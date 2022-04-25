First Financial : Announcement of FFHC 2022 Q1 Investor Conference
04/25/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
16:28:07
Subject
Announcement of FFHC 2022 Q1 Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/31
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 16:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Internet
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Presentation material will be posted on the Market Observation
Post System and Company's website:
https://ir.firstholding.com.tw/html/index.php
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:38:07 UTC.