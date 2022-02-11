First Financial : The release of FFHC's and its major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated profits and losses for Jan. and the first month of 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Company name:First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:None 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: --------For the first month ended Jan. 31,2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- --------Monthly unaudited---Year-to-date unaudited----Year-to-date---- -------------earnings--------------earnings---------------EPS--------- ---------(in NT$ 100 mn)-------(in NT$ 100 mn)----------(in NT$)------ --------Pre-tax--After-tax----Pre-tax--After-tax--------After-tax----- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FFHC 18.11 15.03 18.11 15.03 0.12 FCB 18.16 15.28 18.16 15.28 0.17 FSI 0.10 0.08 0.10 0.08 0.01 FLI 0.38 0.27 0.38 0.27 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding Foreign Exchange Valuation Reserve) FFHC：0.12 FLI：0.10