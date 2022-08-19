First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB with regard to its Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG for the year 2023

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Reason for the donation:2023 sponsorship for Taiwan SMEG 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD251,260,825 4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan SMEG 5.Relationship with the Company:Significant Sponsorship to Non-affiliated entity. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The donation has been approved by the 11th Board of directors of FCB on 19 Aug 2022