First Financial Bankshares : 2nd Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation
Today at 12:23 pm
2nd Quarter 2023
Forward Looking Statement
The numbers, as of and for the year ended June 30, 2023, contained within this presentation are unaudited. Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management and, may be, but not necessarily are identified by such words as "believes", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward- looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements herein because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Who We Are
$12.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Abilene, Texas
Group of 12 separate bank regions
Trust and Asset Management Company with 9 locations and manages approximately $9.3 billion in assets
133 year history
Forbes - Number 2 Bank in the Nation
February 2023
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Its subsidiary bank, First Financial Bank, N.A., provides general commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, offering automated teller machines (ATMs), drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other banking services. It also provides trust and wealth management activities through its trust company, First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A. Through its trust company, it offers personal trust services, which include wealth management, the administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. Its banking centers are located primarily in Central, North Central, Southeast and West Texas.