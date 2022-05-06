Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. First Graphene Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   AU000000FGR3

FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED

(FGR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/06 12:22:21 am EDT
0.1500 AUD    0.00%
12:37aFIRST GRAPHENE : 06/05/2022 - First Graphene Investor Presentation
PU
04/27Australian Shares Continue Fall Amid Geopolitical, COVID-19 Concerns
MT
04/26First Graphene's Total Revenue Jumps 265% in March Quarter; Shares Decline 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Graphene : 06/05/2022 - First Graphene Investor Presentation

05/06/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graphene Council - Graphene in Energy Storage Applications

Graphene Metal Oxides for Supercapacitors

Michael Watson - Senior Materials Research Scientist 08/02/2022

WHO WE ARE

  • First Graphene (ASX:FGR) is an Australian materials technology company.

  • World leading graphene manufacturer based in Henderson, Western Australia.

  • Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

  • New substance registration in United Kingdom (UK-REACH), Europe (EU-REACH) and Australia (AICIS) in place, expanding into US.

  • Active membership of ISO standards committee for graphene registration.

  • Market capitalization: ~AUD$123m

  • Share price 50-day average: ~AUD$0.23

WHAT WE DOOUTLOOK

  • With the production process and capacity "banked", we now solely focus on the commercialization of PureGRAPH® and driving sales demand.

  • Structured market segment focus supported by industry experts to ensure market-maker strategy success

  • Accelerate the global adoption of graphene through solution developments both internal and external, industrial and academic collaborations

  • Build on existing early adopter client successes and support graphene users in moving to a higher quality/repeatable specification product

  • Leverage our proven experience and superior graphene knowledge to build a market leading materials company

  • Producer of high performing, high quality PureGRAPH® products.

  • Robust 100 tonne/year modular manufacturing facility - built and operational today.

  • Develop IP to commercialize graphene in a broad range of industries, materials and applications

High purity vein graphite

Modular finishing

Internal/External formulators

PureGRAPH Powder/AQUA

Electrochemical Exfoliation

6-Sigma quality control

Industrial/academic solution

Masterbatches

High yield processing

At line testing

development

Liquid Admixtures

Low waste

Repeatable standards

Mobile across value stream

Cement Grinding Aids

Quality is key difference

Inks & Coatings

Continued expansion

Graphene realised in 2004 at The University of Manchester

Electrochemical exfoliation of graphite to grapheneEarly work in 1970s and 1980s Ruthenium oxide supercapacitors by electrodeposition

Ejigu, Dryfe - Manchester, 2018 Electrochemical exfoliation of graphene and deposition of metal oxides for supercapacitors

Electrolytic Capacitors

Substrate Dielectric

Substrate

Supercapacitors

SubstrateFaradaic - Chemical Reaction

Non-Faradaic - No Chemical Reaction

Batteries

Substrate

+

-+

-

+

-+

-

+

-

+

-

A supercapacitor is an energy storage device which stores more energy than a capacitor and delivers it at a higher rate than a battery.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Graphene Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 04:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED
12:37aFIRST GRAPHENE : 06/05/2022 - First Graphene Investor Presentation
PU
04/27Australian Shares Continue Fall Amid Geopolitical, COVID-19 Concerns
MT
04/26First Graphene's Total Revenue Jumps 265% in March Quarter; Shares Decline 6%
MT
04/26FIRST GRAPHENE : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report March 2022
PU
04/08FIRST GRAPHENE : Application for quotation of securities - FGR
PU
03/21First Graphene Enters Technology Partnership Deal With NeoGraf Solutions; Shares Up 6%
MT
03/21First Graphene Limited Signs an Exclusive Technology Partnership Deal with NeoGraf Solu..
CI
03/16First Graphene Enters PureGRAPH Graphene Distribution Deal in South Africa; Shares Up 6..
MT
03/16First Graphene Limited Announces Distribution Agreement Signed with Nanoproof Glade Che..
CI
03/13FIRST GRAPHENE : Half Yearly Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,34 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2021 -6,30 M -4,48 M -4,48 M
Net cash 2021 1,78 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 191x
EV / Sales 2021 453x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Graphene Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Bell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Aditya Asthana Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Warwick R. Grigor Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Ladislaus Chief Technology Officer
Andy Goodwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED-28.57%60
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.03%59 896
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.43%50 197
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-5.62%49 717
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.91%12 477
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.31.06%12 054