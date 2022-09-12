Advanced search
    FFNW   US32022K1025

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC.

(FFNW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-09-12 pm EDT
14.89 USD   -0.33%
03:20pFIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST : FFNW Investor Presentation September 2022
PU
02:55pFIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
First Financial Northwest : FFNW Investor Presentation September 2022

09/12/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
September 2022

Joseph W. Kiley III, President & CEO

Richard P. Jacobson, EVP, CFO & COO

NASDAQ:FFNW

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors that can be found in First Financial Northwest's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the investor relations portion of our website at www.ffnwb.comand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. First Financial Northwest does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

NASDAQ:FFNW 2

Senior Management Team

Almost 34 Years Average Experience

Years with

Years in

Name

Title

FFNWB

Industry

Joseph W. Kiley III

President, Chief Executive Officer

10

33

Richard P. Jacobson

EVP, Chief Financial Officer and

9

37

Chief Operating Officer

Ronnie J. Clariza

SVP, Chief Risk Officer (FFNWB)

19

22

Dalen D. Harrison

SVP, Chief Banking Officer (FFNWB)

9

42

Simon Soh

SVP, Chief Credit Officer (FFNWB)

12

35

NASDAQ:FFNW 3

Company Highlights

Holding Company: First Financial Northwest, Inc.

  • IPO October 2007
  • Nasdaq Global Select Market: FFNW
  • All-timehigh: $21.81 (6/8/18) | All-time low: $3.24 (11/30/10)
  • Closing stock price: $14.91 (9/8/2022)

Community Bank: First Financial Northwest Bank

  • Organized in 1923 as a state savings and loan association
  • Converted to a Washington State chartered mutual savings bank in 1992
  • Formed a mutual holding company in 2002
  • Converted to a Washington State-chartered commercial bank in 2016

Market Area: Headquartered in Renton, Washington

  • Western Washington along I-5 & I-405 corridors (outside Seattle)
  • Primary focus on King, Snohomish and Pierce counties

NASDAQ:FFNW 4

Key Financial Ratios

Reducing the cost of funds through our expanded network

Quarter Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Performance Ratios (1)

Return on assets

0.79%

0.93%

0.76%

0.88%

1.07%

Return on equity

7.11

8.33

6.79

7.84

9.54

Equity-to-total assets

10.78

11.15

11.07

11.21

11.30

Net interest margin

3.53

3.43

3.40

3.33

3.36

Efficiency ratio

72.62

70.96

68.62

67.26

66.92

Noninterest expense/average total assets

2.60

2.46

2.42

2.30

2.31

Capital Ratios (2)

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.53%

10.51%

10.34%

10.19%

10.15%

Total capital ratio

15.47

15.33

15.48

15.50

15.70

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.00%

0.01%

0.00%

0.00%

0.03%

ALLL as a percent of total loans

1.33

1.33

1.40

1.35

1.35

Yields and Costs (1)

Yield on loans

4.41%

4.36%

4.44%

4.54%

4.64%

Cost of funds

0.55

0.51

0.55

0.64

0.75

  1. Calculated on an annualized basis.
  2. First Financial Northwest Bank only.

NASDAQ:FFNW 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Financial Northwest Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
