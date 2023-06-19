Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
27.60 TWD   -0.36%
04:31aBank of england says it has launched first financial-system wide…
RE
06/16First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and NT$0.30 Stock Dividend
PU
06/15US FDIC seeking bids for Silicon Valley Bank's German assets - Financial Times
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS IT HAS LAUNCHED FIRST FINANCIAL-SYSTEM WIDE…

06/19/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS IT HAS LAUNCHED FIRST FINANCIAL-SYSTEM WIDE STRESS TEST


© Reuters 2023
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:31aBank of england says it has launched first financial-system wide…
RE
06/16First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and NT$0.30 S..
PU
06/15US FDIC seeking bids for Silicon Valley Bank's German assets - Financial Times
RE
06/08Wizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
05/31Transcript : First Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 31..
CI
05/31First Financial : FFHC 2023 1Q Financial Results Presentation
PU
05/18Idox tips "good" first financial half performance; optimistic for 2023
AN
05/17First Financial Maintains Semi-Annual Dividend at $0.54/Share, Payable on July 3 to Sha..
MT
05/16Insider Buy: First Financial Bankshares
MT
05/16First Financial : 2023 AGM Agenda
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 72 062 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
Net income 2023 24 372 M 793 M 793 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 365 B 11 878 M 11 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 080
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,60 TWD
Average target price 28,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.4.15%11 878
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.87%232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%231 386
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%164 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.16%158 269
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer