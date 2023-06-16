First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and NT$0.30 Stock Dividend

www.ffhc.com.tw

Press Release

Taipei, June 16, 2023

FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.80 Cash Dividend and

NT$0.30 Stock Dividend

On June 16, 2023, FFHC Annual General Meeting 2023 resolved to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.80 and a stock dividend of NT$0.30 per share for 2022, as proposed by the Board. The record date of the dividend payment will be further determined by the FFHC Board of Directors under the authorization of Annual General Meeting.

The major issues approved and resolved by the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

FFHC Operation Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022

FFHC combined net revenue for 2022 totaled NT$67.76 billion. Net income and after-tax earnings per share were NT$20.60 billion and NT$1.56 respectively.

Profit distribution and capitalization of 2022

Cash dividend: NT$0.80 for each share; the aggregate amount of cash dividends is NT$10,578,753,815.

Stock dividend: NT$0.30 for each share; the aggregate amount of stock dividends is NT$3,967,032,680, which will be capitalized at par value of NT$10 via new issuance of 396,703,268 common stocks.

Company Profile

As of end of 2022, First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2892) is one of the largest financial groups in Taiwan, with an asset size of NT$4.16 trillion. The Group, which totally has 46 overseas spots, provides corporate and individual clients with a full range of product mix including retail banking, stock brokerage, asset and wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. Subsidiary First Commercial Bank is the major profit driver and has maintained its leading positions in SME loans