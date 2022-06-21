First Financial : Announcement on behalf of FSI regarding Important Resolutions of Subsidiary FSI Board of Directors(on behalf of the shareholders' meeting)
06/21/2022 | 06:25am EDT
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
18:02:40
Subject
Announcement on behalf of FSI regarding
Important Resolutions of Subsidiary FSI Board of
Directors(on behalf of the shareholders' meeting)
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Recognized of the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the amendment
to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:24:05 UTC.