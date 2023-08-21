August 2023
Joseph W. Kiley III, President & CEO
Richard P. Jacobson, EVP, CFO & COO
Forward Looking Statement
This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to new COVID-19 variants; the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in First Financial Northwest's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.comand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
First Financial Northwest does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
Senior Management Team
Nearly 34 Years Average Experience
Years with
Years in
Name
Title
FFNWB
Industry
Joseph W. Kiley III
President, Chief Executive Officer
10
33
Richard P. Jacobson
EVP, Chief Financial Officer and
9
37
Chief Operating Officer
Ronnie J. Clariza
SVP, Chief Risk Officer (FFNWB)
19
22
Dalen D. Harrison
SVP, Chief Banking Officer (FFNWB)
9
42
Simon Soh
SVP, Chief Credit Officer (FFNWB)
12
35
Company Highlights
Holding Company: First Financial Northwest, Inc.
- IPO October 2007
- Nasdaq Global Select Market: FFNW
- All-timehigh: $21.81 (6/8/18) | All-time low: $3.24 (11/30/10)
- Closing stock price: $11.51 (8/2/2023)
Community Bank: First Financial Northwest Bank
- Organized in 1923 as a state savings and loan association
- Converted to a Washington State chartered mutual savings bank in 1992
- Formed a mutual holding company in 2002
- Converted to a Washington State-chartered commercial bank in 2016
Market Area: Headquartered in Renton, Washington
- Western Washington along I-5 & I-405 corridors (outside Seattle)
- Primary focus on King, Snohomish and Pierce counties
Key Financial Ratios
Maintaining strong capital levels and excellent asset quality
Quarter Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on assets
0.39%
0.57%
0.86%
1.06%
0.79%
Return on equity
3.74
5.31
8.04
9.88
7.11
Equity-to-total assets
10.39
10.14
10.67
10.64
10.78
Net interest margin
2.84
3.22
3.52
3.65
3.53
Efficiency ratio
86.95
75.44
65.84
66.80
72.62
Noninterest expense/average total assets
2.50
2.42
2.30
2.43
2.60
Capital Ratios (2)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.02%
10.24%
10.31%
10.43%
10.53%
Total capital ratio
15.75
15.59
15.62
15.49
15.47
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.02%
0.00%
ACL as a percent of total loans
1.31
1.33
1.29
1.27
1.33
Yields and Costs (1)
Yield on loans
5.71%
5.56%
5.19%
4.77%
4.41%
Cost of funds
2.76
2.23
1.48
0.84
0.55
- Calculated on an annualized basis.
- First Financial Northwest Bank only.
