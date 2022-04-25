Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
27.95 TWD   +0.90%
Summary 
Summary

First Financial : Announcement of FFHC 2022 Q1 Investor Conference

04/25/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 16:28:07
Subject 
 Announcement of FFHC 2022 Q1 Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/31
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 16:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Internet
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 Presentation material will be posted on the Market Observation
 Post System and Company's website:
 https://ir.firstholding.com.tw/html/index.php
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
