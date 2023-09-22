ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Javier Jurado as Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive. He will oversee and execute internal audit planning and reporting, and report directly to the Audit Committee.

Jurado brings more than 19 years of audit experience to First Financial, including his most recent posts in audit management at large banks and a public accounting firm. Jurado, who has worked with U.S. Bank since October 2019, has also held positions with other large organizations like BBVA USA and PriceWaterhouseCooper, where he started his career.

"We are pleased to welcome Javier to the company," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares. "His broad experience and background in performing audits and administering audit programs in larger financial institutions will ensure that First Financial maintains an appropriate internal audit program that is commensurate with the ever-changing banking, accounting, and regulatory environment. His addition will be valuable to our Board and Company."

A native of Puerto Rico, Jurado earned a Bachelor of Science (Psychology) degree from the University of Puerto Rico, a Master in Business Administration (Accounting) from Bowling Green State University, and completed the School of Management Program at the University of Texas. He holds the designations of Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and Certification in Risk Management Assessment. He is active in the Institute of Internal Auditors and Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 80 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bankshares-inc-names-jurado-to-evp-chief-audit-executive-role-301936472.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.