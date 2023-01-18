Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIN   US32020R1095

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

(FFIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:35 2023-01-18 pm EST
33.69 USD   -2.26%
03:25pFirst Financial Bank, N.A. Names Parker to EVP, Chief Compliance Officer Role
PR
01/12First Financial Bankshares Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Enters into Fifth Amendment to Its Loan Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Financial Bank, N.A. Names Parker to EVP, Chief Compliance Officer Role

01/18/2023 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. Board of Directors elected Mike Parker as Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Parker brings more than 15 years of compliance experience to First Financial, including his most recent post as a director of compliance governance with USAA Federal Savings Bank. The announcement was made by Randy Roewe, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

"Mike's extensive background and experience and successful record of developing compliance programs at some of the nation's largest financial institutions will make him an invaluable asset to our company," Roewe said. "His experience will be critical to the continued evolvement of the bank's compliance management program as the regulatory landscape changes and First Financial Bank continues to grow."

Parker, who has worked with USAA since March 2020, has also held positions with Capital One and Ocwen Financial Corporation in compliance and audit director roles. He also provided support to community banks on compliance matters with Capco. Parker began his banking career in 2005 as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, where he specialized in compliance.

A native of western New York, Parker earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and holds the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) designation.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-na-names-parker-to-evp-chief-compliance-officer-role-301725185.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
03:25pFirst Financial Bank, N.A. Names Parker to EVP, Chief Compliance Officer Role
PR
01/12First Financial Bankshares Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
01/12First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Enters into Fifth Amendment to Its Loan Agreement
CI
01/11First Financial Bankshares Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
01/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rebound with Broader Midweek Markets
MT
01/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Carried Higher in Return of Investor Optim..
MT
01/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
01/11Sector Update: Financial
MT
01/11First Financial Bankshares Names Michelle Hickox Chief Financial Officer as James Gordo..
MT
01/10First financial announces the election of michelle s. hickox as chief financial officer
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
More recommendations