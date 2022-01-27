First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.7 million or $0.29 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $12.2 Million or $1.29 per Diluted Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 01/27/2022 | 09:16am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RENTON, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $2.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $2.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $12.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

“The final quarter of 2021 showed continued improvement in our funding base, with our average cost of funds declining to 0.55% from 0.64% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 1.07% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020,” stated Joseph W. Kiley, III, President and CEO. “If market interest rates remain low, we expect this decline to continue as we have approximately $145.3 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 0.99% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $96.0 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average rate of 1.72%. In the event that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the impact of repricing maturing CDs may be less significant than in the current low rate environment, but still favorable to our interest expense on CDs, although, as previously disclosed, the Bank’s interest rate profile is slightly asset sensitive and currently not anticipated to change,” continued Kiley. “I was pleased to see continued loan growth despite $11.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loan repayments and forgiveness. In addition, for the second consecutive quarter we had no nonperforming assets,” concluded Kiley. Changes in the provision for loan losses were the primary contributors to the change in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a $600,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a $100,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a provision for loan losses of $600,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was due primarily to the growth in loans receivable, excluding the reduction in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances that do not require an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) due to their government guarantees. Credit downgrades on two relationships, both relating to commercial real estate loans secured by office buildings in King County that are either experiencing or are expected to have increased vacancies, also contributed to the fluctuation in the provision. Uncertainties about the timing to fill the current and expected vacancies resulted in the downgrades for both relationships. One loan in the amount of $4.7 million was downgraded to special mention, while the second relationship with loans totaling $8.4 million was downgraded to substandard and classified as impaired. Impaired loans are reviewed individually to determine the loan loss allowance requirement. The impairment analysis indicated that the Bank does not anticipate incurring losses on this loan and funds previously allocated to this loan in the ALLL calculation were recaptured during the quarter, partially offsetting the impact from loan growth and the other loan downgrade to special mention discussed above. All payments on these downgraded loans were current as of December 31, 2021, and the loans appear to be well collateralized based on recent valuations. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the provision for loan losses totaled $300,000, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021: Net loans receivable increased by $1.8 million to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2021, despite a reduction in PPP loan balances totaling $11.5 million.

Total deposits increased by $15.7 million in the quarter, including a $2.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.30 at December 31, 2021, compared to $17.03 at September 30, 2021, and $16.05 at December 31, 2020.

The Company repurchased 392,322 shares at an average price of $16.88 per share during the quarter for a total of 704,950 shares repurchased at an average price of $16.11 per share during the year, an amount equal to approximately 7.2% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2021.

The Company paid regular quarterly cash dividends to shareholders totaling $0.44 per share for the year, a 10% increase over the prior year.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at December 31, 2021, were 10.3% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 10.2% and 15.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 10.3% and 15.6%, respectively at December 31, 2020.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the ALLL including the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded a $600,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter, bringing the total provision for loan losses to $300,000 for the year. Deposits totaled $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2021, and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020. The $27.6 million increase in money market deposits and $2.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, more than offset the reductions in retail certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits as the Bank continues its strategy to shift the deposit composition to lower cost transaction accounts. The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited): Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 117,751 $ 115,311 $ 91,285 $ 2,440 $ 26,466 Interest-bearing demand 97,907 104,761 108,182 (6,854 ) (10,275 ) Savings 23,146 23,024 19,221 122 3,925 Money market 624,543 596,911 465,369 27,632 159,174 Certificates of deposit, retail 294,127 301,729 409,576 (7,602 ) (115,449 ) Total deposits $ 1,157,474 $ 1,141,736 $ 1,093,633 $ 15,738 $ 63,841

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited): December 31, 2021 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 44,550 $ 46,485 $ 14,948 $ 316,781 $ 251,860 $ 674,624 Landing 6,060 3,218 180 24,056 3,620 37,134 Woodinville 3,625 6,814 1,017 19,585 4,974 36,015 Bothell 2,590 1,726 86 8,453 1,158 14,013 Crossroads 14,094 4,129 45 69,687 4,622 92,577 Kent 6,022 8,148 2 20,268 282 34,722 Kirkland 5,449 333 12 6,834 25 12,653 Issaquah 1,326 367 17 4,532 100 6,342 Total King County 83,716 71,220 16,307 470,196 266,641 908,080 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,854 3,559 694 18,781 7,101 35,989 Edmonds 13,839 6,809 1,103 41,513 8,954 72,218 Clearview 5,799 4,610 1,380 24,925 1,290 38,004 Lake Stevens 3,552 6,878 1,904 33,122 4,500 49,956 Smokey Point 3,476 4,205 1,727 33,550 5,639 48,597 Total Snohomish County 32,520 26,061 6,808 151,891 27,484 244,764 Pierce County University Place 1,058 51 8 481 2 1,600 Gig Harbor 457 575 23 1,975 - 3,030 Total Pierce County 1,515 626 31 2,456 2 4,630 Total deposits $ 117,751 $ 97,907 $ 23,146 $ 624,543 $ 294,127 $ 1,157,474

September 30, 2021 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 42,332 $ 44,237 $ 14,585 $ 315,592 $ 256,310 $ 673,056 Landing 8,918 3,448 229 25,029 4,718 42,342 Woodinville 3,769 7,020 813 19,829 5,141 36,572 Bothell 3,122 2,412 102 7,905 1,359 14,900 Crossroads 10,161 7,598 63 67,111 4,790 89,723 Kent 6,494 8,827 2 20,544 298 36,165 Kirkland 6,206 393 6 6,278 25 12,908 Issaquah 842 857 26 4,247 100 6,072 Total King County 81,844 74,792 15,826 466,535 272,741 911,738 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,844 2,697 1,305 19,005 7,213 36,064 Edmonds 14,724 7,311 1,226 39,765 9,076 72,102 Clearview 5,031 6,268 1,321 21,254 1,721 35,595 Lake Stevens 3,185 8,913 2,110 22,961 4,775 41,944 Smokey Point 3,072 3,908 1,198 25,752 6,201 40,131 Total Snohomish County 31,856 29,097 7,160 128,737 28,986 225,836 Pierce County University Place 1,204 31 12 362 2 1,611 Gig Harbor 407 841 26 1,277 - 2,551 Total Pierce County 1,611 872 38 1,639 2 4,162 Total deposits $ 115,311 $ 104,761 $ 23,024 $ 596,911 $ 301,729 $ 1,141,736 Net loans receivable totaled $1.10 billion at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, new originations of non-residential commercial real estate loans, land development, classic, collectible and other auto, and one-to-four family residential loans, more than offset the amount of loan repayments in the quarter, including PPP loan repayments and forgiveness. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.11 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 1.09 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $1.13 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the average balance of net loans receivable was $1.10 billion, compared to $1.12 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, with balances of PPP loans declining by $30.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The ALLL represented 1.40% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.35% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and 1.36% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2020. There were no nonperforming loans or other real estate owned (“OREO”) at both December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million and $454,000, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The $2.1 million multifamily loan in foreclosure at December 31, 2020, was repaid in full in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, while two undeveloped commercial lots that comprised the $454,000 OREO balance were sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited): Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Three

Month One

Year 2021

2021

2020

Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: Multifamily $ ─ $ ─ $ 2,104 $ ─ $ (2,104 ) Total nonperforming loans ─ ─ 2,104 ─ (2,104 ) OREO ─ ─ 454 ─ (454 ) Total nonperforming assets (1) $ ─ $ ─ $ 2,558 $ ─ $ (2,558 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.18% (1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at December 31, 2021. The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At December 31, 2021, TDRs totaled $2.1 million, compared to $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, and $3.9 million at December 31, 2020. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented. Net interest income totaled $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $10.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The improvement was primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits, FHLB advances and other borrowings. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income totaled $45.0 million, compared to $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the reductions in total interest expense outpaced the decline in total interest income in this historically low interest rate environment. Total interest income was $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to a reduction in average loan yields to 4.44% from 4.54% in the prior quarter. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2020, is primarily due to a decline in average loan yields to 4.44% from 4.61% combined with a $17.7 million decline in average balance of loans receivable between periods. The reduction in average loan yields primarily reflects loans originated or refinanced at lower rates in this continued low interest rate environment. Total interest expense was $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 0.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 1.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decline from the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was due primarily to the continued repricing of maturing certificates of deposit to lower interest rates combined with a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. Advances from the FHLB were $95.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $120.0 million at both September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. The average cost of borrowings was 1.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 1.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Bank previously entered into two forward starting interest rate swaps beginning October 25, 2021, totaling $25.0 million with a weighted average rate of 0.80% and weighted term of 7.4 years to partially replace a $50.0 million interest rate swap carrying an interest rate of 1.34% that matured on that date. The resulting decline in balances and reduction in rates combined for the improvement in both the average and total cost of borrowings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The net interest margin was 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, is due to several factors, including a 10 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 0.71%, partially offset by a two basis point reduction in the Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets during the quarter to 3.91% from 3.93%. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was due primarily to the 54 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 1.15%, partially offset by a 35 basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 3.91% from 4.26%. Asset yields continue to be impacted by the net deferred loan fee recognition on PPP loans, primarily the recognition of previously unamortized net deferred loan fees and costs related to forgiven PPP loans, which totaled $461,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $354,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $420,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2021, a total of $2.0 million was recognized in previously unamortized net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, the balance of net deferred loan fees relating to PPP loans to be recognized in future periods totaled $258,000. Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, totaled $1.1 million, compared to $999,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in loan related fees, predominantly from a $322,000 increase in prepayment penalties in the quarter. These increases in noninterest income were partially offset by lower BOLI income due to $161,000 in death benefit proceeds received last quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income declined $580,000 to $3.9 million, from $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to lower loan related fees and wealth management revenue. Noninterest expense totaled $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Salaries and benefits for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $518,000 to $5.4 million, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to success in filling vacant positions during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and final year-end accruals for employee incentives and commissions earned in 2021. Noninterest expense totaled $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 2.6% from $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase year over year was due primarily to increases in occupancy and equipment, other general and administrative, and OREO related expenses, partially offset by lower data processing expenses, regulatory assessments, and marketing expenses. COVID-19 Related Information

The Bank is committed to assisting its customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including having provided certain short-term loan modifications and participating in the PPP as a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender. The Bank continues to work with its loan customers and manage its portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact, duration, and government response to the crisis. Paycheck Protection Program

The SBA helped small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the PPP, which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The SBA deadline for the final round of PPP loan applications was May 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, there were 67 PPP loans outstanding totaling $10.8 million, compared to 198 PPP loans totaling $22.4 million outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and 372 PPP loans totaling $41.3 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, 39 PPP loans have an outstanding balance of $150,000 or less, totaling $2.0 million, or 18.3% of total PPP loans outstanding, including 24 loans representing $484,000 with an outstanding balance of $50,000 or less. As of December 31, 2021, 661 PPP loans totaling $66.6 million had been approved for forgiveness and repaid under the PPP loan program. Modifications

The primary method of relief was to allow borrowers to defer their loan payments for three to six month periods, while certain borrowers were allowed to pay interest only or were granted payment deferrals for periods longer than six months depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspended the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID‑19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. Subsequent legislation extended this accounting treatment through the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans on active deferral, compared to $20.1 million, or 1.8% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, and $45.2 million, or 4.0% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020. All loans that had previously been granted modifications have returned to regular scheduled payments. First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page. Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID‑19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) Assets Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,246 $ 7,243 $ 7,995 0.0 % (9.4 )% Interest-earning deposits with banks 66,145 71,869 72,494 (8.0 ) (8.8 ) Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 168,948 178,061 127,551 (5.1 ) 32.5 Annuity held-to-maturity 2,432 2,425 2,418 0.3 0.6 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,657, $15,057, and $15,174 respectively 1,103,461 1,101,669 1,100,582 0.2 0.3 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 5,465 6,465 6,410 (15.5 ) (14.7 ) Accrued interest receivable 5,285 5,681 5,508 (7.0 ) (4.0 ) Deferred tax assets, net 850 746 1,641 13.9 (48.2 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - 454 n/a (100.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 22,440 22,628 22,579 (0.8 ) (0.6 ) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 35,210 34,994 33,034 0.6 6.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,628 2,975 1,643 21.9 120.8 Right of use asset ("ROU"), net 3,646 3,838 3,647 (5.0 ) (0.0 ) Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible, net 684 719 824 (4.9 ) (17.0 ) Total assets $ 1,426,329 $ 1,440,202 $ 1,387,669 (1.0 ) 2.8 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 117,751 $ 115,311 $ 91,285 2.1 % 29.0 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,039,723 1,026,425 1,002,348 1.3 3.7 Total deposits 1,157,474 1,141,736 1,093,633 1.4 5.8 Advances from the FHLB 95,000 120,000 120,000 (20.8 ) (20.8 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,909 5,075 2,498 (42.7 ) 16.5 Lease liability, net 3,805 3,994 3,783 (4.7 ) 0.6 Accrued interest payable 112 206 211 (45.6 ) (46.9 ) Other liabilities 9,150 7,735 11,242 18.3 (18.6 ) Total liabilities 1,268,450 1,278,746 1,231,367 (0.8 ) 3.0 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,125,759 shares at December 31, 2021, 9,483,081 shares at September 30, 2021, and 9,736,875 shares at December 31, 2020 91 95 97 (4.2 ) (6.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 72,298 78,311 82,095 (7.7 ) (11.9 ) Retained earnings 86,162 84,402 78,003 2.1 10.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 174 (223 ) (1,918 ) (178.0 ) (109.1 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (846 ) (1,129 ) (1,975 ) (25.1 ) (57.2 ) Total stockholders' equity 157,879 161,456 156,302 (2.2 ) 1.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,426,329 $ 1,440,202 $ 1,387,669 (1.0 )% 2.8 %



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,398 $ 12,508 $ 13,042 (0.9 )% (4.9 )% Investments available-for-sale 800 814 707 (1.7 ) 13.2 Investments held-to-maturity 4 4 6 0.0 (33.3 ) Interest-earning deposits with banks 19 24 7 (20.8 ) 171.4 Dividends on FHLB Stock 85 84 81 1.2 4.9 Total interest income 13,306 13,434 13,843 (1.0 ) (3.9 ) Interest expense Deposits 1,390 1,612 2,767 (13.8 ) (49.8 ) FHLB advances and other borrowings 340 431 426 (21.1 ) (20.2 ) Total interest expense 1,730 2,043 3,193 (15.3 ) (45.8 ) Net interest income 11,576 11,391 10,650 1.6 8.7 Provision for loan losses 600 100 600 500.0 0.0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,976 11,291 10,050 (2.8 ) 9.2 Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments 32 - - n/a n/a BOLI income 216 377 204 (42.7 ) 5.9 Wealth management revenue 104 64 170 62.5 (38.8 ) Deposit related fees 218 228 195 (4.4 ) 11.8 Loan related fees 551 300 1,082 83.7 (49.1 ) Other 5 30 3 (83.3 ) 66.7 Total noninterest income 1,126 999 1,654 12.7 (31.9 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,374 4,856 5,146 10.7 4.4 Occupancy and equipment 1,154 1,116 1,147 3.4 0.6 Professional fees 477 502 450 (5.0 ) 6.0 Data processing 689 626 711 10.1 (3.1 ) OREO related expenses, net 1 207 1 (99.5 ) 0.0 Regulatory assessments 100 121 142 (17.4 ) (29.6 ) Insurance and bond premiums 110 106 106 3.8 3.8 Marketing 37 64 64 (42.2 ) (42.2 ) Other general and administrative 774 735 668 5.3 15.9 Total noninterest expense 8,716 8,333 8,435 4.6 3.3 Income before federal income tax provision 3,386 3,957 3,269 (14.4 ) 3.6 Federal income tax provision 643 758 622 (15.2 ) 3.4 Net income $ 2,743 $ 3,199 $ 2,647 (14.3 )% 3.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,129,724 9,314,456 9,573,950 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,273,502 9,446,702 9,603,493



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 50,170 $ 52,546 (4.5 )% Investments available-for-sale 3,200 3,173 0.9 Investments held-to-maturity 24 23 4.3 Interest-earning deposits with banks 72 52 38.5 Dividends on FHLB Stock 332 320 3.8 Total interest income 53,798 56,114 (4.1 ) Interest expense Deposits 7,216 14,005 (48.5 ) FHLB advances 1,603 1,640 (2.3 ) Total interest expense 8,819 15,645 (43.6 ) Net interest income 44,979 40,469 11.1 Provision for loan losses 300 1,900 (84.2 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,679 38,569 15.8 Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments 32 86 (62.8 ) BOLI 1,107 982 12.7 Wealth management revenue 494 663 (25.5 ) Deposit accounts related fees 872 755 15.5 Loan related fees 1,265 1,947 (35.0 ) Other 92 9 922.2 Total noninterest income 3,862 4,442 (13.1 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,237 20,039 1.0 Occupancy and equipment 4,557 4,237 7.6 Professional fees 1,899 1,707 11.2 Data processing 2,692 2,822 (4.6 ) OREO related expenses, net 209 9 2,222.2 Regulatory assessments 456 547 (16.6 ) Insurance and bond premiums 451 445 1.3 Marketing 154 197 (21.8 ) Other general and administrative 2,712 2,510 8.0 Total noninterest expense 33,367 32,513 2.6 Income before federal income tax provision 15,174 10,498 44.5 Federal income tax provision 2,925 1,942 50.6 Net income $ 12,249 $ 8,556 43.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 0.88 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,340,997 9,734,493 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,454,495 9,758,644 The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited): December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Micro-unit apartments $ - 0.0 % $ 8,220 0.7 % $ 11,366 1.0 % Other multifamily 130,146 11.6 135,586 12.2 125,328 11.2 Total multifamily residential 130,146 11.6 143,806 12.9 136,694 12.2 Non-residential: Office 90,727 8.1 89,622 8.0 84,311 7.5 Retail 138,463 12.4 124,439 11.1 114,117 10.2 Mobile home park 20,636 1.8 20,838 1.9 28,094 2.5 Hotel / motel 64,854 5.8 65,210 5.8 69,304 6.2 Nursing Home 12,713 1.1 12,784 1.1 12,868 1.2 Warehouse 17,724 1.6 16,999 1.5 17,484 1.6 Storage 32,990 2.9 33,163 3.0 33,671 3.0 Other non-residential 41,310 3.8 29,301 2.6 25,416 2.3 Total non-residential 419,417 37.5 392,356 35.0 385,265 34.5 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 34,677 3.1 36,213 3.2 33,396 3.0 Multifamily 37,194 3.3 47,549 4.3 51,215 4.6 Commercial 6,189 0.6 6,189 0.6 5,783 0.5 Land development 15,395 1.4 11,337 1.0 1,813 0.2 Total construction/land 93,455 8.4 101,288 9.1 92,207 8.3 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 185,320 16.6 184,990 16.6 206,323 18.5 Permanent non-owner occupied 199,796 17.8 197,686 17.7 175,637 15.7 Total one-to-four family residential 385,116 34.4 382,676 34.3 381,960 34.2 Business: Aircraft 6,079 0.5 6,322 0.6 10,811 0.9 Small Business Administration ("SBA") 839 0.1 862 0.1 928 0.1 Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") 10,849 1.0 22,379 2.0 41,251 3.7 Other business 28,823 2.5 25,185 2.2 27,673 2.5 Total business 46,590 4.1 54,748 4.9 80,663 7.2 Consumer: Classic, collectible and other auto 35,861 3.2 32,819 2.9 29,359 2.6 Other consumer 8,951 0.8 9,665 0.9 11,262 1.0 Total consumer 44,812 4.0 42,484 3.8 40,621 3.6 Total loans 1,119,536 100.0 % 1,117,358 100.0 % 1,117,410 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 418 632 1,654 ALLL 15,657 15,057 15,174 Loans receivable, net $ 1,103,461 $ 1,101,669 $ 1,100,582 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 59.7 % 67.1 % 61.6 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital 384.0 % 389.6 % 390.1 % (1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At or For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios : (1) Return on assets 0.76 % 0.88 % 1.07 % 0.73 % 0.77 % Return on equity 6.79 7.84 9.54 6.42 6.76 Dividend payout ratio 36.67 32.35 27.50 42.31 35.71 Equity-to-assets ratio 11.07 11.21 11.30 11.08 11.26 Tangible equity ratio (2) 10.97 11.11 11.19 10.97 11.15 Net interest margin 3.40 3.33 3.36 3.31 3.29 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.08 119.35 117.99 117.92 116.42 Efficiency ratio 68.62 67.26 66.92 70.63 68.55 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.42 2.30 2.31 2.36 2.46 Book value per common share $ 17.30 $ 17.03 $ 16.75 $ 16.35 $ 16.05 Tangible book value per share (2) 17.13 16.86 16.58 16.17 15.88 Capital Ratios : (3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.34 % 10.19 % 10.15 % 10.15 % 10.29 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.23 14.25 14.45 14.36 14.32 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.23 14.25 14.45 14.36 14.32 Total capital ratio 15.48 15.50 15.70 15.62 15.57 Asset Quality Ratios : Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.18 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.17 0.18 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.40 1.35 1.35 1.39 1.36 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Allowance for Loan Losses : ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 15,502 $ 15,174 $ 14,568 Provision (recapture of provision) 600 100 (700 ) 300 600 Charge-offs - - - - (2 ) Recoveries - 79 76 28 8 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 15,657 $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 5,502 $ 15,174 (1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited) At or For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs : (1) Yield on loans 4.44 % 4.54 % 4.64 % 4.66 % 4.61 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 1.80 1.75 1.92 1.91 2.21 Yield on investments held-to-maturity 0.65 0.66 0.66 2.18 0.99 Yield on interest-earning deposits 0.13 0.14 0.10 0.09 0.11 Yield on FHLB stock 5.89 5.15 5.13 5.00 4.99 Yield on interest-earning assets 3.91 % 3.93 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.26 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.53 % 0.63 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 1.12 % Cost of borrowings 1.33 1.42 1.37 1.41 1.40 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.82 % 0.99 % 1.15 % Cost of total deposits 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.68 % 0.85 % 1.03 % Cost of funds 0.55 0.64 0.75 0.91 1.07 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,108,836 $ 1,094,124 $ 1,092,710 $ 1,099,364 $ 1,126,554 Investments available-for-sale 176,072 184,840 177,713 155,795 127,456 Investments held-to-maturity 2,428 2,421 2,415 2,413 2,410 Interest-earning deposits 56,800 68,618 64,035 52,336 26,092 FHLB stock 5,726 6,465 6,485 6,412 6,459 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,349,862 $ 1,356,468 $ 1,343,358 $ 1,316,320 $ 1,288,971 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,032,090 $ 1,016,540 $ 1,018,083 $ 996,295 $ 985,945 Borrowings 101,522 120,000 120,494 120,000 121,218 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,133,612 1,136,540 1,138,577 1,116,295 1,107,163 Noninterest-bearing deposits 119,142 121,256 110,207 99,013 83,719 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,252,754 $ 1,257,796 $ 1,248,784 $ 1,215,308 $ 1,190,882 Average assets $ 1,430,199 $ 1,436,801 $ 1,424,126 $ 1,394,213 $ 1,366,061 Average stockholders' equity 160,183 161,892 160,189 157,856 155,765 (1) Yields and costs are annualized.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited) At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios : Return on assets 0.86 % 0.63 % 0.80 % 1.21 % 0.76 % Return on equity 7.65 5.50 6.73 9.86 5.94 Dividend payout ratio 33.59 45.45 33.65 21.53 32.93 Equity-to-assets ratio 11.07 11.26 11.65 12.28 11.79 Tangible equity ratio (1) 10.97 11.15 11.53 12.13 11.63 Net interest margin 3.35 3.15 3.19 3.56 3.60 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.59 115.62 113.44 114.28 114.07 Efficiency ratio 68.32 72.39 70.66 66.88 67.31 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.35 2.39 2.35 2.40 2.42 Book value per common share $ 17.30 $ 16.05 $ 15.25 $ 14.35 $ 13.27 Tangible book value per share (1) 17.13 15.88 15.07 14.17 13.07 Capital Ratios : (2) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.34 % 10.29 % 10.27 % 10.37 % 10.20 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.23 14.32 13.13 13.43 12.52 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.23 14.32 13.13 13.43 12.52 Total capital ratio 15.48 15.57 14.38 14.68 13.77 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans, net of undisbursed funds 0.00 % 0.19 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00 0.18 0.04 0.10 0.05 ALLL as a percent of total loans, net of undisbursed funds 1.40 1.36 1.18 1.29 1.28 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable, net (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.45 ) (0.27 ) Allowance for Loan Losses: ALLL, beginning of the year $ 15,174 $ 13,218 $ 13,347 $ 12,882 $ 10,951 Provision (recapture of provision) 300 1,900 (300 ) (4,000 ) (400 ) Charge-offs - (2 ) - - - Recoveries 183 58 171 4,465 2,331 ALLL, end of the year $ 15,657 $ 15,174 $ 13,218 $ 13,347 $ 12,882 (1) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited) At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs : Yield on loans 4.57 % 4.69 % 5.15 % 5.13 % 4.96 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 1.84 2.42 3.11 2.92 2.61 Yield on investments held-to-maturity 0.99 0.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 Yield on interest-earning deposits 0.12 0.21 2.15 1.74 1.07 Yield on FHLB stock 5.29 4.85 5.42 5.24 3.32 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.01 % 4.36 % 4.88 % 4.83 % 4.57 % Cost of deposits 0.71 % 1.42 % 1.90 % 1.35 % 1.04 % Cost of borrowings 1.39 1.31 2.09 1.92 1.30 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.78 % 1.41 % 1.92 % 1.46 % 1.10 % Cost of total deposits 0.64 % 1.32 % 1.81 % 1.28 % 0.99 % Cost of funds 0.71 1.32 1.84 1.39 1.05 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,098,772 $ 1,120,889 $ 1,061,367 $ 995,810 $ 878,449 Investments available-for-sale 173,691 131,272 139,354 141,100 134,105 Investments held-to-maturity 2,419 2,312 - - - Interest-earning deposits 60,482 25,108 13,634 11,628 22,194 FHLB stock 6,271 6,600 6,684 8,748 8,914 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,341,635 $ 1,286,181 $ 1,221,039 $ 1,157,286 $ 1,043,662 Deposits $ 1,015,852 $ 987,069 $ 946,484 $ 828,965 $ 722,666 Borrowings 115,466 125,392 129,899 183,667 192,227 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,131,318 1,112,461 1,076,383 1,012,632 914,893 Noninterest-bearing deposits 112,484 75,388 48,434 49,461 39,127 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,243,802 $ 1,187,849 $ 1,124,817 $ 1,062,093 $ 954,020 Average assets $ 1,421,476 $ 1,361,604 $ 1,294,164 $ 1,227,396 $ 1,108,656 Average stockholders' equity 160,041 155,587 154,092 151,145 142,647 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures: Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 157,879 $ 161,456 $ 161,621 $ 158,443 $ 156,302 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 684 719 754 789 824 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 156,306 $ 159,848 $ 159,978 $ 156,765 $ 154,589 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,426,329 $ 1,440,202 $ 1,430,703 $ 1,430,226 $ 1,387,669 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 684 719 754 789 824 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,424,756 $ 1,438,594 $ 1,429,060 $ 1,428,548 $ 1,385,956 Common shares outstanding at period end 9,125,759 9,483,081 9,651,180 9,692,610 9,736,875 Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 11.07 % 11.21 % 11.30 % 11.08 % 11.26 % Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.97 11.11 11.19 10.97 11.15 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.30 $ 17.03 $ 16.75 $ 16.35 $ 16.05 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 17.13 16.86 16.58 16.17 15.88

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 157,879 $ 156,302 $ 156,319 $ 153,738 $ 142,634 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 684 824 968 1,116 1,266 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 156,306 $ 154,589 $ 154,462 $ 151,733 $ 140,479 Total assets (GAAP) 1,426,329 1,387,669 1,341,885 1,252,424 1,210,229 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 684 824 968 1,116 1,266 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,424,756 $ 1,385,956 $ 1,340,028 $ 1,250,419 $ 1,208,074 Common shares outstanding at period end 9,125,759 9,736,875 10,252,953 10,710,656 10,748,437 Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 11.07 % 11.26 % 11.65 % 12.28 % 11.79 % Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.97 11.15 11.53 12.13 11.63 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.30 $ 16.05 $ 15.25 $ 14.35 $ 13.27 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 17.13 15.88 15.07 14.17 13.07 For more information, contact:

Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer

Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(425) 255-4400

All news about FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. 09:16a First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.7 million or $0.29 per Diluted.. GL 2021 FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 2021 First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share AQ 2021 First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Outstanding Common .. CI 2021 FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST : FFNW Investor Presentation November 2021 PU 2021 FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond.. AQ 2021 Tranche Update on First Financial Northwest, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Au.. CI 2021 FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib.. AQ 2021 Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $3.2 Million or $0.34 per Diluted Share - Form 8-K PU 2021 Tranche Update on First Financial Northwest, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on De.. CI Analyst Recommendations on FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. 2021 FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST : DA Davidson Upgrades First Financial Northwest to Buy Rating F.. MT 2020 FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST : Piper Sandler Starts First Financial Northwest at Overweight W.. MT