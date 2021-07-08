Log in
First Foundation Inc. : Appoints Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

07/08/2021
First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today the appointment of Kelly Rentzel as Executive Vice President, General Counsel.

“As we continue to expand into new regions and grow our existing business, it is great to have someone with Kelly’s background on our team,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer, First Foundation Inc. “Kelly is a seasoned lawyer with strong experience in the banking industry and we look forward to having her expertise as we execute on our growth plan.”

Rentzel will be working out of the newly relocated principal office in Dallas, Texas, and will support both First Foundation Bank and First Foundation Advisors. She will report directly to Kavanaugh.

“I am excited to join First Foundation during a time of such tremendous growth," Rentzel said. “As I step into my new role, I am looking forward to supporting the expansion developments, cultivating new relationships with the team, and helping to build on the successes already achieved.”

Rentzel brings with her over 15 years of legal experience, with almost a decade focused on the banking industry. Prior to joining First Foundation, she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Texas Capital Bank. She began her career at Texas Capital Bank as its first in-house lawyer and went on to build an in-house team of six attorneys. Previously, she worked as a litigator in private practice and as a staff attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

She received her bachelor's degree from Rice University and her Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University. Rentzel received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University, a Presidential Citation from the Dallas Bar Association, and an Outstanding Public Service and Pro Bono Award from The Texas Lawbook and Association of Corporate Counsel. She currently serves on the Board of the Dallas Bar Association.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 279 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 994 M 994 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 87,9%
Managers and Directors
Scott Farris Kavanaugh Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
David S. DePillo President
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ulrich Emanuel Keller Executive Chairman
Adrian S. Darmawan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST FOUNDATION INC.10.95%1 060
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.73%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.95%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.57%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%202 066