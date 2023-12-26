Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

​

On December 26, 2023, First Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Steven H. Holliday, the Chief Credit Officer of the Corporation and First Financial Bank N.A., and a named executive officer for the Corporation's 2023 fiscal year, will retire effective June 28, 2024.

​

​

​

​