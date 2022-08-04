Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIN   US32020R1095

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

(FFIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:48 2022-08-04 pm EDT
44.27 USD   -0.90%
03:08pFIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES : 2nd Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation(Opens in a new window)
PU
08/02FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/29FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Financial Bankshares : 2nd Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation(Opens in a new window)

08/04/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2nd Quarter 2022

0

Forward Looking Statement

The numbers, as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022, contained within this presentation are unaudited. Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management and, may be, but not necessarily are identified by such words as "believes", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward- looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements herein because of new information, future events or otherwise.

1

Who We Are

  • $13.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Abilene, Texas
  • Group of 12 separate bank regions
  • Trust and Asset Management Company with 10 locations and manages approximately $8.1 billion in assets
  • 132 year history
  • Growth markets include 50 mile radius of

Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston

2

Top Rated Bank by Bank Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Financial Bankshares Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
03:08pFIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES : 2nd Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation(Opens in a new window)
PU
08/02FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/29FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/22FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
07/21FIRST FINANCIAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21First financial bankshares announces second quarter 2022 earnings
PR
07/21First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
07/21Tranche Update on First Financial Bankshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on J..
CI
06/24FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.(NAS : FFIN) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.(NAS : FFIN) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Ind..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 547 M - -
Net income 2022 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 6 325 M 6 325 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 44,67 $
Average target price 43,58 $
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
F. Scott Dueser Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Gordon CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
John J. Ruzicka Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence Kentz Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald David Butler Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.-12.14%6 327
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%142 222
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.45%63 153
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.69%60 900
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.76%53 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-9.82%52 783