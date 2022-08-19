Log in
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
26.80 TWD    0.00%
02:54aFIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB with regard to its Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG for the year 2023
PU
08/15FIRST FINANCIAL : Appointment of representative of juristic-person director ﹝Bank of Taiwan﹞
PU
08/10FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary fcb issuance the financial bonds usd 19.7 million.
PU
First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB with regard to its Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG for the year 2023

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 14:39:34
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB with
regard to its Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG
for the year 2023
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Reason for the donation:2023 sponsorship for Taiwan SMEG
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD251,260,825
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan SMEG
5.Relationship with the Company:Significant Sponsorship to Non-affiliated
entity.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The donation has been approved
by the 11th Board of directors of FCB on 19 Aug 2022

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
