Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIN   US32020R1095

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

(FFIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:32 2022-12-02 pm EST
37.29 USD   +0.44%
11/02FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/26Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
10/26Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Financial Bank Opens 79th Branch in Texas

12/02/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lumberton location is seventh overall for southeast region

LUMBERTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), has announced the opening of its 79th branch, a 3,300-square foot location in Lumberton.

The addition of the Lumberton location extends the Southeast Texas Region's reach further north into Hardin County. The region also has locations in Orange, Vidor, Mauriceville, Newton, Port Arthur and Beaumont.

"Lumberton is a vibrant, rapidly-growing community in a region that is a natural fit for First Financial Bank," said Stephen Lee, Chairman, President and CEO, Southeast Region. "First Financial Bank moved into the region nine years ago and, over that time, the company has experienced tremendous growth. The people and businesses in Southeast Texas have been great customers and we look forward to expanding our presence and serving them long into the future."

The new facility features a three-lane drive-thru, plus ATM, lobby tellers and a convenient access off Highway 96, immediately north of Lumberton High School and west of Walmart. Customers can expect the same first-class customer service in Lumberton delivered at First Financial Bank's 78 other locations across the state.

"First Financial takes great pride in its role as a community bank, contributing to the fabric of our communities for the collective success of our customers, communities and the bank," said TJ Lingle, Senior Vice President, Hardin County Market President. "Relationship banking has fallen at many banks, but not at First Financial. We are excited to bring personal banking to the Lumberton community, where we know our clients and they know us. Our bankers live and work here, our kids attend local schools, and our family members own businesses in Lumberton. We are not only committed to the community, but invested as well."

First Financial Bank expanded its footprint into Southeast Texas in 2013, making up the bank's Southeast Texas Region, one of 12 in the state. In that time, the bank has emerged as a regional leader in banking and customer service while contributing to and participating in many community initiatives.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-opens-79th-branch-in-texas-301692828.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
11/02FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/26Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
10/26Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
10/25Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
10/21First Financial Bankshares Posts Flat Q3 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
10/20Tranche Update on First Financial Bankshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on J..
CI
10/20First Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20First financial bankshares announces third quarter 2022 earnings
PR
10/20First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
10/17First Financial Trust Names Susie Stalcup to Board of Directors
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
More recommendations