  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
26.95 TWD   -0.19%
FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the Ex-rights record date of capitalization of retained earnings.
PU
FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary First Consulting for the acquisition of right-of-use assets of real estate from the related party
PU
FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary First Venture Capital for the acquisition of right-of-use assets of real estate from the related party
PU
First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the Ex-rights record date of capitalization of retained earnings.

08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:22:02
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB
the Ex-rights record date of capitalization of
retained earnings.
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/08/03
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
stock dividend NTD$3,845,000,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The board meeting of 2022/06/16 has authorized the chairman to decide
the record date.

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 65 311 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
Net income 2022 21 901 M 732 M 732 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 349 B 11 676 M 11 676 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 031
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,95 TWD
Average target price 27,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.10.00%11 676
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%329 712
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.23%265 484
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%218 699
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 871