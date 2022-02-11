Log in
    2892   TW0002892007

FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2892)
First Financial : The release of FFHC's and its major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated profits and losses for Jan. and the first month of 2022

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: First Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 17:17:49
Subject 
 The release of FFHC's and its major
subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated profits and losses
for Jan. and the first month of 2022
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:First Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:None
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

--------For the first month ended Jan. 31,2022
----------------------------------------------------------------------
--------Monthly unaudited---Year-to-date unaudited----Year-to-date----
-------------earnings--------------earnings---------------EPS---------
---------(in NT$ 100 mn)-------(in NT$ 100 mn)----------(in NT$)------
--------Pre-tax--After-tax----Pre-tax--After-tax--------After-tax-----
----------------------------------------------------------------------
  FFHC    18.11    15.03      18.11       15.03          0.12
  FCB     18.16    15.28      18.16       15.28          0.17
  FSI      0.10     0.08       0.10        0.08          0.01
  FLI      0.38     0.27       0.38        0.27          0.06
----------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding Foreign Exchange
Valuation Reserve)
FFHC：0.12
FLI：0.10

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
