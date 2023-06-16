Advanced search
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
2023-06-14
27.70 TWD   -0.54%
First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and NT$0.30 Stock Dividend

06/16/2023 | 02:52am EDT
www.ffhc.com.tw

+886 2 2311 1111 ˙ 18F, 30, Chung King S. Rd., Sec1, Taipei 100, Taiwan

Press Release

Taipei, June 16, 2023

FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and

NT$0.30 Stock Dividend

On June 16, 2023, FFHC Annual General Meeting 2023 resolved to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.80 and a stock dividend of NT$0.30 per share for 2022, as proposed by the Board. The record date of the dividend payment will be further determined by the FFHC Board of Directors under the authorization of Annual General Meeting.

The major issues approved and resolved by the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

FFHC Operation Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022

FFHC combined net revenue for 2022 totaled NT$67.76 billion. Net income and after-tax earnings per share were NT$20.60 billion and NT$1.56 respectively.

Profit distribution and capitalization of 2022

Cash dividend: NT$0.80 for each share; the aggregate amount of cash dividends is NT$10,578,753,815.

Stock dividend: NT$0.30 for each share; the aggregate amount of stock dividends is NT$3,967,032,680, which will be capitalized at par value of NT$10 via new issuance of 396,703,268 common stocks.

Company Profile

As of end of 2022, First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2892) is one of the largest financial groups in Taiwan, with an asset size of NT$4.16 trillion. The Group, which totally has 46 overseas spots, provides corporate and individual clients with a full range of product mix including retail banking, stock brokerage, asset and wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. Subsidiary First Commercial Bank is the major profit driver and has maintained its leading positions in SME loans

for years. Other core businesses include deposits, corporate loans, home mortgages, mutual-fund distributions, and bancassurance etc. It currently owns 187 branches at home along with 42 overseas branches and representative offices, which helped to explore overseas business. Subsidiary First Securities engages in brokerage, dealing, underwriting, and derivative products via its 22 operating offices around Taiwan. The assets under management by Subsidiary First Securities Investment Trust was over NT$100 billion. Other subsidiaries include First Life Insurance Co, First Financial Assets Management Co., First Venture Capital Co., and First Financial Management and Consulting Co.,.

For further information, please go to www.ffhc.com.tw

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 72 062 M 2 347 M 2 347 M
Net income 2023 24 372 M 794 M 794 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 366 B 11 932 M 11 932 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 080
Free-Float 79,5%
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,70 TWD
Average target price 28,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.4.53%11 932
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.51%413 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.32%232 062
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%229 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 315
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.91%157 894
