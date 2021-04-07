Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-News : HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year

04/07/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate 
HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year 
2021-04-07 / 07:00 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 7 April 2021 
Press release (PDF) 
Zurich, 7 April 2021 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) built up an attractive portfolio of residential 
properties with 517 apartments and a market value of CHF 221.5 million (1 January 2021) in the financial year 2020. An 
investment return of 8.3% has been achieved since the initial issue in November 2019. 
  . Successful first financial year with the acquisition of 22 properties in residential and one property in commercial 
    use 
  . One residential property additionally acquired with transfer of ownership on 1 January 2021 
  . Real estate portfolio per 31.12.2020 at CHF 204.3 million; per 01.01.2021 at CHF 221.5 million 
  . Total fund assets per 31.12.2020 at CHF 225.1 million 
  . Target rental income p.a. of CHF 8.9 million per 31.12.2020; per 01.01.2021 at CHF 9.7 million 
  . Investment return of 8.3% for 2020 
  . Net asset value per share of CHF 108.31 as of 31 December 2020 
  . Distribution of CHF 3.10 per share in April 2021 
Details of annual result 2020 
The HSL Fund was able to build up an attractive residential property portfolio during its first extended fiscal year 
2020 (6 November 2019 to 31 December 2020) - despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The market value of the portfolio amounted 
to CHF 204.3 million as of 31 December 2020. With the transfer of ownership of an additional property on 1 January 
2021, the portfolio now totals 517 apartments and a value of CHF 221.5 million as per the beginning of 2021. The annual 
target rental income of the portfolio properties lies at CHF 9.7 million as of 1 January 2021 (as of 31 December 2020: 
CHF 8.9 million). 
Income statement financial year 2020 
Rental income generated in the financial year 2020 amounted to CHF 4.6 million. The HSL Fund generates about 90% of its 
target rental income from residential use as well as associated ancillary uses and around 9% of rental income from 
office and retail space. Due to the high volume of residential use, the portfolio withstood potentially negative 
impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, no COVID-19-related defaults were recorded in the financial year 
2020 and no rent reductions had to be granted. 
Through intensive "hands on" management of the properties acquired as well as successful re-letting campaigns, the 
vacancy rate of various properties was reduced, in some cases significantly, so that the portfolio achieved an 
occupancy rate of 89.2% by the end of 2020. 
Net income amounted to CHF 4.7 million in the financial year 2020. The valuation of the property portfolio by the 
independent valuation expert Wüest Partner AG resulted in an unrealized gain of CHF 5.4 million. The fund recorded a 
total income of CHF 9.0 million. 
Balance Sheet per 31 December 2020 
Total fund assets per 31 December 2020 amounted to CHF 225.1 million. With 24 properties in the cantons Aargau, 
Basel-Land, Fribourg, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Valais and Zurich, the property portfolio valued at 
CHF 204.3 million (per 1 January 2021: CHF 221.5 million) has grown to an attractive size and is broadly diversified. 
The net asset value amounted to CHF 148.5 million. The debt financing ratio was 35.5%. As of 31 December 2020, the net 
asset value per share was CHF 108.31, which corresponds to a return on investment of 8.3% since the fund's initial 
offering in November 2019. 
Distribution of CHF 3.10 per share 
For the financial year 2020, a total amount of CHF 4.3 million will be distributed which corresponds to the 
distribution of CHF 3.10 per share and a payout ratio of 90.2%. The ex-date of the distribution will be 27 April 2021 
and the distribution will be paid out on 29 April 2021. 
Outlook 
The fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG is optimistic about the year 2021. In particular, the 
launch of the vaccination program offers reason to be confident that the COVID-19 situation will improve during the 
course of the year. The fund management company is convinced that the Swiss real estate market is highly attractive in 
the long-term and aims to further expand its existing residential real estate portfolio in 2021. In this context, the 
fund management company is planning another capital increase in the course of 2021. In addition, the listing of the HSL 
Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange by the end of 2022 is under consideration. 
 
Media contact 
Michael Müller                          Peter R. Vogel 
Chief Executive Officer (Switzerland)   Chief Financial Officer 
T +41 43 544 70 80                      T +41 43 544 70 84 
mm@Helvetica.com                        prv@Helvetica.com 
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES HSL FUND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 (06.11.2019 - 31.12.2020) * 
 
Balance sheet                                                                  31.12.2020 
Market value of the properties                                 CHF             204 347 000 
Weighted real discount rate                                    %               3.03 
Gross asset value (GAV)                                        CHF             225 118 403 
Net asset value (NAV)                                          CHF             148 512 490 
Debt financing ratio                                           %               35.47 
Debt ratio                                                     %               34.02 
Interest rate debt financing                                   %               0.04 
Residual term debt financing                                   Years           0.01 
Net asset value per share                                      CHF             108.31 
Outstanding shares                                             Number          1 371 155 
 
Income Statement                                                               06.11.2019-31.12.2020 
Rental income                                                  CHF             4 609 479 
Vacancy rate                                                   %               12.30 
Net income                                                     CHF             4 710 711 
Total income                                                   CHF             9 031 621 
Operating profit margin                                        %               59.67 
 
Distribution and return                                                        31.12.2020 
Distribution total                                             CHF             4 250 581 
Distribution per share                                         CHF             3.10 
Distribution yield                                             %               2.86 
Payout ratio                                                   %               90.23 
Return on equity (ROE)                                         %               6.48 
Return on investment                                           %               8.31 
* Extended financial year 2020 since initial fund issuance on 6 November 2019.

The audited annual report 2020 of the HSL Fund is available on the fund management company's website at www.helvetica.com/en/products/helvetica-swiss-living-fund/publications or also under www.swissfunddata.ch.

All press releases can be found under www.Helvetica.com.

About Helvetica Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

About Helvetica Swiss Living Fund The HSL Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, primarily where regional and national economic centers are easily accessible. The investment focus of the fund is on older and newer properties with stable and sustainable revenues. The investment objective is primarily to preserve the fund's long-term value and to distribute reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSL Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSL; Valor 49 527 566; ISIN CH0495275668 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Helvetica Property 
              Brandschenkestrasse 47 
              8002 Zürich 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 43 544 7080 
E-mail:       office@helvetica.com 
Internet:     www.Helvetica.com 
ISIN:         CH0495275668 
Valor:        49527566 
EQS News ID:  1181569 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1181569 2021-04-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

All news about FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at First Financial Bancorp Disposes of Shares for Tax S..
MT
03/25Communications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Round..
DJ
03/25FIRST FINANCIAL  : FFHC 2021 Annual General Meeting Scheduled on June 25, 2021
PU
03/17FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST  : DA Davidson Upgrades First Financial Northwest to B..
MT
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : First Financial Northwest Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Bu..
MT
03/08FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES  : Truist Adjusts First Financial Bankshares' Price T..
MT
03/08FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on First Fi..
MT
03/03Piper Sandler Downgrades First Financial Bancorp to Neutral From Overweight, ..
MT
02/26HOME DEPOT, GAMESTOP, JOHNSON & JOHN : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/26INA INVEST  : Logs $1.5 Million Profit in First Financial Year Since IPO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 375 M 2 017 M 2 017 M
Net income 2021 18 454 M 649 M 649 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 284 B 9 967 M 9 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 783
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,15 TWD
Last Close Price 22,10 TWD
Spread / Highest target 4,07%
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lin Chien-Hao President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.3.51%9 967
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.04%468 772
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.95%343 365
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%284 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 050
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.02%195 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ