First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI the reassignment of Chief internal auditor.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Chief internal auditor. 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/22 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Wang Chung-Hung(Chief internal auditor of First Securities Inc.) 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Lo Nai-Chen(Vice President of FSI). 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):resignation. 6.Reason for the change:resignation. 7.Effective date:Chief internal auditor will take effect after approved by FSC. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none