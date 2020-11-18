Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Financial Corporation    THFF

FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(THFF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/18 03:16:42 pm
37.275 USD   -0.63%
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
PU
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Governance and Nominating Committee Charter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

First Financial : Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee Charter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:47pm EST

COMPENSATION AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

COMMITTEE CHARTER

Purpose

The Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee ("Committee") is a committee of, and reports to, the Boards of Directors ("Boards") of First Financial Corporation ("FFC") and First Financial Bank, N.A. ("Bank"). The Committee is established to assist the Boards in fulfilling their respective duties to FFC and its subsidiaries, including the Bank and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. (collectively, the "Corporation"), with respect to compensation and benefits, as further described in this Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee Charter ("Charter").

Membership

The Boards will annually appoint to the Committee three (3) or more members ("Members"), all of whom must qualify as "independent directors" under the standards for companies listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or such other exchange or system upon which the Corporation's securities are listed, quoted, or traded and any standards of independence as may be prescribed for purposes of any federal securities, tax, banking, or other laws relating to the Committee's duties and responsibilities including, but not limited to, "non-employee directors" for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and, to the extent applicable, an "outside director" for purposes of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code. Members and the Committee Chair ("Chair") shall be appointed and removed by the Boards in their discretion. The Chair will designate a Committee secretary, who need not be a Member ("Secretary").

Meetings

The Chair shall have the right to call meetings of the Committee as may be necessary to carry out the Committee's responsibilities, provided the Committee will meet no less than two (2) times annually. The Chair or his/her designee(s) will establish the agenda and preside at Committee meetings. The Secretary is responsible for documenting Committee meetings in the minutes. Following each meeting, the Secretary will circulate draft minutes to each Member for review prior to the subsequent meeting, at which time the draft minutes will be considered by Members for approval. Each Member shall be entitled to one (1) vote with a majority of the Members constituting a quorum. Members may attend meetings in person or remotely via telephone or the Internet. In lieu of a meeting, the Committee may act by unanimous written consent. The Chair shall report periodically to the Boards on the Committee's meetings, actions, and recommendations.

Authority and Responsibilities

In such a manner as the Committee deems necessary and appropriate, the Committee shall have the authority and responsibility to:

  1. At least annually, review and approve the compensation strategy of the Corporation;
  2. Periodically review the Corporation's incentive compensation programs;
  3. Review and discuss the proposed Compensation Discussion and Analysis ("CD&A") with management and, based on such review and discussion, determine whether to recommend to the FFC Board that the CD&A be disclosed in the Corporation's annual proxy statement or Form 10- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC");
  4. Oversee the administration of compensation and incentive plans and arrangements, as well as certain employee benefit plans, to ensure associates of the Corporation are compensated effectively in a manner consistent with the compensation strategy of the Corporation;
  5. Review, approve, and, when deemed appropriate, submit to the Boards for ratification: (a) performance measures; (b) annual base salaries; (c) incentives, including, but not limited to, the commercial lending and mortgage loan originator compensation plans and the short-term incentive plan ("STIP"); (d) stock awards such as, by way of example and not limitation, equity grants under the long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"); (e) employment agreements, severance arrangements, and change in control agreements/provisions, in each case as, when, and if appropriate; (f) any benefits and special or supplemental benefits, compensation, or perquisites; and (g) any other compensation and benefit matters that the Committee deems appropriate for the Boards' consideration;
  6. In connection with the foregoing, the Committee shall evaluate the performance of the
    Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and other executive officers with respect to established goals and objectives and determine applicable compensation levels accordingly. The CEO may not be present during any voting or deliberations by the Committee of the CEO's compensation;
  7. Oversee the administration and operation of the STIP, LTIP, supplemental retirement plan, and other executive compensation plans and arrangements;
  8. Oversee the administration and operation of the Retirement Plan, ESOP Plan, the 401(k) plan and other designated employee benefit plans;
  9. At least annually review the compensation and benefits provided for service on the Boards, including, but not limited to, service as Chairman of each Board and as members of Board committees, and recommend any revisions to the Boards;
  10. Evaluate and apprise the Board of Say-on-Pay matters from time to time;
  1. Retain and terminate independent legal, accounting, or other advisors to assist with
    fulfilling Committee responsibilities. The Committee shall evaluate whether any compensation consultant retained by the Committee has any conflict of interest in accord with SEC rules. Fees associated with such services will be approved by the Committee and borne by the Corporation;
  2. Primary staff support for the Committee shall be provided by the Human Resources Director and CEO of the Corporation;
  3. In addition to the foregoing, the Committee may request that nonmembers attend Committee meetings. The Committee may request any officer or employee of the Corporation or the Corporation's outside counsel, or other advisors, to attend a meeting of the Committee or to meet with any members of, or consultant to, the Committee;
  4. No less than annually, review and assess the adequacy of this Charter and make recommendations to the Boards for approval; and
  5. Perform other activities consistent with this Charter, as the Committee deems appropriate, or as the Boards may direct.

Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee Charter - History

November 13, 2020

Revised Charter presented to and approved

by the Committee

November 17, 2020

Revised Charter presented to and approved

by the Boards

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Financial Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 19:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
PU
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Governance and Nominating Committee Charter
PU
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Audit Committee Charter
PU
02:47pFIRST FINANCIAL : Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee Charter
PU
10/29FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/29FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Stock Repurchase Plan
AQ
10/29First Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
10/28FIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 189 M - -
Net income 2020 50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 957
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,50 $
Last Close Price 37,51 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Lowery Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norman D. Lowery Chief Operating Officer
Rodger Allen McHargue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William Curtis Brighton Independent Director
Ronald K. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-17.98%514
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.09%353 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%258 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.09%238 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%195 559
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%167 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ