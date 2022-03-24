First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the appointment representatives of juristic-person ﹝FFHC﹞ Supervisor
03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/24
Time of announcement
17:47:00
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the
appointment representatives of juristic-person ﹝FFHC﹞
Supervisor
Date of events
2022/03/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/24
2.Name of legal person:
First Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.(FFHC)
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None
5.Name of the new position holder:Supervisor-Mr. Luo, Lieh-Ming
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Professor, College of Management, Fu Jen Catholic University (FJU), Taiwan
7.Reason for the change:appointed by FFHC
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2021/10/28 to 2024/10/27
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the official letter (Reg.00212) issued by FFHC
