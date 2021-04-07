EQS-News : HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year

EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year 2021-04-07 / 07:00 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 7 April 2021 Press release (PDF) Zurich, 7 April 2021 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) built up an attractive portfolio of residential properties with 517 apartments and a market value of CHF 221.5 million (1 January 2021) in the financial year 2020. An investment return of 8.3% has been achieved since the initial issue in November 2019. . Successful first financial year with the acquisition of 22 properties in residential and one property in commercial use . One residential property additionally acquired with transfer of ownership on 1 January 2021 . Real estate portfolio per 31.12.2020 at CHF 204.3 million; per 01.01.2021 at CHF 221.5 million . Total fund assets per 31.12.2020 at CHF 225.1 million . Target rental income p.a. of CHF 8.9 million per 31.12.2020; per 01.01.2021 at CHF 9.7 million . Investment return of 8.3% for 2020 . Net asset value per share of CHF 108.31 as of 31 December 2020 . Distribution of CHF 3.10 per share in April 2021 Details of annual result 2020 The HSL Fund was able to build up an attractive residential property portfolio during its first extended fiscal year 2020 (6 November 2019 to 31 December 2020) - despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The market value of the portfolio amounted to CHF 204.3 million as of 31 December 2020. With the transfer of ownership of an additional property on 1 January 2021, the portfolio now totals 517 apartments and a value of CHF 221.5 million as per the beginning of 2021. The annual target rental income of the portfolio properties lies at CHF 9.7 million as of 1 January 2021 (as of 31 December 2020: CHF 8.9 million). Income statement financial year 2020 Rental income generated in the financial year 2020 amounted to CHF 4.6 million. The HSL Fund generates about 90% of its target rental income from residential use as well as associated ancillary uses and around 9% of rental income from office and retail space. Due to the high volume of residential use, the portfolio withstood potentially negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, no COVID-19-related defaults were recorded in the financial year 2020 and no rent reductions had to be granted. Through intensive "hands on" management of the properties acquired as well as successful re-letting campaigns, the vacancy rate of various properties was reduced, in some cases significantly, so that the portfolio achieved an occupancy rate of 89.2% by the end of 2020. Net income amounted to CHF 4.7 million in the financial year 2020. The valuation of the property portfolio by the independent valuation expert Wüest Partner AG resulted in an unrealized gain of CHF 5.4 million. The fund recorded a total income of CHF 9.0 million. Balance Sheet per 31 December 2020 Total fund assets per 31 December 2020 amounted to CHF 225.1 million. With 24 properties in the cantons Aargau, Basel-Land, Fribourg, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Valais and Zurich, the property portfolio valued at CHF 204.3 million (per 1 January 2021: CHF 221.5 million) has grown to an attractive size and is broadly diversified. The net asset value amounted to CHF 148.5 million. The debt financing ratio was 35.5%. As of 31 December 2020, the net asset value per share was CHF 108.31, which corresponds to a return on investment of 8.3% since the fund's initial offering in November 2019. Distribution of CHF 3.10 per share For the financial year 2020, a total amount of CHF 4.3 million will be distributed which corresponds to the distribution of CHF 3.10 per share and a payout ratio of 90.2%. The ex-date of the distribution will be 27 April 2021 and the distribution will be paid out on 29 April 2021. Outlook The fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG is optimistic about the year 2021. In particular, the launch of the vaccination program offers reason to be confident that the COVID-19 situation will improve during the course of the year. The fund management company is convinced that the Swiss real estate market is highly attractive in the long-term and aims to further expand its existing residential real estate portfolio in 2021. In this context, the fund management company is planning another capital increase in the course of 2021. In addition, the listing of the HSL Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange by the end of 2022 is under consideration. KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES HSL FUND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 (06.11.2019 - 31.12.2020) * Balance sheet 31.12.2020 Market value of the properties CHF 204 347 000 Weighted real discount rate % 3.03 Gross asset value (GAV) CHF 225 118 403 Net asset value (NAV) CHF 148 512 490 Debt financing ratio % 35.47 Debt ratio % 34.02 Interest rate debt financing % 0.04 Residual term debt financing Years 0.01 Net asset value per share CHF 108.31 Outstanding shares Number 1 371 155 Income Statement 06.11.2019-31.12.2020 Rental income CHF 4 609 479 Vacancy rate % 12.30 Net income CHF 4 710 711 Total income CHF 9 031 621 Operating profit margin % 59.67 Distribution and return 31.12.2020 Distribution total CHF 4 250 581 Distribution per share CHF 3.10 Distribution yield % 2.86 Payout ratio % 90.23 Return on equity (ROE) % 6.48 Return on investment % 8.31 * Extended financial year 2020 since initial fund issuance on 6 November 2019.

