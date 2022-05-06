First Graphene : 06/05/2022 - First Graphene Investor Presentation

Graphene Council - Graphene in Energy Storage Applications
Graphene Metal Oxides for Supercapacitors
Michael Watson - Senior Materials Research Scientist 08/02/2022
WHO WE ARE
• First Graphene (ASX:FGR) is an Australian materials technology company.
• World leading graphene manufacturer based in Henderson, Western Australia.
• Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.
• New substance registration in United Kingdom (UK-REACH), Europe (EU-REACH) and Australia (AICIS) in place, expanding into US.
• Active membership of ISO standards committee for graphene registration.
• Market capitalization: ~AUD$123m
• Share price 50-day average: ~AUD$0.23
WHAT WE DOOUTLOOK
• With the production process and capacity "banked", we now solely focus on the commercialization of PureGRAPH® and driving sales demand.
• Structured market segment focus supported by industry experts to ensure market-maker strategy success
• Accelerate the global adoption of graphene through solution developments both internal and external, industrial and academic collaborations
• Build on existing early adopter client successes and support graphene users in moving to a higher quality/repeatable specification product
• Leverage our proven experience and superior graphene knowledge to build a market leading materials company
• Producer of high performing, high quality PureGRAPH® products.
-
• Robust 100 tonne/year modular manufacturing facility - built and operational today.
-
• Develop IP to commercialize graphene in a broad range of industries, materials and applications
Graphene realised in 2004 at The University of Manchester
Electrochemical exfoliation of graphite to grapheneEarly work in 1970s and 1980s Ruthenium oxide supercapacitors by electrodeposition
Ejigu, Dryfe - Manchester, 2018 Electrochemical exfoliation of graphene and deposition of metal oxides for supercapacitors
Supercapacitors
SubstrateFaradaic - Chemical Reaction
Non-Faradaic - No Chemical Reaction
Batteries
A supercapacitor is an energy storage device which stores more energy than a capacitor and delivers it at a higher rate than a battery.
