First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSITC the 2021 earnings distribution

02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 17:21:42
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSITC
the 2021 earnings distribution
Date of events 2022/02/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The amount of cash dividend is NT$94,731,008
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 60 932 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net income 2021 20 242 M 726 M 726 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 340 B 12 188 M 12 188 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 939
Free-Float 79,5%
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.7.76%12 188
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%455 511
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.42%386 040
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%255 294
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.68%226 853
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.11%202 795