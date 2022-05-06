First Graphene : 06/05/2022 - First Graphene Investor Presentation

Graphene Council - Graphene in Energy Storage Applications

Graphene Metal Oxides for Supercapacitors

Michael Watson - Senior Materials Research Scientist 08/02/2022

WHO WE ARE

• First Graphene (ASX:FGR) is an Australian materials technology company.

• World leading graphene manufacturer based in Henderson, Western Australia.

• Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

• New substance registration in United Kingdom (UK-REACH), Europe (EU-REACH) and Australia (AICIS) in place, expanding into US.

• Active membership of ISO standards committee for graphene registration.

• Market capitalization: ~AUD$123m

• Share price 50-day average: ~AUD$0.23

• With the production process and capacity "banked", we now solely focus on the commercialization of PureGRAPH® and driving sales demand.

• Structured market segment focus supported by industry experts to ensure market-maker strategy success

• Accelerate the global adoption of graphene through solution developments both internal and external, industrial and academic collaborations

• Build on existing early adopter client successes and support graphene users in moving to a higher quality/repeatable specification product

• Leverage our proven experience and superior graphene knowledge to build a market leading materials company

• Producer of high performing, high quality PureGRAPH® products.

• Robust 100 tonne/year modular manufacturing facility - built and operational today.

• Develop IP to commercialize graphene in a broad range of industries, materials and applications

• High purity vein graphite • Modular finishing • Internal/External formulators • PureGRAPH Powder/AQUA • Electrochemical Exfoliation • 6-Sigma quality control • Industrial/academic solution • Masterbatches • High yield processing • At line testing development • Liquid Admixtures • Low waste • Repeatable standards • Mobile across value stream • Cement Grinding Aids • Quality is key difference • Inks & Coatings • Continued expansion

Graphene realised in 2004 at The University of Manchester

Electrochemical exfoliation of graphite to grapheneEarly work in 1970s and 1980s Ruthenium oxide supercapacitors by electrodeposition

Ejigu, Dryfe - Manchester, 2018 Electrochemical exfoliation of graphene and deposition of metal oxides for supercapacitors

Electrolytic Capacitors

Substrate Dielectric

Substrate

Supercapacitors

SubstrateFaradaic - Chemical Reaction

Non-Faradaic - No Chemical Reaction

Batteries

Substrate

+ -+ -

+ -+ -

+ - + -

A supercapacitor is an energy storage device which stores more energy than a capacitor and delivers it at a higher rate than a battery.