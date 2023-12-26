Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On December 26, 2023, First Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Steven H. Holliday, the Chief Credit Officer of the Corporation and First Financial Bank N.A., and a named executive officer for the Corporation's 2023 fiscal year, will retire effective June 28, 2024.
