First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSITC regarding important resolutions of the special shareholders meeting exercised by Board of Directors
02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:22:59
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSITC
regarding important resolutions of the special
shareholders meeting exercised by Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/02/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/02/16
2.Important resolutions:
(1)The Company plans to establish a subsidiary as the General Partner of
PE Fund was approved.
(2)Amendments of Articles of Incorporation was approved.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Establishing a
subsidiary will be proceeded upon approval of FSC.
First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.