    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
26.40 TWD   -0.19%
First Financial : FFHC 2022 4Q Financial Results Presentation Audited

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
First Financial Holding

2022 Full Year Earnings Result

Apr. 1, 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation is provided by First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ("FFHC"). The information contained within is not reviewed or reviewed by any accountant or any independent third party. Users should read this material in conjunction with all other public financial and operational information filed to the competent authorities by FFHC. While we endeavor to provide accurate, complete and consistent information herein, FFHC makes no guarantee or warranties as to the accuracy or correctness of all the material contained. After this presentation is released to the public, we undertake no obligation to update any relevant data to reflect any change hereafter.

Users should also notice that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, future business development and economic performance are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our statement in this presentation. These factors include, but not limited to, regulatory developments, competitive conditions, technological developments, general economic conditions and management changes.

The information, statements or opinions in this presentation do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation respect to such securities or other financial instruments. First Group and all its affiliates representatives, no matter for their negligence or any other reasons, should not be liable for any loss or damages arising from the use of or interpretation by others of information contained within this presentation or any matter related to this document.

Contents

  • - At a Glance

  • - Financial Highlight

  • - Operating Results

  • - Appendix

At a Glance

2022 Full Year Performance

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 72 755 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
Net income 2023 23 705 M 777 M 777 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 349 B 11 447 M 11 447 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 080
Free-Float 79,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,40 TWD
Average target price 28,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.38%11 447
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%141 188
