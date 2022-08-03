First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the Ex-rights record date of capitalization of retained earnings.
08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
17:22:02
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB
the Ex-rights record date of capitalization of
retained earnings.
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/08/03
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
stock dividend NTD$3,845,000,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The board meeting of 2022/06/16 has authorized the chairman to decide
the record date.
First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:35:09 UTC.