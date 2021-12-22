First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI the reassignment of Chief internal auditor.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief internal auditor.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wang Chung-Hung(Chief internal auditor of First Securities Inc.)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Lo Nai-Chen(Vice President of FSI).
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):resignation.
6.Reason for the change:resignation.
7.Effective date:Chief internal auditor will take effect after approved
by FSC.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none