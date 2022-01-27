First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.7 million or $0.29 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $12.2 Million or $1.29 per Diluted Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
RENTON, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $2.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $2.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $12.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
“The final quarter of 2021 showed continued improvement in our funding base, with our average cost of funds declining to 0.55% from 0.64% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 1.07% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020,” stated Joseph W. Kiley, III, President and CEO. “If market interest rates remain low, we expect this decline to continue as we have approximately $145.3 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 0.99% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $96.0 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average rate of 1.72%. In the event that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the impact of repricing maturing CDs may be less significant than in the current low rate environment, but still favorable to our interest expense on CDs, although, as previously disclosed, the Bank’s interest rate profile is slightly asset sensitive and currently not anticipated to change,” continued Kiley.
“I was pleased to see continued loan growth despite $11.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loan repayments and forgiveness. In addition, for the second consecutive quarter we had no nonperforming assets,” concluded Kiley.
Changes in the provision for loan losses were the primary contributors to the change in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a $600,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a $100,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a provision for loan losses of $600,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was due primarily to the growth in loans receivable, excluding the reduction in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances that do not require an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) due to their government guarantees. Credit downgrades on two relationships, both relating to commercial real estate loans secured by office buildings in King County that are either experiencing or are expected to have increased vacancies, also contributed to the fluctuation in the provision. Uncertainties about the timing to fill the current and expected vacancies resulted in the downgrades for both relationships. One loan in the amount of $4.7 million was downgraded to special mention, while the second relationship with loans totaling $8.4 million was downgraded to substandard and classified as impaired. Impaired loans are reviewed individually to determine the loan loss allowance requirement. The impairment analysis indicated that the Bank does not anticipate incurring losses on this loan and funds previously allocated to this loan in the ALLL calculation were recaptured during the quarter, partially offsetting the impact from loan growth and the other loan downgrade to special mention discussed above. All payments on these downgraded loans were current as of December 31, 2021, and the loans appear to be well collateralized based on recent valuations. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the provision for loan losses totaled $300,000, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:
Net loans receivable increased by $1.8 million to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2021, despite a reduction in PPP loan balances totaling $11.5 million.
Total deposits increased by $15.7 million in the quarter, including a $2.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.
The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.30 at December 31, 2021, compared to $17.03 at September 30, 2021, and $16.05 at December 31, 2020.
The Company repurchased 392,322 shares at an average price of $16.88 per share during the quarter for a total of 704,950 shares repurchased at an average price of $16.11 per share during the year, an amount equal to approximately 7.2% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2021.
The Company paid regular quarterly cash dividends to shareholders totaling $0.44 per share for the year, a 10% increase over the prior year.
The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at December 31, 2021, were 10.3% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 10.2% and 15.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 10.3% and 15.6%, respectively at December 31, 2020.
Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the ALLL including the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded a $600,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter, bringing the total provision for loan losses to $300,000 for the year.
Deposits totaled $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2021, and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020. The $27.6 million increase in money market deposits and $2.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, more than offset the reductions in retail certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits as the Bank continues its strategy to shift the deposit composition to lower cost transaction accounts.
The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Three Month Change
One Year Change
Deposits:
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
117,751
$
115,311
$
91,285
$
2,440
$
26,466
Interest-bearing demand
97,907
104,761
108,182
(6,854
)
(10,275
)
Savings
23,146
23,024
19,221
122
3,925
Money market
624,543
596,911
465,369
27,632
159,174
Certificates of deposit, retail
294,127
301,729
409,576
(7,602
)
(115,449
)
Total deposits
$
1,157,474
$
1,141,736
$
1,093,633
$
15,738
$
63,841
The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):
December 31, 2021
Noninterest-bearing demand
Interest-bearing demand
Savings
Money market
Certificates of deposit, retail
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
King County
Renton
$
44,550
$
46,485
$
14,948
$
316,781
$
251,860
$
674,624
Landing
6,060
3,218
180
24,056
3,620
37,134
Woodinville
3,625
6,814
1,017
19,585
4,974
36,015
Bothell
2,590
1,726
86
8,453
1,158
14,013
Crossroads
14,094
4,129
45
69,687
4,622
92,577
Kent
6,022
8,148
2
20,268
282
34,722
Kirkland
5,449
333
12
6,834
25
12,653
Issaquah
1,326
367
17
4,532
100
6,342
Total King County
83,716
71,220
16,307
470,196
266,641
908,080
Snohomish County
Mill Creek
5,854
3,559
694
18,781
7,101
35,989
Edmonds
13,839
6,809
1,103
41,513
8,954
72,218
Clearview
5,799
4,610
1,380
24,925
1,290
38,004
Lake Stevens
3,552
6,878
1,904
33,122
4,500
49,956
Smokey Point
3,476
4,205
1,727
33,550
5,639
48,597
Total Snohomish County
32,520
26,061
6,808
151,891
27,484
244,764
Pierce County
University Place
1,058
51
8
481
2
1,600
Gig Harbor
457
575
23
1,975
-
3,030
Total Pierce County
1,515
626
31
2,456
2
4,630
Total deposits
$
117,751
$
97,907
$
23,146
$
624,543
$
294,127
$
1,157,474
September 30, 2021
Noninterest-bearing demand
Interest-bearing demand
Savings
Money market
Certificates of deposit, retail
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
King County
Renton
$
42,332
$
44,237
$
14,585
$
315,592
$
256,310
$
673,056
Landing
8,918
3,448
229
25,029
4,718
42,342
Woodinville
3,769
7,020
813
19,829
5,141
36,572
Bothell
3,122
2,412
102
7,905
1,359
14,900
Crossroads
10,161
7,598
63
67,111
4,790
89,723
Kent
6,494
8,827
2
20,544
298
36,165
Kirkland
6,206
393
6
6,278
25
12,908
Issaquah
842
857
26
4,247
100
6,072
Total King County
81,844
74,792
15,826
466,535
272,741
911,738
Snohomish County
Mill Creek
5,844
2,697
1,305
19,005
7,213
36,064
Edmonds
14,724
7,311
1,226
39,765
9,076
72,102
Clearview
5,031
6,268
1,321
21,254
1,721
35,595
Lake Stevens
3,185
8,913
2,110
22,961
4,775
41,944
Smokey Point
3,072
3,908
1,198
25,752
6,201
40,131
Total Snohomish County
31,856
29,097
7,160
128,737
28,986
225,836
Pierce County
University Place
1,204
31
12
362
2
1,611
Gig Harbor
407
841
26
1,277
-
2,551
Total Pierce County
1,611
872
38
1,639
2
4,162
Total deposits
$
115,311
$
104,761
$
23,024
$
596,911
$
301,729
$
1,141,736
Net loans receivable totaled $1.10 billion at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, new originations of non-residential commercial real estate loans, land development, classic, collectible and other auto, and one-to-four family residential loans, more than offset the amount of loan repayments in the quarter, including PPP loan repayments and forgiveness. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.11 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 1.09 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $1.13 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the average balance of net loans receivable was $1.10 billion, compared to $1.12 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, with balances of PPP loans declining by $30.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.
The ALLL represented 1.40% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.35% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and 1.36% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2020.
There were no nonperforming loans or other real estate owned (“OREO”) at both December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million and $454,000, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The $2.1 million multifamily loan in foreclosure at December 31, 2020, was repaid in full in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, while two undeveloped commercial lots that comprised the $454,000 OREO balance were sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Three Month
One Year
2021
2021
2020
Change
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:
Multifamily
$ ─
$ ─
$
2,104
$ ─
$
(2,104
)
Total nonperforming loans
─
─
2,104
─
(2,104
)
OREO
─
─
454
─
(454
)
Total nonperforming assets (1)
$ ─
$ ─
$
2,558
$ ─
$
(2,558
)
Nonperforming assets as a percent
of total assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.18%
(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at December 31, 2021.
The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At December 31, 2021, TDRs totaled $2.1 million, compared to $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, and $3.9 million at December 31, 2020. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.
Net interest income totaled $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $10.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The improvement was primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits, FHLB advances and other borrowings. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income totaled $45.0 million, compared to $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the reductions in total interest expense outpaced the decline in total interest income in this historically low interest rate environment.
Total interest income was $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to a reduction in average loan yields to 4.44% from 4.54% in the prior quarter. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2020, is primarily due to a decline in average loan yields to 4.44% from 4.61% combined with a $17.7 million decline in average balance of loans receivable between periods. The reduction in average loan yields primarily reflects loans originated or refinanced at lower rates in this continued low interest rate environment.
Total interest expense was $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 0.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 1.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decline from the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was due primarily to the continued repricing of maturing certificates of deposit to lower interest rates combined with a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. Advances from the FHLB were $95.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $120.0 million at both September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. The average cost of borrowings was 1.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 1.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Bank previously entered into two forward starting interest rate swaps beginning October 25, 2021, totaling $25.0 million with a weighted average rate of 0.80% and weighted term of 7.4 years to partially replace a $50.0 million interest rate swap carrying an interest rate of 1.34% that matured on that date. The resulting decline in balances and reduction in rates combined for the improvement in both the average and total cost of borrowings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The net interest margin was 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, is due to several factors, including a 10 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 0.71%, partially offset by a two basis point reduction in the Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets during the quarter to 3.91% from 3.93%. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was due primarily to the 54 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 1.15%, partially offset by a 35 basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 3.91% from 4.26%. Asset yields continue to be impacted by the net deferred loan fee recognition on PPP loans, primarily the recognition of previously unamortized net deferred loan fees and costs related to forgiven PPP loans, which totaled $461,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $354,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $420,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2021, a total of $2.0 million was recognized in previously unamortized net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, the balance of net deferred loan fees relating to PPP loans to be recognized in future periods totaled $258,000.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, totaled $1.1 million, compared to $999,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in loan related fees, predominantly from a $322,000 increase in prepayment penalties in the quarter. These increases in noninterest income were partially offset by lower BOLI income due to $161,000 in death benefit proceeds received last quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income declined $580,000 to $3.9 million, from $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to lower loan related fees and wealth management revenue.
Noninterest expense totaled $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Salaries and benefits for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $518,000 to $5.4 million, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to success in filling vacant positions during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and final year-end accruals for employee incentives and commissions earned in 2021. Noninterest expense totaled $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 2.6% from $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase year over year was due primarily to increases in occupancy and equipment, other general and administrative, and OREO related expenses, partially offset by lower data processing expenses, regulatory assessments, and marketing expenses.
COVID-19 Related Information The Bank is committed to assisting its customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including having provided certain short-term loan modifications and participating in the PPP as a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender. The Bank continues to work with its loan customers and manage its portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact, duration, and government response to the crisis.
Paycheck Protection Program The SBA helped small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the PPP, which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The SBA deadline for the final round of PPP loan applications was May 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, there were 67 PPP loans outstanding totaling $10.8 million, compared to 198 PPP loans totaling $22.4 million outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and 372 PPP loans totaling $41.3 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, 39 PPP loans have an outstanding balance of $150,000 or less, totaling $2.0 million, or 18.3% of total PPP loans outstanding, including 24 loans representing $484,000 with an outstanding balance of $50,000 or less. As of December 31, 2021, 661 PPP loans totaling $66.6 million had been approved for forgiveness and repaid under the PPP loan program.
Modifications The primary method of relief was to allow borrowers to defer their loan payments for three to six month periods, while certain borrowers were allowed to pay interest only or were granted payment deferrals for periods longer than six months depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspended the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID‑19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. Subsequent legislation extended this accounting treatment through the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans on active deferral, compared to $20.1 million, or 1.8% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, and $45.2 million, or 4.0% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020. All loans that had previously been granted modifications have returned to regular scheduled payments.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
Assets
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Three Month Change
One Year Change
Cash on hand and in banks
$
7,246
$
7,243
$
7,995
0.0
%
(9.4
)%
Interest-earning deposits with banks
66,145
71,869
72,494
(8.0
)
(8.8
)
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value
168,948
178,061
127,551
(5.1
)
32.5
Annuity held-to-maturity
2,432
2,425
2,418
0.3
0.6
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,657, $15,057, and $15,174 respectively
1,103,461
1,101,669
1,100,582
0.2
0.3
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
5,465
6,465
6,410
(15.5
)
(14.7
)
Accrued interest receivable
5,285
5,681
5,508
(7.0
)
(4.0
)
Deferred tax assets, net
850
746
1,641
13.9
(48.2
)
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
-
454
n/a
(100.0
)
Premises and equipment, net
22,440
22,628
22,579
(0.8
)
(0.6
)
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net
35,210
34,994
33,034
0.6
6.6
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,628
2,975
1,643
21.9
120.8
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net
3,646
3,838
3,647
(5.0
)
(0.0
)
Goodwill
889
889
889
0.0
0.0
Core deposit intangible, net
684
719
824
(4.9
)
(17.0
)
Total assets
$
1,426,329
$
1,440,202
$
1,387,669
(1.0
)
2.8
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
117,751
$
115,311
$
91,285
2.1
%
29.0
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,039,723
1,026,425
1,002,348
1.3
3.7
Total deposits
1,157,474
1,141,736
1,093,633
1.4
5.8
Advances from the FHLB
95,000
120,000
120,000
(20.8
)
(20.8
)
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance
2,909
5,075
2,498
(42.7
)
16.5
Lease liability, net
3,805
3,994
3,783
(4.7
)
0.6
Accrued interest payable
112
206
211
(45.6
)
(46.9
)
Other liabilities
9,150
7,735
11,242
18.3
(18.6
)
Total liabilities
1,268,450
1,278,746
1,231,367
(0.8
)
3.0
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
-
n/a
n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,125,759 shares at December 31, 2021, 9,483,081 shares at September 30, 2021, and 9,736,875 shares at December 31, 2020
91
95
97
(4.2
)
(6.2
)
Additional paid-in capital
72,298
78,311
82,095
(7.7
)
(11.9
)
Retained earnings
86,162
84,402
78,003
2.1
10.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
174
(223
)
(1,918
)
(178.0
)
(109.1
)
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares
(846
)
(1,129
)
(1,975
)
(25.1
)
(57.2
)
Total stockholders' equity
157,879
161,456
156,302
(2.2
)
1.0
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,426,329
$
1,440,202
$
1,387,669
(1.0
)%
2.8
%
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Income Statements (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Three Month Change
One Year Change
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
12,398
$
12,508
$
13,042
(0.9
)%
(4.9
)%
Investments available-for-sale
800
814
707
(1.7
)
13.2
Investments held-to-maturity
4
4
6
0.0
(33.3
)
Interest-earning deposits with banks
19
24
7
(20.8
)
171.4
Dividends on FHLB Stock
85
84
81
1.2
4.9
Total interest income
13,306
13,434
13,843
(1.0
)
(3.9
)
Interest expense
Deposits
1,390
1,612
2,767
(13.8
)
(49.8
)
FHLB advances and other borrowings
340
431
426
(21.1
)
(20.2
)
Total interest expense
1,730
2,043
3,193
(15.3
)
(45.8
)
Net interest income
11,576
11,391
10,650
1.6
8.7
Provision for loan losses
600
100
600
500.0
0.0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
10,976
11,291
10,050
(2.8
)
9.2
Noninterest income
Net gain on sale of investments
32
-
-
n/a
n/a
BOLI income
216
377
204
(42.7
)
5.9
Wealth management revenue
104
64
170
62.5
(38.8
)
Deposit related fees
218
228
195
(4.4
)
11.8
Loan related fees
551
300
1,082
83.7
(49.1
)
Other
5
30
3
(83.3
)
66.7
Total noninterest income
1,126
999
1,654
12.7
(31.9
)
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,374
4,856
5,146
10.7
4.4
Occupancy and equipment
1,154
1,116
1,147
3.4
0.6
Professional fees
477
502
450
(5.0
)
6.0
Data processing
689
626
711
10.1
(3.1
)
OREO related expenses, net
1
207
1
(99.5
)
0.0
Regulatory assessments
100
121
142
(17.4
)
(29.6
)
Insurance and bond premiums
110
106
106
3.8
3.8
Marketing
37
64
64
(42.2
)
(42.2
)
Other general and administrative
774
735
668
5.3
15.9
Total noninterest expense
8,716
8,333
8,435
4.6
3.3
Income before federal income tax provision
3,386
3,957
3,269
(14.4
)
3.6
Federal income tax provision
643
758
622
(15.2
)
3.4
Net income
$
2,743
$
3,199
$
2,647
(14.3
)%
3.6
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.30
$
0.34
$
0.28
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.34
$
0.28
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
9,129,724
9,314,456
9,573,950
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
9,273,502
9,446,702
9,603,493
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Income Statements (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
One Year Change
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
50,170
$
52,546
(4.5
)%
Investments available-for-sale
3,200
3,173
0.9
Investments held-to-maturity
24
23
4.3
Interest-earning deposits with banks
72
52
38.5
Dividends on FHLB Stock
332
320
3.8
Total interest income
53,798
56,114
(4.1
)
Interest expense
Deposits
7,216
14,005
(48.5
)
FHLB advances
1,603
1,640
(2.3
)
Total interest expense
8,819
15,645
(43.6
)
Net interest income
44,979
40,469
11.1
Provision for loan losses
300
1,900
(84.2
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
44,679
38,569
15.8
Noninterest income
Net gain on sale of investments
32
86
(62.8
)
BOLI
1,107
982
12.7
Wealth management revenue
494
663
(25.5
)
Deposit accounts related fees
872
755
15.5
Loan related fees
1,265
1,947
(35.0
)
Other
92
9
922.2
Total noninterest income
3,862
4,442
(13.1
)
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
20,237
20,039
1.0
Occupancy and equipment
4,557
4,237
7.6
Professional fees
1,899
1,707
11.2
Data processing
2,692
2,822
(4.6
)
OREO related expenses, net
209
9
2,222.2
Regulatory assessments
456
547
(16.6
)
Insurance and bond premiums
451
445
1.3
Marketing
154
197
(21.8
)
Other general and administrative
2,712
2,510
8.0
Total noninterest expense
33,367
32,513
2.6
Income before federal income tax provision
15,174
10,498
44.5
Federal income tax provision
2,925
1,942
50.6
Net income
$
12,249
$
8,556
43.2
%
Basic earnings per share
$
1.31
$
0.88
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.29
$
0.88
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
9,340,997
9,734,493
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
9,454,495
9,758,644
The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:
Residential:
Micro-unit apartments
$
-
0.0
%
$
8,220
0.7
%
$
11,366
1.0
%
Other multifamily
130,146
11.6
135,586
12.2
125,328
11.2
Total multifamily residential
130,146
11.6
143,806
12.9
136,694
12.2
Non-residential:
Office
90,727
8.1
89,622
8.0
84,311
7.5
Retail
138,463
12.4
124,439
11.1
114,117
10.2
Mobile home park
20,636
1.8
20,838
1.9
28,094
2.5
Hotel / motel
64,854
5.8
65,210
5.8
69,304
6.2
Nursing Home
12,713
1.1
12,784
1.1
12,868
1.2
Warehouse
17,724
1.6
16,999
1.5
17,484
1.6
Storage
32,990
2.9
33,163
3.0
33,671
3.0
Other non-residential
41,310
3.8
29,301
2.6
25,416
2.3
Total non-residential
419,417
37.5
392,356
35.0
385,265
34.5
Construction/land:
One-to-four family residential
34,677
3.1
36,213
3.2
33,396
3.0
Multifamily
37,194
3.3
47,549
4.3
51,215
4.6
Commercial
6,189
0.6
6,189
0.6
5,783
0.5
Land development
15,395
1.4
11,337
1.0
1,813
0.2
Total construction/land
93,455
8.4
101,288
9.1
92,207
8.3
One-to-four family residential:
Permanent owner occupied
185,320
16.6
184,990
16.6
206,323
18.5
Permanent non-owner occupied
199,796
17.8
197,686
17.7
175,637
15.7
Total one-to-four family residential
385,116
34.4
382,676
34.3
381,960
34.2
Business:
Aircraft
6,079
0.5
6,322
0.6
10,811
0.9
Small Business Administration ("SBA")
839
0.1
862
0.1
928
0.1
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")
10,849
1.0
22,379
2.0
41,251
3.7
Other business
28,823
2.5
25,185
2.2
27,673
2.5
Total business
46,590
4.1
54,748
4.9
80,663
7.2
Consumer:
Classic, collectible and other auto
35,861
3.2
32,819
2.9
29,359
2.6
Other consumer
8,951
0.8
9,665
0.9
11,262
1.0
Total consumer
44,812
4.0
42,484
3.8
40,621
3.6
Total loans
1,119,536
100.0
%
1,117,358
100.0
%
1,117,410
100.0
%
Less:
Deferred loan fees, net
418
632
1,654
ALLL
15,657
15,057
15,174
Loans receivable, net
$
1,103,461
$
1,101,669
$
1,100,582
Concentrations of credit: (1)
Construction loans as % of total capital
59.7
%
67.1
%
61.6
%
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital
384.0
%
389.6
%
390.1
%
(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (Unaudited)
At or For the Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)
Return on assets
0.76
%
0.88
%
1.07
%
0.73
%
0.77
%
Return on equity
6.79
7.84
9.54
6.42
6.76
Dividend payout ratio
36.67
32.35
27.50
42.31
35.71
Equity-to-assets ratio
11.07
11.21
11.30
11.08
11.26
Tangible equity ratio (2)
10.97
11.11
11.19
10.97
11.15
Net interest margin
3.40
3.33
3.36
3.31
3.29
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
119.08
119.35
117.99
117.92
116.42
Efficiency ratio
68.62
67.26
66.92
70.63
68.55
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets
2.42
2.30
2.31
2.36
2.46
Book value per common share
$
17.30
$
17.03
$
16.75
$
16.35
$
16.05
Tangible book value per share (2)
17.13
16.86
16.58
16.17
15.88
Capital Ratios: (3)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.34
%
10.19
%
10.15
%
10.15
%
10.29
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
14.23
14.25
14.45
14.36
14.32
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.23
14.25
14.45
14.36
14.32
Total capital ratio
15.48
15.50
15.70
15.62
15.57
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.00
0.00
0.03
0.17
0.18
ALLL as a percent of total loans
1.40
1.35
1.35
1.39
1.36
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net
0.00
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
Allowance for Loan Losses:
ALLL, beginning of the quarter
$
15,057
$
14,878
$
15,502
$
15,174
$
14,568
Provision (recapture of provision)
600
100
(700
)
300
600
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
(2
)
Recoveries
-
79
76
28
8
ALLL, end of the quarter
$
15,657
$
15,057
$
14,878
$
5,502
$
15,174
(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis. (2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents. (3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)
At or For the Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Yields and Costs: (1)
Yield on loans
4.44
%
4.54
%
4.64
%
4.66
%
4.61
%
Yield on investments available-for-sale
1.80
1.75
1.92
1.91
2.21
Yield on investments held-to-maturity
0.65
0.66
0.66
2.18
0.99
Yield on interest-earning deposits
0.13
0.14
0.10
0.09
0.11
Yield on FHLB stock
5.89
5.15
5.13
5.00
4.99
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.91
%
3.93
%
4.06
%
4.15
%
4.26
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.53
%
0.63
%
0.75
%
0.94
%
1.12
%
Cost of borrowings
1.33
1.42
1.37
1.41
1.40
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.61
%
0.71
%
0.82
%
0.99
%
1.15
%
Cost of total deposits
0.48
%
0.56
%
0.68
%
0.85
%
1.03
%
Cost of funds
0.55
0.64
0.75
0.91
1.07
Average Balances:
Loans
$
1,108,836
$
1,094,124
$
1,092,710
$
1,099,364
$
1,126,554
Investments available-for-sale
176,072
184,840
177,713
155,795
127,456
Investments held-to-maturity
2,428
2,421
2,415
2,413
2,410
Interest-earning deposits
56,800
68,618
64,035
52,336
26,092
FHLB stock
5,726
6,465
6,485
6,412
6,459
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,349,862
$
1,356,468
$
1,343,358
$
1,316,320
$
1,288,971
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,032,090
$
1,016,540
$
1,018,083
$
996,295
$
985,945
Borrowings
101,522
120,000
120,494
120,000
121,218
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,133,612
1,136,540
1,138,577
1,116,295
1,107,163
Noninterest-bearing deposits
119,142
121,256
110,207
99,013
83,719
Total deposits and borrowings
$
1,252,754
$
1,257,796
$
1,248,784
$
1,215,308
$
1,190,882
Average assets
$
1,430,199
$
1,436,801
$
1,424,126
$
1,394,213
$
1,366,061
Average stockholders' equity
160,183
161,892
160,189
157,856
155,765
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)
At or For the Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios:
Return on assets
0.86
%
0.63
%
0.80
%
1.21
%
0.76
%
Return on equity
7.65
5.50
6.73
9.86
5.94
Dividend payout ratio
33.59
45.45
33.65
21.53
32.93
Equity-to-assets ratio
11.07
11.26
11.65
12.28
11.79
Tangible equity ratio (1)
10.97
11.15
11.53
12.13
11.63
Net interest margin
3.35
3.15
3.19
3.56
3.60
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
118.59
115.62
113.44
114.28
114.07
Efficiency ratio
68.32
72.39
70.66
66.88
67.31
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets
2.35
2.39
2.35
2.40
2.42
Book value per common share
$
17.30
$
16.05
$
15.25
$
14.35
$
13.27
Tangible book value per share (1)
17.13
15.88
15.07
14.17
13.07
Capital Ratios: (2)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.34
%
10.29
%
10.27
%
10.37
%
10.20
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
14.23
14.32
13.13
13.43
12.52
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.23
14.32
13.13
13.43
12.52
Total capital ratio
15.48
15.57
14.38
14.68
13.77
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans, net of undisbursed funds
0.00
%
0.19
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.00
0.18
0.04
0.10
0.05
ALLL as a percent of total loans, net of undisbursed funds
1.40
1.36
1.18
1.29
1.28
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable, net
(0.02
)
(0.00
)
(0.02
)
(0.45
)
(0.27
)
Allowance for Loan Losses:
ALLL, beginning of the year
$
15,174
$
13,218
$
13,347
$
12,882
$
10,951
Provision (recapture of provision)
300
1,900
(300
)
(4,000
)
(400
)
Charge-offs
-
(2
)
-
-
-
Recoveries
183
58
171
4,465
2,331
ALLL, end of the year
$
15,657
$
15,174
$
13,218
$
13,347
$
12,882
(1) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents. (3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)
At or For the Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Yields and Costs:
Yield on loans
4.57
%
4.69
%
5.15
%
5.13
%
4.96
%
Yield on investments available-for-sale
1.84
2.42
3.11
2.92
2.61
Yield on investments held-to-maturity
0.99
0.99
0.00
0.00
0.00
Yield on interest-earning deposits
0.12
0.21
2.15
1.74
1.07
Yield on FHLB stock
5.29
4.85
5.42
5.24
3.32
Yield on interest-earning assets
4.01
%
4.36
%
4.88
%
4.83
%
4.57
%
Cost of deposits
0.71
%
1.42
%
1.90
%
1.35
%
1.04
%
Cost of borrowings
1.39
1.31
2.09
1.92
1.30
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.78
%
1.41
%
1.92
%
1.46
%
1.10
%
Cost of total deposits
0.64
%
1.32
%
1.81
%
1.28
%
0.99
%
Cost of funds
0.71
1.32
1.84
1.39
1.05
Average Balances:
Loans
$
1,098,772
$
1,120,889
$
1,061,367
$
995,810
$
878,449
Investments available-for-sale
173,691
131,272
139,354
141,100
134,105
Investments held-to-maturity
2,419
2,312
-
-
-
Interest-earning deposits
60,482
25,108
13,634
11,628
22,194
FHLB stock
6,271
6,600
6,684
8,748
8,914
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,341,635
$
1,286,181
$
1,221,039
$
1,157,286
$
1,043,662
Deposits
$
1,015,852
$
987,069
$
946,484
$
828,965
$
722,666
Borrowings
115,466
125,392
129,899
183,667
192,227
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,131,318
1,112,461
1,076,383
1,012,632
914,893
Noninterest-bearing deposits
112,484
75,388
48,434
49,461
39,127
Total deposits and borrowings
$
1,243,802
$
1,187,849
$
1,124,817
$
1,062,093
$
954,020
Average assets
$
1,421,476
$
1,361,604
$
1,294,164
$
1,227,396
$
1,108,656
Average stockholders' equity
160,041
155,587
154,092
151,145
142,647
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:
Quarter Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
157,879
$
161,456
$
161,621
$
158,443
$
156,302
Less:
Goodwill
889
889
889
889
889
Core deposit intangible, net
684
719
754
789
824
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
$
156,306
$
159,848
$
159,978
$
156,765
$
154,589
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,426,329
$
1,440,202
$
1,430,703
$
1,430,226
$
1,387,669
Less:
Goodwill
889
889
889
889
889
Core deposit intangible, net
684
719
754
789
824
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
1,424,756
$
1,438,594
$
1,429,060
$
1,428,548
$
1,385,956
Common shares outstanding at period end
9,125,759
9,483,081
9,651,180
9,692,610
9,736,875
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)
11.07
%
11.21
%
11.30
%
11.08
%
11.26
%
Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)
10.97
11.11
11.19
10.97
11.15
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
17.30
$
17.03
$
16.75
$
16.35
$
16.05
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
17.13
16.86
16.58
16.17
15.88
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
157,879
$
156,302
$
156,319
$
153,738
$
142,634
Less:
Goodwill
889
889
889
889
889
Core deposit intangible
684
824
968
1,116
1,266
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
$
156,306
$
154,589
$
154,462
$
151,733
$
140,479
Total assets (GAAP)
1,426,329
1,387,669
1,341,885
1,252,424
1,210,229
Less:
Goodwill
889
889
889
889
889
Core deposit intangible
684
824
968
1,116
1,266
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
1,424,756
$
1,385,956
$
1,340,028
$
1,250,419
$
1,208,074
Common shares outstanding at period end
9,125,759
9,736,875
10,252,953
10,710,656
10,748,437
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)
11.07
%
11.26
%
11.65
%
12.28
%
11.79
%
Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)
10.97
11.15
11.53
12.13
11.63
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
17.30
$
16.05
$
15.25
$
14.35
$
13.27
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
17.13
15.88
15.07
14.17
13.07
