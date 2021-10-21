FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS ABILENE, Texas, October 21, 2021-First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $58.93 million compared to earnings of $52.86 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.37 for the same quarter a year ago. "During the third quarter, we produced strong operating results driven by organic growth reflecting the increasing strength of our markets. The continued recovery of the Texas economy produced net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $162.95 million for the quarter and our overall credit metrics continued to improve. Additionally, customer deposits grew $111.42 million during the quarter driven by net deposit account openings of 13,774 year-to-date. We are focused on closing out 2021 with strong growth as we serve our communities across Texas. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $95.78 million compared to $89.21 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands): PPP Loans Originated PPP Amounts as of September 30, 2021 Number

of Loans Amount Number

of Loans Period-End

Amount, Net Unamortized

Fees Recognized

Fees During the

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2021 PPP Round 1 6,530 $ 703,450 51 $ 4,324 $ 63 $ 1,044 PPP Round 2 3,179 267,423 1,298 135,010 6,025 6,590 PPP Total 9,709 $ 970,873 1,349 $ 139,334 $ 6,088 $ 7,634 PPP loan balances declined $181.06 million from June 30, 2021 and accounted for $229.81 million in average balances for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $482.00 in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months. The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.00 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in overall asset quality offset by loan growth.

For the third quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $1.23 million compared to net charge-offs of $409 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.37 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.23 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $76.04 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.44 percent of loans, or 1.66 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.31 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020. Classified loans totaled $165.77 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $202.04 million at September 30, 2020. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.73 million compared to $38.58 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following: • Trust fees increased to $9.48 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.08 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.95 billion at September 30, 2020. • Service charges on deposits increased to $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020. • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization. • Mortgage income was $8.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.23 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes. Loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.75 million compared to $202 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $62.94 million compared to $55.59 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following: • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $37.09 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.65 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and increases in profit sharing and incentive compensation accruals during the third quarter of 2021. The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 42.45 percent for the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.54 billion compared to $10.57 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $557.21 million or 12.14 percent, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, driven by continued organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com . #### Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2021 2020 ASSETS Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Cash and due from banks $ 201,901 $ 190,061 $ 190,350 $ 211,113 $ 175,088 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 359,241 654,531 893,221 517,971 58,933 Investment securities 6,119,984 5,578,048 5,109,631 4,393,029 4,431,280 Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans 5,147,160 4,984,210 4,790,752 4,687,370 4,589,948 PPP loans 139,334 320,392 531,810 483,663 703,731 Total loans, held-for-investment 5,286,494 5,304,602 5,322,562 5,171,033 5,293,679 Allowance for loan losses (63,370 ) (62,138 ) (62,974 ) (66,534 ) (76,038 ) Net loans, held-for-investment 5,223,124 5,242,464 5,259,588 5,104,499 5,217,641 Loans, held-for-sale 47,721 61,802 65,405 83,969 101,055 Premises and equipment, net 147,516 147,655 142,415 142,269 141,002 Goodwill 313,481 313,481 313,481 313,481 313,481 Other intangible assets 3,689 4,087 4,499 4,911 5,394 Other assets 126,601 136,954 124,297 133,258 123,778 Total assets $ 12,543,258 $ 12,329,083 $ 12,102,887 $ 10,904,500 $ 10,567,652 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,574,405 $ 3,427,038 $ 3,350,145 $ 2,982,697 $ 2,950,407 Interest-bearing deposits 6,318,712 6,354,656 6,063,302 5,693,120 5,344,481 Total deposits 9,893,117 9,781,694 9,413,447 8,675,817 8,294,888 Borrowings 648,679 549,969 548,604 430,093 503,163 Trade date payable 174,236 189,838 381,871 14,641 53,730 Other liabilities 93,491 87,213 93,537 105,759 96,370 Shareholders' equity 1,733,735 1,720,369 1,665,428 1,678,190 1,619,501 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,543,258 $ 12,329,083 $ 12,102,887 $ 10,904,500 $ 10,567,652 Quarter Ended 2021 2020 INCOME STATEMENTS Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Interest income $ 97,198 $ 92,602 $ 90,610 $ 92,457 $ 91,373 Interest expense 1,416 1,653 1,786 1,920 2,163 Net interest income 95,782 90,949 88,824 90,537 89,210 Provision for credit losses - (1,206 ) (1,997 ) (8,033 ) 9,000 Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 95,782 92,155 90,821 98,570 80,210 Noninterest income 37,726 34,673 34,874 35,709 38,575 Noninterest expense 62,939 59,374 57,723 63,705 55,593 Net income before income taxes 70,569 67,454 67,972 70,574 63,192 Income tax expense 11,641 11,075 11,054 12,099 10,335 Net income $ 58,928 $ 56,379 $ 56,918 $ 58,475 $ 52,857 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net income - basic $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 0.37 Net income - diluted 0.41 0.39 0.40 0.41 0.37 Cash dividends declared 0.15 0.15 0.13 0.13 0.13 Book value 12.17 12.08 11.70 11.80 11.40 Tangible book value 9.94 9.85 9.47 9.57 9.15 Market value 45.95 49.13 46.73 36.17 27.91 Shares outstanding - end of period 142,467,687 142,359,774 142,285,611 142,161,834 142,121,595 Average outstanding shares - basic 142,334,449 142,245,555 142,146,275 142,057,705 141,980,707 Average outstanding shares - diluted 143,218,920 143,164,611 143,002,658 142,644,088 142,529,242 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.90 % 1.89 % 2.05 % 2.19 % 2.01 % Return on average equity 13.43 13.38 13.83 14.27 13.14 Return on average tangible equity 16.43 16.48 17.09 17.74 16.41 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.41 3.36 3.55 3.75 3.75 Efficiency ratio 45.88 45.94 45.36 49.15 42.45 Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, INCOME STATEMENTS 2021 2020 Interest income $ 280,410 $ 271,671 Interest expense 4,855 12,323 Net interest income 275,555 259,348 Provision for credit losses (3,203 ) 27,550 Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 278,758 231,798 Noninterest income 107,273 104,226 Noninterest expense 180,036 164,233 Net income before income taxes 205,995 171,791 Income tax expense 33,770 28,233 Net income $ 172,225 $ 143,558 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net income - basic $ 1.21 $ 1.01 Net income - diluted 1.20 1.01 Cash dividends declared 0.43 0.38 Book Value 12.17 11.40 Tangible book value 9.94 9.15 Market Value 45.95 27.91 Shares outstanding - end of period 142,467,687 142,121,595 Average outstanding shares - basic 142,242,783 142,023,930 Average outstanding shares - diluted 143,183,792 142,519,448 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.94 % 1.91 % Return on average equity 13.55 12.46 Return on average tangible equity 16.66 15.71 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.43 3.81 Efficiency ratio 45.73 44.21

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Quarter Ended 2021 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Balance at beginning of period $ 62,138 $ 62,974 $ 66,534 $ 76,038 $ 68,947 Loans charged off (1,475 ) (392 ) (574 ) (1,339 ) (853 ) Loan recoveries 2,707 595 443 778 444 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 1,232 203 (131 ) (561 ) (409 ) Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings - - - (619 ) - Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans - - - 1,678 - Provision for loan losses - (1,039 ) (3,429 ) (10,002 ) 7,500 Balance at end of period $ 63,370 $ 62,138 $ 62,974 $ 66,534 $ 76,038 ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Balance at beginning of period $ 6,751 $ 6,918 $ 5,486 $ 2,309 $ 809 Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)-recorded in retained earnings - - - 1,208 - Provision for unfunded commitments - (167 ) 1,432 1,969 1,500 Balance at end of period $ 6,751 $ 6,751 $ 6,918 $ 5,486 $ 2,309 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans held-for-investment 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.29 % 1.44 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 250.92 208.45 160.00 155.61 177.99 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans (annualized) (0.09 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.04 0.03 Quarter Ended 2021 2020 COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Commercial: C&I $ 680,263 $ 662,711 $ 646,316 $ 647,719$ N/A PPP 139,334 320,392 531,810 483,663 703,731 Municipal 165,847 179,356 176,949 181,325 N/A Total Commercial 985,444 1,162,459 1,355,075 1,312,707 1,488,345 Agriculture 98,947 95,212 90,366 94,864 93,972 Real Estate: Construction & Development 656,530 550,928 587,928 553,959 N/A Farm 203,064 185,288 162,046 152,237 N/A Non-Owner Occupied CRE 674,958 673,608 650,144 617,686 N/A Owner Occupied CRE 824,231 820,055 759,906 746,974 N/A Residential 1,328,798 1,328,474 1,254,727 1,248,409 N/A Total Real Estate 3,687,581 3,558,353 3,414,751 3,319,265 3,287,605 Consumer: Auto 394,072 383,764 370,027 353,595 N/A Non-Auto 120,450 104,814 92,343 90,602 N/A Total Consumer 514,522 488,578 462,370 444,197 423,757 Total loans held-for-investment $ 5,286,494 $ 5,304,602 $ 5,322,562 $ 5,171,033 $ 5,293,679 SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION Special Mention $ 53,620 $ 54,497 $ 61,866 $ 56,585 $ 66,033 Substandard 112,151 120,497 128,550 140,866 136,010 Doubtful - - - - - Total classified loans $ 165,771 $ 174,994 $ 190,416 $ 197,451 $ 202,043 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 25,210 $ 29,786 $ 39,333 $ 42,619 $ 42,673 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 22 23 23 24 25 Accruing loans 90 days past due 23 - 2 113 23 Total nonperforming loans 25,255 29,809 39,358 42,756 42,721 Foreclosed assets 28 305 300 142 331 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,283 $ 30,114 $ 39,658 $ 42,898 $ 43,052 As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets 0.48 % 0.57 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.81 % As a % of end of period total assets 0.20 0.24 0.33 0.39 0.41 OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION * Oil and gas loans $ 96,469 $ 103,166 $ 105,261 $ 106,237 $ 118,567 Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment 1.87 % 2.07 % 2.20 % 2.27 % 2.58 % Classified oil and gas loans $ 10,831 $ 13,090 $ 10,079 $ 13,298 $ 26,823 Nonaccrual oil and gas loans 3,058 3,986 4,759 4,774 6,800 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans (71 ) 59 40 24 - * Excluding PPP loans RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION * Retail loans $ 348,797 $ 326,409 $ 282,310 $ 216,244 $ 229,386 Restaurant loans 59,031 56,997 51,772 48,618 39,523 Hotel loans 60,733 71,008 71,435 71,716 63,273 Other hospitality loans 27,369 27,929 24,014 21,970 26,041 Travel loans 593 790 664 780 801 Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans $ 496,523 $ 483,133 $ 430,195 $ 359,328 $ 359,024 Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment 9.65 % 9.69 % 8.98 % 7.67 % 7.82 % Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 34,341 $ 43,635 $ 45,214 $ 31,192 $ 28,171 Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans 1,995 5,600 6,575 5,975 5,689 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans (506 ) - - 561 26 * Excluding PPP loans CAPITAL RATIOS Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 19.71 % 20.04 % 20.32 % 20.79 % 20.56 % Tier 1 capital ratio 19.71 20.04 20.32 20.79 20.56 Total capital ratio 20.76 21.12 21.47 22.03 21.82 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.19 11.10 11.55 11.86 11.65 Tangible common equity ratio 11.90 11.75 12.35 12.71 12.61 Equity/Assets ratio 13.82 13.95 13.76 15.39 15.33

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 NONINTEREST INCOME Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Trust fees $ 9,484 $ 8,692 $ 8,299 $ 7,672 $ 7,461 Service charges on deposits 5,673 4,928 4,793 5,330 5,009 ATM, interchange and credit card fees 9,793 9,853 8,677 8,376 8,644 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans 8,788 8,291 9,894 11,116 15,228 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 1 5 808 23 36 Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets 27 1 55 87 19 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets (6 ) 74 145 22 (2 ) Interest on loan recoveries 1,746 704 382 235 202 Other noninterest income 2,220 2,125 1,821 2,848 1,978 Total noninterest income $ 37,726 $ 34,673 $ 34,874 $ 35,709 $ 38,575 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 34,460 $ 32,936 $ 32,636 $ 34,773 $ 32,104 Profit sharing expense 2,630 2,110 2,295 6,245 1,545 Net occupancy expense 3,288 3,241 3,147 3,067 3,193 Equipment expense 2,450 2,177 2,164 2,154 2,157 FDIC insurance premiums 815 766 701 663 587 ATM, interchange and credit card expenses 2,935 3,039 2,772 2,811 2,829 Legal, tax and professional fees 2,893 3,352 2,726 2,302 2,615 Audit fees 466 430 440 407 526 Printing, stationery and supplies 432 489 325 449 615 Amortization of intangible assets 398 412 412 483 490 Advertising and public relations 1,746 1,392 1,388 1,600 797 Operational and other losses 1,087 534 287 537 621 Software amortization and expense 2,855 2,829 2,619 2,563 2,265 Other noninterest expense 6,484 5,667 5,811 5,651 5,249 Total noninterest expense $ 62,939 $ 59,374 $ 57,723 $ 63,705 $ 55,593 TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,670 $ 3,633 $ 3,547 $ 3,355 $ 3,170 Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, NONINTEREST INCOME 2021 2020 Trust fees $ 26,475 $ 21,859 Service charges on deposits 15,394 15,242 ATM, interchange and credit card fees 28,323 24,093 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans 26,973 32,756 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities 814 3,610 Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets 83 72 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets 213 90 Interest on loan recoveries 2,832 621 Other noninterest income 6,166 5,883 Total noninterest income $ 107,273 $ 104,226 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 100,032 $ 89,610 Profit sharing expense 7,035 4,495 Net occupancy expense 9,676 9,321 Equipment expense 6,791 6,242 FDIC insurance premiums 2,282 1,095 ATM, interchange and credit card expenses 8,746 8,424 Legal, tax and professional fees 8,971 8,467 Audit fees 1,336 1,676 Printing, stationery and supplies 1,246 1,714 Amortization of intangible assets 1,222 1,507 Advertising and public relations 4,526 3,003 Operational and other losses 1,908 1,925 Software amortization and expense 8,303 6,299 Other noninterest expense 17,962 20,455 Total noninterest expense $ 180,036 $ 164,233 TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 10,850 $ 7,905

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold $ 1,554 $ 2 0.51 % $ 3,049 $ 4 0.54 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks 612,551 236 0.15 796,835 211 0.11 Taxable securities 3,081,215 12,122 1.57 2,656,211 11,449 1.72 Tax exempt securities 2,542,606 17,701 2.78 2,461,924 17,410 2.83 Loans 5,337,807 70,807 5.26 5,383,781 67,161 5.00 Total interest-earning assets 11,575,733 $ 100,868 3.46 % 11,301,800 $ 96,235 3.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 705,099 692,282 Total assets $ 12,280,832 $ 11,994,082 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 6,346,267 $ 1,340 0.08 % $ 6,229,991 $ 1,560 0.10 % Borrowings 599,934 76 0.05 527,669 93 0.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,946,201 $ 1,416 0.08 % 6,757,660 $ 1,653 0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,490,685 3,439,683 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 103,446 106,994 Shareholders' equity 1,740,500 1,689,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,280,832 $ 11,994,082 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent) $ 99,452 3.41 % $ 94,582 3.36 % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold $ 1,942 $ 3 0.58 % $ - $ - - % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks 637,129 159 0.10 195,637 50 0.10 Taxable securities 2,251,419 10,264 1.82 2,086,419 10,708 2.05 Tax exempt securities 2,368,615 16,979 2.87 2,318,912 16,733 2.89 Loans 5,296,149 66,753 5.11 5,356,229 68,321 5.07 Total interest-earning assets 10,555,254 $ 94,158 3.62 % 9,957,197 $ 95,812 3.83 % Noninterest-earning assets 700,550 674,229 Total assets $ 11,255,804 $ 10,631,426 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 5,916,237 $ 1,696 0.12 % $ 5,479,873 $ 1,826 0.13 % Borrowings 456,620 91 0.08 428,117 94 0.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,372,857 $ 1,787 0.11 % 5,907,990 $ 1,920 0.13 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,114,656 2,987,572 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,581 106,065 Shareholders' equity 1,668,710 1,629,799 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,255,804 $ 10,631,426 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent) $ 92,371 3.55 % $ 93,892 3.75 % Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Balance Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold $ 2,009 $ 3 0.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks 223,104 59 0.10 Taxable securities 2,187,547 12,063 2.21 Tax exempt securities 2,058,032 15,737 3.06 Loans 5,334,174 66,681 4.97 Total interest-earning assets 9,804,866 $ 94,543 3.84 % Noninterest-earning assets 671,374 Total assets $ 10,476,240 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 5,270,600 $ 2,064 0.16 % Borrowings 482,555 99 0.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,753,155 $ 2,163 0.15 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,016,700 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 106,295 Shareholders' equity 1,600,090 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,476,240 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent) $ 92,380 3.75 % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Average Tax Equivalent Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold $ 2,181 $ 9 0.55 % $ 1,854 $ 14 0.99 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks 682,082 606 0.12 267,850 889 0.44 Taxable securities 2,665,988 33,834 1.69 2,283,064 40,748 2.38 Tax exempt securities 2,458,352 52,090 2.83 1,736,250 41,670 3.20 Loans 5,339,398 204,721 5.13 5,084,136 196,255 5.16 Total interest-earning assets 11,148,001 $ 291,260 3.49 % 9,373,154 $ 279,576 3.98 % Noninterest-earning assets 699,326 673,325 Total assets $ 11,847,327 $ 10,046,479 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 6,165,740 $ 4,595 0.10 % $ 5,104,096 $ 11,293 0.30 % Borrowings 528,599 260 0.07 606,291 1,030 0.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,694,339 $ 4,855 0.10 % 5,710,387 $ 12,323 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,349,719 2,714,173 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 103,354 82,670 Shareholders' equity 1,699,915 1,539,249 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,847,327 $ 10,046,479 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent) $ 286,405 3.43 % $ 267,253 3.81 %