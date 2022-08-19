First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB with regard to its Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG for the year 2023
08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
14:39:34
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB with
regard to its Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG
for the year 2023
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Reason for the donation:2023 sponsorship for Taiwan SMEG
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD251,260,825
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan SMEG
5.Relationship with the Company:Significant Sponsorship to Non-affiliated
entity.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The donation has been approved
by the 11th Board of directors of FCB on 19 Aug 2022
