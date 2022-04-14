First Financial : Resignation of representative of juristic-person director ﹝M.O.F.﹞

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/14 2.Name of legal person:M.O.F. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Cheng-Chia Wang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Professor, Dept. of Law, National Chung Cheng University 5.Name of the new position holder:None 6.Resume of the new position holder:None 7.Reason for the change:Resignation 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/09/23~2024/07/19 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N.A. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with the resignation letter of Mr. Cheng-Chia Wang and effective from 2022/05/01.