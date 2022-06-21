First Financial : Announcement on behalf of FSI regarding Important Resolutions of Subsidiary FSI Board of Directors(on behalf of the shareholders' meeting)

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Recognized of the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognized of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the amendment to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA