Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-12
29.55 TWD   -0.17%
02:25aFIRST FINANCIAL : Resignation of representative of juristic-person director ﹝M.O.F.﹞
PU
04/11FIRST FINANCIAL : The release of FFHC's and its major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated profits and losses for Mar. and the first three months of 2022
PU
04/08FIRST FINANCIAL : FFHC 20214Q Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Financial : Resignation of representative of juristic-person director ﹝M.O.F.﹞

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 14:14:59
Subject 
 Resignation of representative of juristic-person
director ﹝M.O.F.﹞
Date of events 2022/04/14 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/14
2.Name of legal person:M.O.F.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Cheng-Chia Wang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Professor, Dept. of Law, National
Chung Cheng University
5.Name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Reason for the change:Resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/09/23~2024/07/19
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N.A.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with the
resignation letter of Mr. Cheng-Chia Wang and effective from 2022/05/01.

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
02:25aFIRST FINANCIAL : Resignation of representative of juristic-person director ﹝M.O.F...
PU
04/11FIRST FINANCIAL : The release of FFHC's and its major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated..
PU
04/08FIRST FINANCIAL : FFHC 20214Q Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/30FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary First Life for cash capital increas..
PU
03/30FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary First Life for the Board of Directo..
PU
03/30FIRST FINANCIAL : FFHC 2021 4Q Financial Results Presentation Audited
PU
03/24FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FCB the appointment representatives..
PU
03/24FIRST FINANCIAL : FFHC 2022 Annual General Meeting Scheduled on June 17, 2022
PU
03/24FIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement for the capital injection of NT$500,000,000 to the subsidia..
PU
03/24BOD APPROVED THE CONVENING OF THE 20 : visual communication assisted shareholders' meeting..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67 682 M 2 332 M 2 332 M
Net income 2022 22 164 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 383 B 13 197 M 13 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 9 939
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,55 TWD
Average target price 26,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy F. L. Chen President & Director
Cheng Pin Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Ye-Chin Chiou Chairman
Hsieh Hsiu-Chen Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Jenn-Hwa wang Chief Compliance Officer & Head-legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.20.61%13 197
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.93%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.74%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.17%184 073