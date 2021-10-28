Log in
    FGEN   PHY2518H1143

FIRST GEN CORPORATION

(FGEN)
  Report
[Amend-1]Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

First Gen CorporationFGEN PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type GIS for 2021
Report Period/Report Date Oct 25, 2021
Description of the Disclosure

Amended 2021 GIS to reflect appointment and promotion of officers and footnote re results of tender offer.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Rachel Hernandez
Designation Vice President and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

First Gen Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST GEN CORPORATION
11:33a[Amend-1]Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
10/20FIRST GEN : Completes Repair at Avion Power Plant Unit in Batangas City, Philippines
MT
10/18Converge Ict Solutions Inc Commits to Purchase Total of 2.5 Megawatts (MW) of Geotherma..
CI
10/08FIRST GEN CORPORATION(PSE : FGEN) dropped from Philippines PSE Composite Index
CI
10/06Utilities Shares Lead Gainers Amid Shift to Safety -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/03First Gen Corporation Appoints Ernie G. Imperial as Chief Digital Officer
CI
09/29KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors SCSP, managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co..
CI
09/23First Gen Corporation Announces Promotions
CI
08/31KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors SCSP, managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 051 M - -
Net income 2021 306 M - -
Net Debt 2021 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,86x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 100 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 023
Free-Float 18,0%
Technical analysis trends FIRST GEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 0,79 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico Rufino Lopez Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis Giles B. Puno President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Emmanuel Antonio P. Singson CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Ferdinand B. Poblete Chief Information Officer
Valerie Y. Dy Sun Compliance Officer, VP & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GEN CORPORATION7.46%2 114
NTPC LTD42.22%18 267
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED136.41%12 210
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.00%11 769
AC ENERGY CORPORATION34.44%9 103
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.36.00%6 731