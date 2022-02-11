First Financial : The release of FFHC's and its major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated profits and losses for Jan. and the first month of 2022
02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Time of announcement
17:17:49
Subject
The release of FFHC's and its major
subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated profits and losses
for Jan. and the first month of 2022
Date of events
2022/02/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:None
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
--------For the first month ended Jan. 31,2022
----------------------------------------------------------------------
--------Monthly unaudited---Year-to-date unaudited----Year-to-date----
-------------earnings--------------earnings---------------EPS---------
---------(in NT$ 100 mn)-------(in NT$ 100 mn)----------(in NT$)------
--------Pre-tax--After-tax----Pre-tax--After-tax--------After-tax-----
----------------------------------------------------------------------
FFHC 18.11 15.03 18.11 15.03 0.12
FCB 18.16 15.28 18.16 15.28 0.17
FSI 0.10 0.08 0.10 0.08 0.01
FLI 0.38 0.27 0.38 0.27 0.06
----------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding Foreign Exchange
Valuation Reserve)
FFHC：0.12
FLI：0.10
