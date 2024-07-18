ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.49 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the same quarter a year ago and $53.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the linked quarter.
"We are pleased with the second quarter results that are highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion which resulted in increased net interest income for the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., "Our outlook is positive for the remainder of the year as we look to continue to remix our assets as cash flows from maturing securities are invested in loans and execute strategies to grow deposits in our markets. As always, we appreciate the support of customers, shareholders, and employees."
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $103.27 million compared to $95.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $100.24 million for the first quarter 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Increased margins are primarily due to an asset shift mix as securities cash flows are reinvested in the loan portfolio. Average interest-earning assets were $12.23 billion for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $12.05 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $808 thousand for the first quarter 2024. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $86.54 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.28 percent of loans and $89.56 million at March 31, 2024 or 1.24 percent of total loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.43 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 and $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.
For the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $302 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.43 percent at June 30, 2023 and 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $219.26 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $175.14 million at June 30, 2023 and $201.59 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming and classified loans in the second quarter 2024 is primarily related to one owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the DFW area that was classified and placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $31.27 million compared to $29.95 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:
- Trust fee income increased $1.83 million from the second quarter 2023 and $335 thousand from the first quarter 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management and increases in oil and gas related fees.
- Debit card fees decreased by $1.58 million for the second quarter of 2024 from the prior year due to annual incentives that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Annual incentives are being amortized throughout the year in 2024. Debit card fee income increased $254 thousand from the first quarter 2024.
- Mortgage income increased to $3.69 million compared to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.13 million in the first quarter of 2024 as overall origination volume and margins have improved slightly from the prior year.
- Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.01 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower revenue from overdraft fee income.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $65.01 million compared to $57.61 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.47 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.77 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $1.93 million in profit sharing expense, $1.65 million in bonus and incentive accruals due to annualized earnings growth for several regions and $1.33 million in health insurance expenses. The increase from first quarter of 2024 is related to bonus and incentive accruals offset by a slight decrease in health insurance expenses.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.69 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees. Non-interest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $283 thousand from the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.08 million increase in legal, tax and professional fees, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $457 thousand and $385 thousand in operational and other losses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related to the increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to the increase in net interest income.
As of June 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.16 billion compared to $12.83 billion on June 30, 2023, and $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.52 billion on June 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023 and $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, loans grew $290.32 million, or 16.15 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024, balances. Loans have grown $370.94 million or 10.43 percent year-to-date. Deposits totaled $11.41 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023 and $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023.
Shareholders' equity was $1.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily due to accumulated earnings. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.56 million at June 30, 2024, compared to unrealized losses of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2024
2023
ASSETS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
263,262
$
222,464
$
281,354
$
208,277
$
255,018
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
103,315
365,397
255,237
180,008
23,839
Federal funds sold
2,800
12,300
-
-
-
Investment securities
4,573,024
4,658,526
4,732,762
4,652,537
5,066,262
Loans, held-for-investment
7,519,733
7,229,410
7,148,791
6,994,696
6,777,570
Allowance for credit losses
(95,170)
(89,562)
(88,734)
(89,714)
(86,541)
Net loans, held-for-investment
7,424,563
7,139,848
7,060,057
6,904,982
6,691,029
Loans, held-for-sale
19,668
16,109
14,253
12,229
19,220
Premises and equipment, net
153,075
151,953
151,788
152,936
152,876
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
828
984
1,141
1,369
1,597
Other assets
310,059
310,096
295,521
351,599
302,115
Total assets
$
13,164,075
$
13,191,158
$
13,105,594
$
12,777,418
$
12,825,437
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,289,032
$
3,348,147
$
3,435,586
$
3,477,553
$
3,578,483
Interest-bearing deposits
8,120,125
7,941,661
7,702,714
7,238,970
7,229,077
Total deposits
11,409,157
11,289,808
11,138,300
10,716,523
10,807,560
Repurchase agreements
138,950
307,297
381,928
621,791
559,479
Borrowings
23,703
26,803
22,153
129,753
28,177
Trade date payable
-
-
-
2,500
-
Other liabilities
73,239
75,883
64,313
66,741
62,988
Shareholders' equity
1,519,026
1,491,367
1,498,900
1,240,110
1,367,233
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,164,075
$
13,191,158
$
13,105,594
$
12,777,418
$
12,825,437
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
INCOME STATEMENTS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
153,673
$
149,495
$
142,207
$
135,351
$
129,005
Interest expense
50,400
49,253
44,699
41,202
33,139
Net interest income
103,273
100,242
97,508
94,149
95,866
Provision for credit losses
5,888
808
-
2,276
5,573
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
97,385
99,434
97,508
91,873
90,293
Noninterest income
31,268
29,383
21,979
28,070
29,947
Noninterest expense
65,012
63,940
63,474
59,539
57,613
Net income before income taxes
63,641
64,877
56,013
60,404
62,627
Income tax expense
11,156
11,480
10,031
10,848
11,754
Net income
$
52,485
$
53,397
$
45,982
$
49,556
$
50,873
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.36
Net income - diluted
0.37
0.37
0.32
0.35
0.36
Cash dividends declared
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Book value
10.63
10.44
10.50
8.69
9.58
Tangible book value
8.43
8.24
8.30
6.48
7.37
Market value
29.53
32.81
30.30
25.12
28.49
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,848,909
142,817,159
142,716,939
142,677,069
142,741,196
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,814,363
142,724,674
142,680,263
142,707,260
142,700,805
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,088,930
143,029,449
143,069,900
143,149,373
143,087,555
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.61
%
1.62
%
1.42
%
1.53
%
1.58
%
Return on average equity
14.43
14.43
14.26
14.51
14.89
Return on average tangible equity
18.38
18.29
18.92
18.90
19.33
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.48
3.34
3.33
3.22
3.29
Efficiency ratio
47.41
48.37
51.97
47.62
44.74
Six Months Ended
June 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2024
2023
Interest income
$
303,167
$
250,513
Interest expense
99,653
58,361
Net interest income
203,514
192,152
Provision for credit losses
6,695
8,354
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
196,819
183,798
Noninterest income
60,651
57,954
Noninterest expense
128,952
114,869
Net income before income taxes
128,518
126,883
Income tax expense
22,636
23,442
Net income
$
105,882
$
103,441
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.74
$
0.72
Net income - diluted
0.74
0.72
Cash dividends declared
0.36
0.35
Book value
10.63
9.58
Tangible book value
8.43
7.37
Market value
$
29.53
$
28.49
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,848,909
142,741,196
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,769,518
142,683,322
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,067,193
143,027,503
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.62
%
1.62
%
Return on average equity
14.43
15.58
Return on average tangible equity
18.33
20.38
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.41
3.32
Efficiency ratio
47.88
44.84
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
89,562
$
88,734
$
89,714
$
86,541
$
80,818
Loans charged-off
(702)
(850)
(1,213)
(1,080)
(1,118)
Loan recoveries
400
422
233
432
319
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(302)
(428)
(980)
(648)
(799)
Provision for loan losses
5,910
1,256
-
3,821
6,522
Balance at end of period
$
95,170
$
89,562
$
88,734
$
89,714
$
86,541
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
7,455
$
7,903
$
7,903
$
9,448
$
10,397
Provision for unfunded commitments
(22)
(448)
-
(1,545)
(949)
Balance at end of period
$
7,433
$
7,455
$
7,903
$
7,903
$
9,448
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.24
%
1.24
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
157.20
247.48
256.36
229.44
296.13
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.02
0.02
0.06
0.04
0.05
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,141,990
$
1,191,516
$
1,164,811
$
1,108,240
$
1,021,863
Municipal
359,124
211,013
214,850
218,358
215,977
Total Commercial
1,501,114
1,402,529
1,379,661
1,326,598
1,237,840
Agricultural
86,186
87,882
84,890
81,876
82,032
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
986,394
921,773
963,158
929,570
915,221
Farm
318,597
311,002
344,954
341,052
335,644
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
815,713
853,721
827,969
828,900
811,347
Owner Occupied CRE
1,049,715
1,032,845
1,037,281
1,002,913
1,011,511
Residential
1,990,604
1,918,573
1,834,593
1,788,913
1,698,679
Total Real Estate
5,161,023
5,037,914
5,007,955
4,891,348
4,772,402
Consumer:
Auto
615,192
549,837
521,859
540,382
534,603
Non-Auto
156,218
151,248
154,426
154,492
150,693
Total Consumer
771,410
701,085
676,285
694,874
685,296
Total loans held-for-investment
$
7,519,733
$
7,229,410
$
7,148,791
$
6,994,696
$
6,777,570
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
57,864
$
62,623
$
40,834
$
60,939
$
66,960
Substandard
161,399
138,964
135,379
118,166
108,179
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
219,263
$
201,587
$
176,213
$
179,105
$
175,139
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
60,311
$
36,157
$
33,609
$
38,812
$
28,672
Accruing loans 90 days past due
231
33
1,004
289
552
Total nonperforming loans
60,542
36,190
34,613
39,101
29,224
Foreclosed assets
647
1,014
483
597
25
Total nonperforming assets
$
61,189
$
37,204
$
35,096
$
39,698
$
29,249
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.81
%
0.51
%
0.49
%
0.57
%
0.43
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.46
0.28
0.27
0.31
0.23
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
18.42
%
18.60
%
18.50
%
18.35
%
18.48
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.42
18.60
18.50
18.35
18.48
Total capital ratio
19.55
19.70
19.62
19.49
19.62
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.40
12.12
12.06
12.00
11.81
Tangible common equity ratio
9.38
9.14
9.26
7.42
8.41
Equity/Assets ratio
11.54
11.31
11.44
9.71
10.66
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
NONINTEREST INCOME
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Trust fees
$
11,714
$
11,379
$
10,678
$
10,050
$
9,883
Service charges on deposits
6,009
6,246
6,523
6,509
6,310
Debit card fees
5,145
4,891
5,024
5,041
6,720
Credit card fees
672
631
631
694
711
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
3,687
3,128
1,940
3,442
3,534
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
(6,205)
(972)
46
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(58)
-
23
(10)
(1)
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
2
-
(101)
696
-
Interest on loan recoveries
664
555
536
698
475
Other noninterest income
3,433
2,553
2,930
1,922
2,269
Total noninterest income
$
31,268
$
29,383
$
21,979
$
28,070
$
29,947
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
35,569
$
35,003
$
34,560
$
32,755
$
31,796
Profit sharing expense
1,903
1,680
1,193
180
(30)
Net occupancy expense
3,618
3,470
3,348
3,565
3,423
Equipment expense
2,233
2,237
2,020
2,200
2,198
FDIC insurance premiums
1,508
1,965
3,105
1,573
1,417
Debit card expense
3,242
3,058
3,229
3,284
3,221
Legal, tax and professional fees
3,809
2,734
3,125
3,007
2,847
Audit fees
453
333
587
551
563
Printing, stationery and supplies
425
447
492
512
740
Amortization of intangible assets
157
157
228
228
228
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,466
1,455
1,146
1,622
1,789
Operational and other losses
769
1,154
1,096
959
856
Software amortization and expense
3,158
3,005
3,017
2,441
2,519
Other noninterest expense
6,702
7,242
6,328
6,662
6,046
Total noninterest expense
$
65,012
$
63,940
$
63,474
$
59,539
$
57,613
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
2,572
$
2,573
$
2,649
$
2,823
$
2,950
Six Months Ended
June 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2024
2023
Trust fees
$
23,093
$
19,728
Service charges on deposits
12,255
12,346
Debit card fees
10,036
11,656
Credit card fees
1,303
1,320
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
6,815
6,508
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
58
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
(58)
33
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
2
930
Interest on loan recoveries
1,219
821
Other noninterest income
5,986
4,554
Total noninterest income
$
60,651
$
57,954
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
70,572
$
63,227
Profit sharing expense
3,583
-
Net occupancy expense
7,088
6,853
Equipment expense
4,470
4,325
FDIC insurance premiums
3,473
3,071
Debit card expense
6,300
6,420
Legal, tax and professional fees
6,543
5,534
Audit fees
786
1,103
Printing, stationery and supplies
872
1,450
Amortization of intangible assets
314
456
Advertising, meals and public relations
2,920
3,264
Operational and other losses
1,923
1,787
Software amortization and expense
6,163
4,830
Other noninterest expense
13,945
12,549
Total noninterest expense
$
128,952
$
114,869
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
5,145
$
6,080
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
5,160
$
74
5.81
%
$
3,923
$
57
5.85
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
159,707
2,292
5.77
344,969
4,657
5.43
Taxable securities
3,250,684
19,912
2.45
3,376,324
19,952
2.36
Tax-exempt securities
1,404,706
9,730
2.77
1,434,505
9,794
2.73
Loans
7,405,297
124,237
6.75
7,205,424
117,608
6.56
Total interest-earning assets
12,225,554
$
156,245
5.14
%
12,365,145
$
152,068
4.95
%
Noninterest-earning assets
855,719
864,885
Total assets
$
13,081,273
$
13,230,030
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,020,247
$
48,414
2.43
%
$
7,878,094
$
45,250
2.31
%
Repurchase Agreements
212,590
1,895
3.59
317,439
2,562
3.25
Borrowings
22,932
91
1.60
132,963
1,441
4.36
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,255,769
$
50,400
2.46
%
8,328,496
$
49,253
2.38
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,289,906
3,346,757
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
72,464
66,134
Shareholders' equity
1,463,134
1,488,643
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,081,273
$
13,230,030
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
105,845
3.48
%
$
102,815
3.34
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023
Sept. 30, 2023
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,768
$
25
5.72
%
$
2,383
$
35
5.79
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
145,839
1,961
5.33
55,231
757
5.44
Taxable securities
3,317,114
19,686
2.37
3,429,290
19,425
2.27
Tax-exempt securities
1,410,148
10,188
2.89
1,578,660
11,085
2.81
Loans
7,052,463
112,996
6.36
6,894,064
106,872
6.15
Total interest-earning assets
11,927,332
$
144,856
4.82
%
11,959,628
$
138,174
4.58
%
Noninterest-earning assets
886,811
850,855
Total assets
$
12,814,143
$
12,810,483
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,371,260
$
39,225
2.11
%
$
7,259,252
$
36,165
1.98
%
Repurchase Agreements
558,592
4,627
3.29
567,064
4,518
3.16
Borrowings
78,066
847
4.30
54,124
519
3.80
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,007,918
$
44,699
2.21
%
7,880,440
$
41,202
2.07
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,461,544
3,509,809
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
65,524
65,094
Shareholders' equity
1,279,157
1,355,140
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,814,143
$
12,810,483
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
100,157
3.33
%
$
96,972
3.22
%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,242
$
30
5.45
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
119,168
1,553
5.23
Taxable securities
3,589,381
20,032
2.23
Tax-exempt securities
1,653,418
11,799
2.85
Loans
6,683,276
98,541
5.91
Total interest-earning assets
12,047,485
$
131,955
4.39
%
Noninterest-earning assets
842,284
Total assets
$
12,889,769
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,037,677
$
27,629
1.57
%
Repurchase Agreements
570,071
3,949
2.78
Borrowings
145,000
1,561
4.32
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,752,748
$
33,139
1.71
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,704,143
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
62,227
Shareholders' equity
1,370,651
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,889,769
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
98,816
3.29
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,541
$
131
5.82
%
$
2,374
$
62
5.28
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
252,338
6,948
5.54
131,288
3,172
4.87
Taxable securities
3,313,504
39,864
2.41
3,630,591
40,815
2.25
Tax exempt securities
1,419,606
19,524
2.75
1,701,707
24,542
2.88
Loans
7,305,361
241,846
6.66
6,592,310
188,002
5.75
Total interest-earning assets
12,295,350
$
308,313
5.04
%
12,058,270
$
256,593
4.29
%
Noninterest-earning assets
860,302
852,753
Total assets
$
13,155,652
$
12,911,023
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,949,170
$
93,666
2.37
%
$
7,058,979
$
49,441
1.41
%
Repurchase Agreements
265,014
4,457
3.38
573,672
6,994
2.46
Borrowings
77,947
1,530
3.95
96,680
1,926
4.02
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,292,131
$
99,653
2.42
%
7,729,331
$
58,361
1.52
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,318,332
3,781,876
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
69,300
61,134
Shareholders' equity
1,475,889
1,338,682
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,155,652
$
12,911,023
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
208,660
3.41
%
$
198,232
3.32
%
