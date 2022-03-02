Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Financial : FFHC 2021 4Q Financial Results Presentation Preliminary

03/02/2022 | 05:37am GMT
First Financial Holding

2021 Full Year Earnings Result

-Preliminary

March 2, 2022, Taipei

Disclaimer

This presentation is provided by First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ("FFHC"). The information contained within is not reviewed or reviewed by any accountant or any independent third party. Users should read this material in conjunction with all other public financial and operational information filed to the competent authorities by FFHC. While we endeavor to provide accurate, complete and consistent information herein, FFHC makes no guarantee or warranties as to the accuracy or correctness of all the material contained. After this presentation is released to the public, we undertake no obligation to update any relevant data to reflect any change hereafter.

Users should also notice that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, future business development and economic performance are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our statement in this presentation. These factors include, but not limited to, regulatory developments, competitive conditions, technological developments, general economic conditions and management changes.

The information, statements or opinions in this presentation do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation respect to such securities or other financial instruments. First Group and all its affiliates representatives, no matter for their negligence or any other reasons, should not be liable for any loss or damages arising from the use of or interpretation by others of information contained within this presentation or any matter related to this document.

2

Contents

  • At a Glance
  • Financial Highlight
  • Operating Results
  • Appendix

3

At a Glance

2021 Full Year Performance

Group Net Income Trend (in NT$ mn )

Consolidated Net Income

Re-cap. 1.6 bn shares

+17.4%

19,369

19,739

17,332

16,808

15,962

17,284

15,432

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62 835 M 2 237 M 1 678 M
Net income 2021 20 242 M 721 M 540 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 338 B 12 048 M 9 035 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 939
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,10 TWD
Average target price 24,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.6.53%12 048
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%418 708
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.65%356 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 020
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.23%203 583
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%201 497