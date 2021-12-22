Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI the reassignment of Chief internal auditor.

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 17:48:03
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI the
reassignment of Chief internal auditor.
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief internal auditor.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wang Chung-Hung(Chief internal auditor of First Securities Inc.)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Lo Nai-Chen(Vice President of FSI).
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):resignation.
6.Reason for the change:resignation.
7.Effective date:Chief internal auditor will take effect after approved
 by FSC.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
