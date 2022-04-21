Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THFF   US3202181000

FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(THFF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 02:55:25 pm EDT
44.69 USD   -0.12%
First Financial's Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan
MT
FIRST FINANCIAL : Announces Stock Repurchase Plan - Form 8-K
PU
FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
First Financial : Announces Stock Repurchase Plan - Form 8-K

04/21/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
First Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Terre Haute, Indiana, April 21, 2022 - First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to 10% of the company's outstanding common stock.

The shares may be repurchased periodically in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of First Financial's stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements. Repurchased shares will be held by the Corporation as authorized but unissued shares and may be utilized for general corporate purposes.

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


Disclaimer

First Financial Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 56,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 883
Free-Float 71,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,74 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman L. Lowery Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodger Allen McHargue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Norman D. Lowery Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
William Curtis Brighton Independent Director
Ronald K. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.21%558
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.20%386 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.86%319 743
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 198
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%184 419
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%184 378