Press Release

Taipei, June 21, 2024

FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$0.85 Cash Dividend and

NT$0.30 Stock Dividend

On June 21, 2024, FFHC Annual General Meeting 2024 resolved to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.85 and a stock dividend of NT$0.30 per share for 2023, as proposed by the Board. The record date of the dividend payment will be further determined by the FFHC Board of Directors under the authorization of Annual General Meeting.

The major issues approved and resolved by the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

FFHC Operation Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023

FFHC combined net revenue for 2023 totaled NT$67.26 billion. Net income and after-tax earnings per share were NT$22.46 billion and NT$1.65 respectively.

Profit distribution and capitalization of 2023

Cash dividend: NT$0.85 for each share; the aggregate amount of cash dividends is NT$11,577,123,706.

Stock dividend: NT$0.30 for each share; the aggregate amount of stock dividends is NT$4,086,043,660, which will be capitalized at par value of NT$10 via new issuance of 408,604,366 common stocks.

Company Profile

As of end of 2023, First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2892) is one of the largest financial groups in Taiwan, with an asset size of NT$4.43 trillion. The Group provides corporate and individual clients with a full range of product mix including retail banking, stock brokerage, asset and wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. First Commercial Bank is the major profit driver and has maintained its leading positions in SME loans for years. Other core businesses include deposits,