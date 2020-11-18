First Financial : Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee Charter

COMPENSATION AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

COMMITTEE CHARTER

Purpose

The Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee ("Committee") is a committee of, and reports to, the Boards of Directors ("Boards") of First Financial Corporation ("FFC") and First Financial Bank, N.A. ("Bank"). The Committee is established to assist the Boards in fulfilling their respective duties to FFC and its subsidiaries, including the Bank and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. (collectively, the "Corporation"), with respect to compensation and benefits, as further described in this Compensation and Employee Benefits Committee Charter ("Charter").

Membership

The Boards will annually appoint to the Committee three (3) or more members ("Members"), all of whom must qualify as "independent directors" under the standards for companies listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or such other exchange or system upon which the Corporation's securities are listed, quoted, or traded and any standards of independence as may be prescribed for purposes of any federal securities, tax, banking, or other laws relating to the Committee's duties and responsibilities including, but not limited to, "non-employee directors" for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and, to the extent applicable, an "outside director" for purposes of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code. Members and the Committee Chair ("Chair") shall be appointed and removed by the Boards in their discretion. The Chair will designate a Committee secretary, who need not be a Member ("Secretary").

Meetings

The Chair shall have the right to call meetings of the Committee as may be necessary to carry out the Committee's responsibilities, provided the Committee will meet no less than two (2) times annually. The Chair or his/her designee(s) will establish the agenda and preside at Committee meetings. The Secretary is responsible for documenting Committee meetings in the minutes. Following each meeting, the Secretary will circulate draft minutes to each Member for review prior to the subsequent meeting, at which time the draft minutes will be considered by Members for approval. Each Member shall be entitled to one (1) vote with a majority of the Members constituting a quorum. Members may attend meetings in person or remotely via telephone or the Internet. In lieu of a meeting, the Committee may act by unanimous written consent. The Chair shall report periodically to the Boards on the Committee's meetings, actions, and recommendations.

Authority and Responsibilities

In such a manner as the Committee deems necessary and appropriate, the Committee shall have the authority and responsibility to: