  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
25.80 TWD   -0.19%
06:25aFIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of FSI regarding Important Resolutions of Subsidiary FSI Board of Directors(on behalf of the shareholders' meeting)
PU
06:25aFIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI for the record date of 2021 cash dividend distribution
PU
06:15aFIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary First Worldsec Securities Limited the board resolution about passed to handle the liquidation case.
PU
First Financial : Announcement on behalf of FSI regarding Important Resolutions of Subsidiary FSI Board of Directors(on behalf of the shareholders' meeting)

06/21/2022 | 06:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 18:02:40
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of FSI regarding
Important Resolutions of Subsidiary FSI Board of
Directors(on behalf of the shareholders' meeting)
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Recognized of the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the amendment
to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
