    THFF   US3202181000

FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(THFF)
First Financial : Announces Merger of Subsidiaries (Form 8-K)

09/27/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
First Financial Corporation Announces Merger of Subsidiaries

Terre Haute, Indiana, September 27, 2021 (Globe Newswire) - First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the merger of subsidiary, The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, into subsidiary, First Financial Bank N.A. The merger will be effective on December 31, 2021, subject to regulatory approval. The merger will result in increased efficiencies, which will be recognized beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


Disclaimer

First Financial Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 56,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 532 M 532 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,78 $
Average target price 45,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman L. Lowery Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodger Allen McHargue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Norman D. Lowery Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
William Curtis Brighton Independent Director
Ronald K. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.97%532
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.31%487 189
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.03%354 604
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.78%196 779
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%193 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.97%155 597