SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Foundation Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

07/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27.

At 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT on that same day, Chief Executive Officer Scott F. Kavanaugh and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Thompson and other executive members of First Foundation will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and performance.

To access the earnings release and the slide presentation to be discussed on the call, visit First Foundation’s investor relations website at: https://investor.ff-inc.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

First Foundation will announce the release via Business Wire, and the earnings report and slide presentation will be posted directly to First Foundation’s investor relations site.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of First Foundation’s quarterly earnings and performance by using the information below:

Via Internet:

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the following link: First Foundation Q2 Earnings Webcast or by visiting First Foundation’s website and clicking on “Investor Relations” and “Events & Presentations” https://investor.ff-inc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Via Telephone:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 342-6659
Conference ID: 7543199
It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the call.

Replay Info:

For those who are unable to participate during the live call, an archive of the call will be available for replay at http://investor.ff-inc.com/events-calendar.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they’ve worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 279 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 975 M 975 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 87,9%
