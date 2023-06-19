Advanced search
Equities
Taiwan
Taiwan Stock Exchange
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary
2892
TW0002892007
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
(2892)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 2023-06-15
2023-06-15
27.60
TWD
-0.36%
04:31a
Bank of england says it has launched first financial-system wide…
RE
06/16
First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and NT$0.30 Stock Dividend
PU
06/15
US FDIC seeking bids for Silicon Valley Bank's German assets - Financial Times
RE
BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS IT HAS LAUNCHED FIRST FINANCIAL-SYSTEM WIDE…
06/19/2023 | 04:31am EDT
BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS IT HAS LAUNCHED FIRST FINANCIAL-SYSTEM WIDE STRESS TEST
© Reuters 2023
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:31a
Bank of england says it has launched first financial-system wide…
RE
06/16
First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and NT$0.30 S..
PU
06/15
US FDIC seeking bids for Silicon Valley Bank's German assets - Financial Times
RE
06/08
Wizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
05/31
Transcript : First Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 31..
CI
05/31
First Financial : FFHC 2023 1Q Financial Results Presentation
PU
05/18
Idox tips "good" first financial half performance; optimistic for 2023
AN
05/17
First Financial Maintains Semi-Annual Dividend at $0.54/Share, Payable on July 3 to Sha..
MT
05/16
Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
05/16
First Financial : 2023 AGM Agenda
PU
More news
Financials
TWD
USD
Sales 2023
72 062 M
2 345 M
2 345 M
Net income 2023
24 372 M
793 M
793 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
15,1x
Yield 2023
4,06%
Capitalization
365 B
11 878 M
11 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
5,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024
5,33x
Nbr of Employees
10 080
Free-Float
79,5%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
27,60 TWD
Average target price
28,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target
2,05%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen
President & Director
Cheng Pin Li
Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou
Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen
Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang
Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
4.15%
11 878
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
6.83%
418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-11.87%
232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
4.73%
231 386
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
3.68%
164 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
2.16%
158 269
More Results
