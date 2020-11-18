First Financial : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics 0 11/18/2020 | 02:47pm EST Send by mail :

FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS ARTICLE I Introduction This Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ("Code") guides the actions and working relationships of First Financial Corporation ("FFC") and its subsidiaries, First Financial Bank, N.A. ("Bank") and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. ("Morris Plan" and, collectively, the "Corporation"), members ("Directors") of the Corporation's board of directors ("Board"), and the Corporation's officers and employees ("Associates"). It provides a framework for maintaining our high standard of professional conduct. The integrity and the sound judgement of Directors and Associates is essential to the reputation and success of the Corporation. To this end, the Code is adopted to promote: Honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent conflicts of interest; Full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in reports and documents that the Corporation files with, or submits to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and in other public communications made by the Corporation; Compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations; Protection of Corporation assets, including corporate opportunities and confidential information; and Accountability for adherence to the Code. This Code sets forth minimum standards by which all Directors and Associates of the Corporation should conduct themselves. It does not, nor is it intended to, address every situation, question, law, rule, or regulation. Compliance with the spirit, as well as the letter of this Code, is essential. Any questions concerning this Code should be directed to the Chief Compliance Officer or the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Corporation or as otherwise prescribed herein. ARTICLE II Conflicts of Interest Directors and Associates have a duty of loyalty to the Corporation and therefore must avoid any actual or apparent conflicts of interest. A "conflict of interest" occurs when Director or Associates' private interests interfere or appear to interfere with the interests of the Corporation. A conflict of interest may arise when a Director or Associate takes an action or has interest that makes it difficult to objectively, or effectively, perform his or her duties for the Corporation. Directors and Associates must make business decisions for the Corporation free of conflicting influences. Directors and Associates are expected to avoid situations that may lead to real or apparent material conflicts between their self-interest and their duties or responsibilities as a Director or Associate of the Corporation. Any position or interest, financial or otherwise, which can materially conflict with a Director or Associate's role with the Corporation or which affects, or could reasonably be expected to affect, a Director or Associate's judgement concerning transactions between the Corporation, its customers, vendors, competitors, or which otherwise reflects negatively on the Corporation, should be considered a conflict of interest. Directors and Associates are required to disclose conflicts and potential conflicts, as well as relationships with customers, prospects and vendors. Directors should bring conflicts or potential conflicts, to the attention of the Board. Because conflicts of interest may not always be clear, Associates should consult the Chief Compliance Officer or the CEO and/or President of the Bank or Morris Plan, as applicable, if questions arise. ARTICLE III Outside Business Relationships The Corporation encourages civic, charitable, educational, and political activities so long as they do not interfere with the performance of Director or Associate duties with respect to the Corporation. Before agreeing to participate in any such activities, including, but not limited to, potential directorships with other organizations, Associates should contact the Chief Compliance Officer and their immediate supervisor for initial approval, then seek final, written approval from the Corporation's CEO. Directors should disclose all new directorships or potential directorships to the Chairman of the Board to avoid actual or perceived conflicts of interest and to maintain independence. Associates who are considering outside employment should notify the Human Resources Director and their immediate supervisor. The Human Resource Director will review outside employment requests for potential conflicts of interest. ARTICLE IV Serving as a Fiduciary The Bank is engaged in the business of serving as executor, trustee, and guardian of estates of individuals. Associates are encouraged to recommend these services. Associates may serve as fiduciaries for members of their own families. With respect to any other person, Associates should neither seek, nor accept appointment to any other fiduciary or co-fiduciary position without the written approval of FFC's CEO; provided, however, FFC's CEO will seek approval of the Board. ARTICLE V Protection and Proper Use of Corporation Property Directors and Associates must protect Corporation property and assets and ensure their efficient and proper use for legitimate business purposes. Theft, carelessness, and waste can directly impact the Corporation's profitability, reputation, and success. Permitting Corporation property, including, but not limited to, Data transmitted or stored electronically in computer resources, to be damaged, lost, or used in an unauthorized manner is prohibited. Directors and Associates may not use Corporation or other official stationary/letterhead for unauthorized personal purposes. 2 ARTICLE VI Confidential and Proprietary Information Any Confidential Information, as hereinafter defined, acquired by a Director or Associate shall be used solely for legitimate Corporation purposes. Disclosure of Confidential Information between Directors and Associates shall be limited to those who have a need to know such Confidential Information to discharge their duties to the Corporation. Neither Directors, nor Associates are permitted to disclose or provide Confidential Information to any third party, unless in the ordinary course of business, required by law, or authorized by the Corporation's Chairman or CEO. Use of Confidential Information for the benefit of any party other than the Corporation, to compete with the Corporation, or otherwise in a manner detrimental to the Corporation is prohibited. The obligation to maintain the confidentiality of Confidential Information continues even if employment or directorship with the Corporation ends. "Confidential Information" means all oral and written communications, including all Data, relating to the Corporation, its customers, suppliers, shareholders, other Associates or Directors of the Corporation which Directors or Associates acquire during the scope of their employment or directorship and which is not otherwise available to the general public. This includes, but is not limited to, Data that Directors or Associates acquire from third parties, or that is produced by Directors or Associates while fulfilling their responsibilities to the Corporation; all Proprietary Information; customer Data (such as, by way of example, names, mailing and email addresses, telephone, fax, social security numbers, financial Data, prospect lists, customer requirements, and the scope of the relationship with the Corporation); supplier relationships and agreements; computer Data and programs; and documentation, processes, and know-how used in or pertaining to the Corporation's business. "Data" means any information, quantities, characters, or symbols produced, processed, received from internal and external sources, stored or otherwise maintained by or on behalf of First Financial, regardless of the media on which it resides (including, but not limited to, any electronic media, microfiche, printouts, or compact disk) or the form that it may take (including, but not limited to, text, graphics, video, or voice recording). "Proprietary Information" includes the Corporation's intellectual property such as trade secrets, patents, trademarks, and copyrights, as well as non-public business and marketing plans, such as, by way of example, pricing methods, product mix, sales techniques, engineering and manufacturing ideas, designs, databases, records and any nonpublic financial Data or reports. Certain information may not be Confidential Information, but such information remains property of the Corporation. Directors and Associates acknowledge that while employed by or while serving as Directors or Associates of the Corporation, all work produced is and shall remain the sole and exclusive property of the Corporation. Even though information such as customer and prospect names, presentation materials, marketing materials, product information, business methods or processes may otherwise be available to the general public, it remains the property of the Corporation and individual Associates or Directors shall have no personal rights to such information or products either during or after employment or directorship with the Corporation. 3 ARTICLE VII Employment-Related Agreements Directors and Associates may be required to execute a confidentiality, non-disclosure or similar agreements in the course of their directorship or employment with the Corporation. Whether a Director or Associate signs such an Agreement or not, each has an obligation to maintain the confidentiality of Confidential Information entrusted to them. Prospective Associates must disclose prior to the time of hire, the existence of any employment, non-compete,non-solicitation, confidentiality, or similar agreement with prior employers or other third parties. Copies of such agreement(s) shall be provided to the Director of Human Resources to permit evaluation thereof. In no event shall an Associate use any Confidential Information, or other similar property, acquired in the course of his or her employment with another employer in the performance of his or her duties for or on behalf of the Corporation. ARTICLE VIII Data Security The Corporation's network, systems, and Data are private and confidential and may be accessed or updated only with specific authority granted in accord with the Corporation's information security policies, procedures, and controls. Any unauthorized access, use, or updates of the Corporation's network, systems, or Data is prohibited. Directors and Associates must protect the integrity of the Corporation's network, systems, and Data and may only divulge information related thereto to those with a need to know for business purposes. Directors and Associates will not compromise access to the network, systems, or Data by granting access or communicating identifications and/or passwords to other individuals. ARTICLE IX Corporate Opportunities Directors and Associates owe a duty to advance the Corporation's legitimate interests when the opportunities to do so arise. To this end, Directors and Associates will not: Personally benefit from opportunities that are discovered through their employment or directorship with the Corporation. Solicit, demand, accept, or agree to accept anything of value from any person in conjunction with the performance of their directorship, employment, or duties with the Corporation; provided, however, there are certain situations in which Directors or Associates may accept or provide a de minimis benefit to someone with whom they transact business on behalf of the Corporation, such as, by way of example: Accepting a nominal gift in recognition of a commonly recognized event or occasion (such as a promotion, birthday, wedding, retirement, or holiday) so long as the gift, together with all gifts received from any one individual or corporation, does not exceed $300.00

