    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the appointment representatives of juristic-person ﹝FFHC﹞ Supervisor

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:47:00
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the
appointment representatives of juristic-person ﹝FFHC﹞
Supervisor
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/24
2.Name of legal person:
First Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.(FFHC)
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None
5.Name of the new position holder:Supervisor-Mr. Luo, Lieh-Ming
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Professor, College of Management, Fu Jen Catholic University (FJU), Taiwan
7.Reason for the change:appointed by FFHC
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2021/10/28 to 2024/10/27
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the official letter (Reg.00212) issued by FFHC

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
