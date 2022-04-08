Log in
    FGR   AU000000FGR3

FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED

(FGR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 12:22:48 am EDT
0.1700 AUD   -2.86%
01:59aFIRST GRAPHENE : Application for quotation of securities - FGR
PU
03/21First Graphene Enters Technology Partnership Deal With NeoGraf Solutions; Shares Up 6%
MT
03/21First Graphene Limited Signs an Exclusive Technology Partnership Deal with NeoGraf Solutions LLC
CI
First Graphene : Application for quotation of securities - FGR

04/08/2022 | 01:59am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

FGR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,225,807

08/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code FGR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 50007870760

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time 27-May-2021 11:40

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

New - Proposed issue of Securities - FGR

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Following the issue of the Ordinary Shares to which this announcement relates, the subscriber will be entitled to receive Ordinary Shares worth $6,322,000 at the time(s) to be determined by the subscriber through to 3 June 2023. The subscription price per Ordinary Share and other details regarding the shares are set forth in the announcement to ASX on 27 May 2021

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description FGR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Issue date 8/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 3,225,807

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.15500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

AUD 0.15500000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Graphene Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,34 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net income 2021 -6,30 M -4,70 M -4,70 M
Net cash 2021 1,78 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,4 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 191x
EV / Sales 2021 453x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED
Technical analysis trends FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Michael Bell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Aditya Asthana Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Warwick R. Grigor Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Ladislaus Chief Technology Officer
Andy Goodwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED-16.67%73
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%32 330 608
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.15.17%69 917
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.99%56 350
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-13.09%15 244
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.43.93%13 899