expense 44,408 40,331 Net income $ 227,562 $ 202,034 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net income - basic $ 1.60 $ 1.42 Net income - diluted 1.59 1.42 Cash dividends declared 0.58 0.51 Book Value 12.34 11.80 Tangible book value 10.12 9.57 Market Value 50.84 36.17 Shares outstanding - end of period 142,532,116 142,161,834 Average outstanding shares - basic 142,291,939 142,032,420 Average outstanding shares - diluted 143,134,220 142,554,991 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.89 % 1.98 % Return on average equity 13.31 12.93 Return on average tangible equity 16.35 16.25 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.40 3.79 Efficiency ratio 45.84 45.49

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Quarter Ended 2021 2020 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 63,370 $ 62,138 $ 62,974 $ 66,534 $ 76,038 Loans charged off (3,067 ) (1,475 ) (392 ) (574 ) (1,339 ) Loan recoveries 783 2,707 595 443 778 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (2,284 ) 1,232 203 (131 ) (561 ) Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings - - - - (619 ) Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans - - - - 1,678 Provision for loan losses 2,379 - (1,039 ) (3,429 ) (10,002 ) Balance at end of period $ 63,465 $ 63,370 $ 62,138 $ 62,974 $ 66,534 ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Balance at beginning of period $ 6,751 $ 6,751 $ 6,918 $ 5,486 $ 2,309 Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings - - - - 1,208 Provision for unfunded commitments (315 ) - (167 ) 1,432 1,969 Balance at end of period $ 6,436 $ 6,751 $ 6,751 $ 6,918 $ 5,486 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans held-for-investment 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 200.33 250.92 208.45 160.00 155.61 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans (annualized) 0.17 (0.09 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.04 Quarter Ended 2021 2020 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT Commercial: C&I $ 784,282 $ 680,263 $ 662,711 $ 646,316 $ 647,719 PPP 52,793 139,334 320,392 531,810 483,663 Municipal 177,905 165,847 179,356 176,949 181,325 Total Commercial 1,014,980 985,444 1,162,459 1,355,075 1,312,707 Agriculture 98,089 98,947 95,212 90,366 94,864 Real Estate: Construction & Development 749,793 656,530 550,928 587,928 553,959 Farm 217,220 203,064 185,288 162,046 152,237 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 623,434 674,958 673,608 650,144 617,686 Owner Occupied CRE 821,653 824,231 820,055 759,906 746,974 Residential 1,334,419 1,328,798 1,328,474 1,254,727 1,248,409 Total Real Estate 3,746,519 3,687,581 3,558,353 3,414,751 3,319,265 Consumer: Auto 405,416 394,072 383,764 370,027 353,595 Non-Auto 123,968 120,450 104,814 92,343 90,602 Total Consumer 529,384 514,522 488,578 462,370 444,197 Total loans held-for-investment $ 5,388,972 $ 5,286,494 $ 5,304,602 $ 5,322,562 $ 5,171,033 SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION Special Mention $ 55,670 $ 53,620 $ 54,497 $ 61,866 $ 56,585 Substandard 105,515 112,151 120,497 128,550 140,866 Doubtful - - - - - Total classified loans $ 161,185 $ 165,771 $ 174,994 $ 190,416 $ 197,451 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 31,652 $ 25,210 $ 29,786 $ 39,333 $ 42,619 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 21 22 23 23 24 Accruing loans 90 days past due 8 23 - 2 113 Total nonperforming loans 31,681 25,255 29,809 39,358 42,756 Foreclosed assets 2,477 28 305 300 142 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,158 $ 25,283 $ 30,114 $ 39,658 $ 42,898 As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets 0.63 % 0.48 % 0.57 % 0.75 % 0.83 % As a % of end of period total assets 0.26 0.20 0.24 0.33 0.39 OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION * Oil and gas loans $ 140,034 $ 96,469 $ 103,166 $ 105,261 $ 106,237 Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment 2.62 % 1.87 % 2.07 % 2.20 % 2.27 % Classified oil and gas loans $ 11,821 $ 10,831 $ 13,090 $ 10,079 $ 13,298 Nonaccrual oil and gas loans 3,701 3,058 3,986 4,759 4,774 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans - (71 ) 59 40 24 * Excluding PPP loans RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION * Retail loans $ 375,752 $ 348,797 $ 326,409 $ 282,310 $ 216,244 Restaurant loans 60,894 59,031 56,997 51,772 48,618 Hotel loans 62,404 60,733 71,008 71,435 71,716 Other hospitality loans 26,438 27,369 27,929 24,014 21,970 Travel loans 598 593 790 664 780 Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans $ 526,086 $ 496,523 $ 483,133 $ 430,195 $ 359,328 Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment 9.86 % 9.65 % 9.69 % 8.98 % 7.67 % Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 32,747 $ 34,341 $ 43,635 $ 45,214 $ 31,192 Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans 1,487 1,995 5,600 6,575 5,975 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans 42 (506 ) - - 561 * Excluding PPP loans CAPITAL RATIOS Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 19.35 % 19.71 % 20.04 % 20.32 % 20.79 % Tier 1 capital ratio 19.35 19.71 20.04 20.32 20.79 Total capital ratio 20.34 20.76 21.12 21.47 22.03 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.13 11.19 11.10 11.55 11.86 Tangible common equity ratio 11.55 11.90 11.75 12.35 12.71 Equity/Assets ratio 13.43 13.82 13.95 13.76 15.39

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 NONINTEREST INCOME Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Trust fees $ 9,670 $ 9,484 $ 8,692 $ 8,299 $ 7,672 Service charges on deposits 5,762 5,673 4,928 4,793 5,330 ATM, interchange and credit card fees 9,955 9,793 9,853 8,677 8,376 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans 6,272 8,788 8,291 9,894 11,116 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 1 1 5 808 23 Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets 107 27 1 55 87 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets (3 ) (6 ) 74 145 22 Interest on loan recoveries 1,207 1,746 704 382 235 Other noninterest income 1,932 2,220 2,125 1,821 2,848 Total noninterest income $ 34,903 $ 37,726 $ 34,673 $ 34,874 $ 35,709 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 31,876 $ 34,460 $ 32,936 $ 32,636 $ 34,773 Profit sharing expense 3,099 2,630 2,110 2,295 6,245 Net occupancy expense 3,333 3,288 3,241 3,147 3,067 Equipment expense 2,382 2,450 2,177 2,164 2,154 FDIC insurance premiums 848 815 766 701 663 ATM, interchange and credit card expenses 3,227 2,935 3,039 2,772 2,811 Legal, tax and professional fees 2,835 2,893 3,352 2,726 2,302 Audit fees 423 466 430 440 407 Printing, stationery and supplies 664 432 489 325 449 Amortization of intangible assets 391 398 412 412 483 Advertising and public relations 1,842 1,746 1,392 1,388 1,600 Operational and other losses 1,385 1,087 534 287 537 Software amortization and expense 2,817 2,855 2,829 2,619 2,563 Other noninterest expense 6,550 6,484 5,667 5,811 5,651 Total noninterest expense $ 61,672 $ 62,939 $ 59,374 $ 57,723 $ 63,705 TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,841 $ 3,670 $ 3,633 $ 3,547 $ 3,355 Year Ended

Dec. 31, NONINTEREST INCOME 2021 2020 Trust fees $ 36,145 $ 29,531 Service charges on deposits 21,156 20,572 ATM, interchange and credit card fees 38,278 32,469 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans 33,245 43,872 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities 815 3,633 Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets 190 159 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets 210 112 Interest on loan recoveries 4,039 856 Other noninterest income 8,098 8,731 Total noninterest income $ 142,176 $ 139,935 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 131,908 $ 124,383 Profit sharing expense 10,134 10,740 Net occupancy expense 13,009 12,388 Equipment expense 9,173 8,396 FDIC insurance premiums 3,130 1,758 ATM, interchange and credit card expenses 11,973 11,235 Legal, tax and professional fees 11,806 10,769 Audit fees 1,759 2,083 Printing, stationery and supplies 1,910 2,163 Amortization of intangible assets 1,613 1,990 Advertising and public relations 6,368 4,603 Operational and other losses 3,293 2,462 Software amortization and expense 11,120 8,862 Other noninterest expense 24,512 26,106 Total noninterest expense $ 241,708 $ 227,938 TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 14,691 $ 11,260