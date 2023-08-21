Forward Looking Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to new COVID-19 variants; the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in First Financial Northwest's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.comand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

First Financial Northwest does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.