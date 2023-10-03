First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26.

At 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT on that same day, President and Chief Executive Officer Scott F. Kavanaugh of First Foundation will host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance and provide an update on recent activities.

First Foundation will announce the release via Business Wire, and the earnings report and slide presentation will be posted directly to First Foundation’s investor relations site.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of First Foundation’s quarterly earnings by using the information below:

Via Internet:

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the following link: First Foundation Q3 Earnings Webcast or by visiting First Foundation’s website and clicking on “Investor Relations” and “Events & Presentations” https://investor.ff-inc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Via Telephone (For those wishing to participate in the Q & A):

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 800-330-3416

Conference ID: 9332924

It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the call.

ReplayInfo:

For those who are unable to participate during the live call, an archive of the call will be available for replay at http://investor.ff-inc.com/events-calendar.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

