ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.49 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the same quarter a year ago and $53.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the linked quarter.

"We are pleased with the second quarter results that are highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion which resulted in increased net interest income for the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., "Our outlook is positive for the remainder of the year as we look to continue to remix our assets as cash flows from maturing securities are invested in loans and execute strategies to grow deposits in our markets.  As always, we appreciate the support of customers, shareholders, and employees."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $103.27 million compared to $95.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $100.24 million for the first quarter 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Increased margins are primarily due to an asset shift mix as securities cash flows are reinvested in the loan portfolio.  Average interest-earning assets were $12.23 billion for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $12.05 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $808 thousand for the first quarter 2024. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $86.54 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.28 percent of loans and $89.56 million at March 31, 2024 or 1.24 percent of total loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.43 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 and $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $302 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.43 percent at June 30, 2023 and 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $219.26 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $175.14 million at June 30, 2023 and $201.59 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming and classified loans in the second quarter 2024 is primarily related to one owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the DFW area that was classified and placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. 

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $31.27 million compared to $29.95 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:

  • Trust fee income increased $1.83 million from the second quarter 2023 and $335 thousand from the first quarter 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management and increases in oil and gas related fees.
  • Debit card fees decreased by $1.58 million for the second quarter of 2024 from the prior year due to annual incentives that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Annual incentives are being amortized throughout the year in 2024. Debit card fee income increased $254 thousand from the first quarter 2024.
  • Mortgage income increased to $3.69 million compared to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.13 million in the first quarter of 2024 as overall origination volume and margins have improved slightly from the prior year.
  • Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.01 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower revenue from overdraft fee income.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $65.01 million compared to $57.61 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.47 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.77 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $1.93 million in profit sharing expense, $1.65 million in bonus and incentive accruals due to annualized earnings growth for several regions and $1.33 million in health insurance expenses. The increase from first quarter of 2024 is related to bonus and incentive accruals offset by a slight decrease in health insurance expenses.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.69 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees. Non-interest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $283 thousand from the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.08 million increase in legal, tax and professional fees, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $457 thousand and $385 thousand in operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related to the increase in non-interest expense.  The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to the increase in net interest income. 

As of June 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.16 billion compared to $12.83 billion on June 30, 2023, and $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.52 billion on June 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023 and $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023.  During the second quarter of 2024, loans grew $290.32 million, or 16.15 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024, balances. Loans have grown $370.94 million or 10.43 percent year-to-date.  Deposits totaled $11.41 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023 and $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023.  

Shareholders' equity was $1.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily due to accumulated earnings.  The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.56 million at June 30, 2024, compared to unrealized losses of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.  Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of



2024



2023


ASSETS


June 30,



 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,


Cash and due from banks

$

263,262


$

222,464


$

281,354


$

208,277


$

255,018


Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


103,315



365,397



255,237



180,008



23,839


Federal funds sold


2,800



12,300



-



-



-


Investment securities


4,573,024



4,658,526



4,732,762



4,652,537



5,066,262


Loans, held-for-investment


7,519,733



7,229,410



7,148,791



6,994,696



6,777,570


Allowance for credit losses


(95,170)



(89,562)



(88,734)



(89,714)



(86,541)


Net loans, held-for-investment


7,424,563



7,139,848



7,060,057



6,904,982



6,691,029


Loans, held-for-sale


19,668



16,109



14,253



12,229



19,220


Premises and equipment, net


153,075



151,953



151,788



152,936



152,876


Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481


Other intangible assets


828



984



1,141



1,369



1,597


Other assets


310,059



310,096



295,521



351,599



302,115


Total assets

$

13,164,075


$

13,191,158


$

13,105,594


$

12,777,418


$

12,825,437


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,289,032


$

3,348,147


$

3,435,586


$

3,477,553


$

3,578,483


Interest-bearing deposits


8,120,125



7,941,661



7,702,714



7,238,970



7,229,077


Total deposits


11,409,157



11,289,808



11,138,300



10,716,523



10,807,560


Repurchase agreements


138,950



307,297



381,928



621,791



559,479


Borrowings


23,703



26,803



22,153



129,753



28,177


Trade date payable


-



-



-



2,500



-


Other liabilities


73,239



75,883



64,313



66,741



62,988


Shareholders' equity


1,519,026



1,491,367



1,498,900



1,240,110



1,367,233


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,164,075


$

13,191,158


$

13,105,594


$

12,777,418


$

12,825,437



















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


INCOME STATEMENTS


June 30,



 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,


Interest income

$

153,673


$

149,495


$

142,207


$

135,351


$

129,005


Interest expense


50,400



49,253



44,699



41,202



33,139


Net interest income


103,273



100,242



97,508



94,149



95,866


Provision for credit losses


5,888



808



-



2,276



5,573


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


97,385



99,434



97,508



91,873



90,293


Noninterest income


31,268



29,383



21,979



28,070



29,947


Noninterest expense


65,012



63,940



63,474



59,539



57,613


Net income before income taxes


63,641



64,877



56,013



60,404



62,627


Income tax expense


11,156



11,480



10,031



10,848



11,754


Net income

$

52,485


$

53,397


$

45,982


$

49,556


$

50,873


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.37


$

0.37


$

0.32


$

0.35


$

0.36


Net income - diluted


0.37



0.37



0.32



0.35



0.36


Cash dividends declared


0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18


Book value


10.63



10.44



10.50



8.69



9.58


Tangible book value


8.43



8.24



8.30



6.48



7.37


Market value


29.53



32.81



30.30



25.12



28.49


Shares outstanding - end of period


142,848,909



142,817,159



142,716,939



142,677,069



142,741,196


Average outstanding shares - basic


142,814,363



142,724,674



142,680,263



142,707,260



142,700,805


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,088,930



143,029,449



143,069,900



143,149,373



143,087,555


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.61

%


1.62

%


1.42

%


1.53

%


1.58

%

Return on average equity


14.43



14.43



14.26



14.51



14.89


Return on average tangible equity


18.38



18.29



18.92



18.90



19.33


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.48



3.34



3.33



3.22



3.29


Efficiency ratio


47.41



48.37



51.97



47.62



44.74



















Six Months Ended











June 30,










INCOME STATEMENTS


2024



2023











Interest income

$

303,167


$

250,513











Interest expense


99,653



58,361











Net interest income


203,514



192,152











Provision for credit losses


6,695



8,354











Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


196,819



183,798











Noninterest income


60,651



57,954











Noninterest expense


128,952



114,869











Net income before income taxes


128,518



126,883











Income tax expense


22,636



23,442











Net income

$

105,882


$

103,441



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.74


$

0.72











Net income - diluted


0.74



0.72











Cash dividends declared


0.36



0.35











Book value


10.63



9.58











Tangible book value


8.43



7.37











Market value

$

29.53


$

28.49











Shares outstanding - end of period


142,848,909



142,741,196











Average outstanding shares - basic


142,769,518



142,683,322











Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,067,193



143,027,503



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.62

%


1.62

%










Return on average equity


14.43



15.58











Return on average tangible equity


18.33



20.38











Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.41



3.32











Efficiency ratio


47.88



44.84



























 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


June 30,



 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,


Balance at beginning of period

$

89,562


$

88,734


$

89,714


$

86,541


$

80,818


Loans charged-off


(702)



(850)



(1,213)



(1,080)



(1,118)


Loan recoveries


400



422



233



432



319


Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(302)



(428)



(980)



(648)



(799)


Provision for loan losses


5,910



1,256



-



3,821



6,522


Balance at end of period

$

95,170


$

89,562


$

88,734


$

89,714


$

86,541


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

7,455


$

7,903


$

7,903


$

9,448


$

10,397


Provision for unfunded commitments


(22)



(448)



-



(1,545)



(949)


Balance at end of period

$

7,433


$

7,455


$

7,903


$

7,903


$

9,448


















Allowance for loan losses /
















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.27

%


1.24

%


1.24

%


1.28

%


1.28

%

Allowance for loan losses /
















nonperforming loans


157.20



247.48



256.36



229.44



296.13


Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
















(annualized)


0.02



0.02



0.06



0.04



0.05



















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


June 30,



 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,


Commercial:
















C&I

$

1,141,990


$

1,191,516


$

1,164,811


$

1,108,240


$

1,021,863


Municipal


359,124



211,013



214,850



218,358



215,977


Total Commercial


1,501,114



1,402,529



1,379,661



1,326,598



1,237,840


Agricultural


86,186



87,882



84,890



81,876



82,032


Real Estate:
















Construction & Development


986,394



921,773



963,158



929,570



915,221


Farm


318,597



311,002



344,954



341,052



335,644


Non-Owner Occupied CRE


815,713



853,721



827,969



828,900



811,347


Owner Occupied CRE


1,049,715



1,032,845



1,037,281



1,002,913



1,011,511


Residential


1,990,604



1,918,573



1,834,593



1,788,913



1,698,679


Total Real Estate


5,161,023



5,037,914



5,007,955



4,891,348



4,772,402


Consumer:
















Auto


615,192



549,837



521,859



540,382



534,603


Non-Auto


156,218



151,248



154,426



154,492



150,693


Total Consumer


771,410



701,085



676,285



694,874



685,296


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,519,733


$

7,229,410


$

7,148,791


$

6,994,696


$

6,777,570


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

57,864


$

62,623


$

40,834


$

60,939


$

66,960


Substandard


161,399



138,964



135,379



118,166



108,179


Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-


Total classified loans

$

219,263


$

201,587


$

176,213


$

179,105


$

175,139


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

60,311


$

36,157


$

33,609


$

38,812


$

28,672


Accruing loans 90 days past due


231



33



1,004



289



552


Total nonperforming loans


60,542



36,190



34,613



39,101



29,224


Foreclosed assets


647



1,014



483



597



25


Total nonperforming assets

$

61,189


$

37,204


$

35,096


$

39,698


$

29,249


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.81

%


0.51

%


0.49

%


0.57

%


0.43

%

As a % of end of period total assets


0.46



0.28



0.27



0.31



0.23


 


Quarter Ended



2024



2023


CAPITAL RATIOS


June 30,



 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


18.42

%


18.60

%


18.50

%


18.35

%


18.48

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


18.42



18.60



18.50



18.35



18.48


Total capital ratio


19.55



19.70



19.62



19.49



19.62


Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.40



12.12



12.06



12.00



11.81


Tangible common equity ratio


9.38



9.14



9.26



7.42



8.41


Equity/Assets ratio


11.54



11.31



11.44



9.71



10.66



















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


NONINTEREST INCOME


 June 30,



 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Trust fees

$

11,714


$

11,379


$

10,678


$

10,050


$

9,883


Service charges on deposits


6,009



6,246



6,523



6,509



6,310


Debit card fees


5,145



4,891



5,024



5,041



6,720


Credit card fees


672



631



631



694



711


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


3,687



3,128



1,940



3,442



3,534


Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



-



(6,205)



(972)



46


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(58)



-



23



(10)



(1)


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


2



-



(101)



696



-


Interest on loan recoveries


664



555



536



698



475


Other noninterest income


3,433



2,553



2,930



1,922



2,269


Total noninterest income

$

31,268


$

29,383


$

21,979


$

28,070


$

29,947


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

35,569


$

35,003


$

34,560


$

32,755


$

31,796


Profit sharing expense


1,903



1,680



1,193



180



(30)


Net occupancy expense


3,618



3,470



3,348



3,565



3,423


Equipment expense


2,233



2,237



2,020



2,200



2,198


FDIC insurance premiums


1,508



1,965



3,105



1,573



1,417


Debit card expense


3,242



3,058



3,229



3,284



3,221


Legal, tax and professional fees


3,809



2,734



3,125



3,007



2,847


Audit fees


453



333



587



551



563


Printing, stationery and supplies


425



447



492



512



740


Amortization of intangible assets


157



157



228



228



228


Advertising, meals and public relations


1,466



1,455



1,146



1,622



1,789


Operational and other losses


769



1,154



1,096



959



856


Software amortization and expense


3,158



3,005



3,017



2,441



2,519


Other noninterest expense


6,702



7,242



6,328



6,662



6,046


Total noninterest expense

$

65,012


$

63,940


$

63,474


$

59,539


$

57,613


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,572


$

2,573


$

2,649


$

2,823


$

2,950



















Six Months Ended












June 30,











NONINTEREST INCOME


2024



2023











Trust fees

$

23,093


$

19,728











Service charges on deposits


12,255



12,346











Debit card fees


10,036



11,656











Credit card fees


1,303



1,320











Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


6,815



6,508











Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



58











Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets


(58)



33











Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


2



930











Interest on loan recoveries


1,219



821











Other noninterest income


5,986



4,554











Total noninterest income

$

60,651


$

57,954



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

70,572


$

63,227











Profit sharing expense


3,583



-











Net occupancy expense


7,088



6,853











Equipment expense


4,470



4,325











FDIC insurance premiums


3,473



3,071











Debit card expense


6,300



6,420











Legal, tax and professional fees


6,543



5,534











Audit fees


786



1,103











Printing, stationery and supplies


872



1,450











Amortization of intangible assets


314



456











Advertising, meals and public relations


2,920



3,264











Operational and other losses


1,923



1,787











Software amortization and expense


6,163



4,830











Other noninterest expense


13,945



12,549











Total noninterest expense

$

128,952


$

114,869



























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

5,145


$

6,080



























 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024




Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

5,160


$

74



5.81

%




$

3,923


$

57



5.85

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


159,707



2,292



5.77






344,969



4,657



5.43


Taxable securities


3,250,684



19,912



2.45






3,376,324



19,952



2.36


Tax-exempt securities


1,404,706



9,730



2.77






1,434,505



9,794



2.73


Loans


7,405,297



124,237



6.75






7,205,424



117,608



6.56


Total interest-earning assets


12,225,554


$

156,245



5.14

%





12,365,145


$

152,068



4.95

%

Noninterest-earning assets


855,719












864,885








Total assets

$

13,081,273











$

13,230,030








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,020,247


$

48,414



2.43

%




$

7,878,094


$

45,250



2.31

%

Repurchase Agreements


212,590



1,895



3.59






317,439



2,562



3.25


Borrowings


22,932



91



1.60






132,963



1,441



4.36


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,255,769


$

50,400



2.46

%





8,328,496


$

49,253



2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,289,906












3,346,757








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              


72,464












66,134








Shareholders' equity


1,463,134












1,488,643








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,081,273











$

13,230,030






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

105,845



3.48

%







$

102,815



3.34

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2023




Sept. 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

1,768


$

25



5.72

%




$

2,383


$

35



5.79

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


145,839



1,961



5.33






55,231



757



5.44


Taxable securities


3,317,114



19,686



2.37






3,429,290



19,425



2.27


Tax-exempt securities


1,410,148



10,188



2.89






1,578,660



11,085



2.81


Loans


7,052,463



112,996



6.36






6,894,064



106,872



6.15


Total interest-earning assets


11,927,332


$

144,856



4.82

%





11,959,628


$

138,174



4.58

%

Noninterest-earning assets


886,811












850,855








Total assets

$

12,814,143











$

12,810,483








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,371,260


$

39,225



2.11

%




$

7,259,252


$

36,165



1.98

%

Repurchase Agreements


558,592



4,627



3.29






567,064



4,518



3.16


Borrowings


78,066



847



4.30






54,124



519



3.80


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,007,918


$

44,699



2.21

%





7,880,440


$

41,202



2.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,461,544












3,509,809








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              


65,524












65,094








Shareholders' equity


1,279,157












1,355,140








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,814,143











$

12,810,483






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

100,157



3.33

%







$

96,972



3.22

%
























Three Months Ended














June 30, 2023















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

2,242


$

30



5.45

%













Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


119,168



1,553



5.23














Taxable securities


3,589,381



20,032



2.23














Tax-exempt securities


1,653,418



11,799



2.85














Loans


6,683,276



98,541



5.91














Total interest-earning assets


12,047,485


$

131,955



4.39

%













Noninterest-earning assets


842,284




















Total assets

$

12,889,769




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,037,677


$

27,629



1.57

%













Repurchase Agreements


570,071



3,949



2.78














Borrowings


145,000



1,561



4.32














Total interest-bearing liabilities


7,752,748


$

33,139



1.71

%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,704,143




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              


62,227




















Shareholders' equity


1,370,651




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,889,769










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

98,816



3.29

%




































Six Months Ended




Six Months Ended


June 30, 2024




June 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

4,541


$

131



5.82

%




$

2,374


$

62



5.28

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


252,338



6,948



5.54






131,288



3,172



4.87


Taxable securities


3,313,504



39,864



2.41






3,630,591



40,815



2.25


Tax exempt securities


1,419,606



19,524



2.75






1,701,707



24,542



2.88


Loans


7,305,361



241,846



6.66






6,592,310



188,002



5.75


Total interest-earning assets


12,295,350


$

308,313



5.04

%





12,058,270


$

256,593



4.29

%

Noninterest-earning assets


860,302












852,753








Total assets

$

13,155,652











$

12,911,023








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,949,170


$

93,666



2.37

%




$

7,058,979


$

49,441



1.41

%

Repurchase Agreements


265,014



4,457



3.38






573,672



6,994



2.46


Borrowings


77,947



1,530



3.95






96,680



1,926



4.02


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,292,131


$

99,653



2.42

%





7,729,331


$

58,361



1.52

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,318,332












3,781,876








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              


69,300












61,134








Shareholders' equity


1,475,889












1,338,682








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,155,652











$

12,911,023






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

208,660



3.41

%







$

198,232



3.32

%























 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bankshares-announces-second-quarter-2024-earnings-302201034.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.