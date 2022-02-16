First Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSITC the 2021 earnings distribution
02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:21:42
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSITC
the 2021 earnings distribution
Date of events
2022/02/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The amount of cash dividend is NT$94,731,008
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
