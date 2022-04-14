First Financial : Resignation of representative of juristic-person director ﹝M.O.F.﹞
04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/14
Time of announcement
14:14:59
Subject
Resignation of representative of juristic-person
director ﹝M.O.F.﹞
Date of events
2022/04/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/14
2.Name of legal person:M.O.F.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Cheng-Chia Wang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Professor, Dept. of Law, National
Chung Cheng University
5.Name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Reason for the change:Resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/09/23~2024/07/19
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N.A.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with the
resignation letter of Mr. Cheng-Chia Wang and effective from 2022/05/01.
First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.