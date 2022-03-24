First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the appointment representatives of juristic-person ﹝FFHC﹞ Supervisor

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/24 2.Name of legal person: First Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.(FFHC) 3.Name of the previous position holder:None 4.Resume of the previous position holder:None 5.Name of the new position holder:Supervisor-Mr. Luo, Lieh-Ming 6.Resume of the new position holder: Professor, College of Management, Fu Jen Catholic University (FJU), Taiwan 7.Reason for the change:appointed by FFHC 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2021/10/28 to 2024/10/27 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/24 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to the official letter (Reg.00212) issued by FFHC