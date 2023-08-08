First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results





Hammond, Louisiana, August 8, 2023 - First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.





Resilient: Springing back, rebounding. Returning to the original form for position after being bent, compressed or stretched. Recovering readily from illness, depression, adversity, or the like; buoyant. Random House Webster's Unabridged Dictionary Second Edition.





Another good word is strong. An even better word is tough. These are words that describe what First Guaranty has been during a six month period in which we have survived wound after wound, not of our own causing as we continue to deliver to our shareholders, customers, and our staff members extraordinary results.





The latest of these have been the FDIC deposit insurance adjustment which was $450,000 for the second quarter.





Enough crying over spilt milk. This is what we did to make it better. Our interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $43,781,000 compared to $32,540,000 for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ending June 30, 2023, our interest income totaled $85,068,000 compared to $63,019,000. Our interest expense stabilized at $22,868,000 for the quarter compared to $41,854,000 for the six month period ending June 30, 2023.





We have significantly increased our loan interest income to offset the increased cost of deposits which are set by the Federal Reserve. For the quarter, we made over $2,000,000 for our shareholders even after the FDIC assessment.





Basically, we have and will continue to make a lot of money for our shareholders. We are working very hard to control non-interest expense. We are working very hard to expand our interest margin. Our lenders have done a great job working to increase the rates we receive for our loans.





Let's keep moving forward. Let's be resilient. Let's be TOUGH.





Thank you for your attention.





Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

President and CEO

First Guaranty, Bancshares, Inc.

About First Guaranty

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.













FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 145,773 $ 82,796 Federal funds sold 455 423 Cash and cash equivalents 146,228 83,219 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 80,153 131,458 Held to maturity, at cost and net of allowance for credit losses of $100 and $0 (estimated fair value of $250,008 and $242,560 respectively) 320,523 320,068 Investment securities 400,676 451,526 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,901 6,528 Loans held for sale - - Loans, net of unearned income 2,590,666 2,519,077 Less: allowance for credit losses 31,861 23,518 Net loans 2,558,805 2,495,559 Premises and equipment, net 60,849 58,206 Goodwill 12,900 12,900 Intangible assets, net 4,583 4,979 Other real estate, net 1,273 113 Accrued interest receivable 15,099 13,002 Other assets 27,732 25,315 Total Assets $ 3,236,046 $ 3,151,347 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 466,172 $ 524,415 Interest-bearing demand 1,448,492 1,460,259 Savings 222,296 205,760 Time 630,459 533,358 Total deposits 2,767,419 2,723,792 Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 30,000 120,000 Short-term borrowings 20,000 20,000 Repurchase agreements 7,409 6,442 Accrued interest payable 6,996 4,289 Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 120,000 - Senior long-term debt 20,305 21,927 Junior subordinated debentures 15,000 15,000 Other liabilities 10,060 4,906 Total Liabilities 2,997,189 2,916,356 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, Series A - $1,000 par value - 100,000 shares authorized Non-cumulative perpetual; 34,500 issued and outstanding 33,058 33,058 Common stock, $1 par value - 100,600,000 shares authorized; 11,431,083 and 10,716,796 shares issued and outstanding 11,431 10,717 Surplus 139,379 130,093 Retained earnings 69,887 76,351 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (14,898) (15,228) Total Shareholders' Equity 238,857 234,991 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,236,046 $ 3,151,347 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements













FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income: Loans (including fees) $ 40,290 $ 29,999 $ 78,439 $ 58,037 Deposits with other banks 1,071 261 1,822 363 Securities (including FHLB stock) 2,420 2,280 4,807 4,619 Total Interest Income 43,781 32,540 85,068 63,019 Interest Expense: Demand deposits 15,036 2,884 28,085 5,160 Savings deposits 838 101 1,417 162 Time deposits 5,224 2,540 8,800 5,295 Borrowings 1,770 705 3,552 1,109 Total Interest Expense 22,868 6,230 41,854 11,726 Net Interest Income 20,913 26,310 43,214 51,293 Less: Provision for credit losses 548 757 862 1,389 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 20,365 25,553 42,352 49,904 Noninterest Income: Service charges, commissions and fees 818 773 1,603 1,550 ATM and debit card fees 828 904 1,653 1,727 Net gains (losses) on securities - - - (17) Net gains on sale of loans - 90 12 89 Other 1,166 760 2,248 1,140 Total Noninterest Income 2,812 2,527 5,516 4,489 Total Business Revenue, Net of Provision for Credit Losses 23,177 28,080 47,868 54,393 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,932 9,085 19,936 18,065 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,219 2,252 4,421 4,453 Other 7,584 6,482 15,544 12,052 Total Noninterest Expense 19,735 17,819 39,901 34,570 Income Before Income Taxes 3,442 10,261 7,967 19,823 Less: Provision for income taxes 766 2,137 1,823 4,114 Net Income 2,676 8,124 6,144 15,709 Less: Preferred stock dividends 582 582 1,164 1,164 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 2,094 $ 7,542 $ 4,980 $ 14,545 Per Common Share: Earnings $ 0.19 $ 0.70 $ 0.46 $ 1.36 Cash dividends paid $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 10,913,029 10,716,796 10,815,454 10,716,796 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements













FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands except for %) Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (5) Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (5) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits with banks $ 90,388 $ 1,071 4.75 % $ 135,072 $ 261 0.77 % Securities (including FHLB stock) 407,689 2,420 2.38 % 455,224 2,280 2.01 % Federal funds sold 410 - - % 162 - - % Loans held for sale - - - % - - - % Loans, net of unearned income (6) 2,568,051 40,290 6.29 % 2,244,110 29,999 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets 3,066,538 $ 43,781 5.73 % 2,834,568 $ 32,540 4.60 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,443 19,334 Premises and equipment, net 59,924 58,235 Other assets 28,958 28,828 Total Assets $ 3,173,863 $ 2,940,965 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 1,458,353 $ 15,036 4.14 % $ 1,327,954 $ 2,884 0.87 % Savings deposits 214,055 838 1.57 % 211,281 101 0.19 % Time deposits 631,605 5,224 3.32 % 549,052 2,540 1.86 % Borrowings 122,969 1,770 5.77 % 55,536 705 5.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,426,982 $ 22,868 3.78 % 2,143,823 $ 6,230 1.17 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 496,209 563,832 Other 17,366 7,947 Total Liabilities 2,940,557 2,715,602 Shareholders' equity 233,306 225,363 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,173,863 $ 2,940,965 Net interest income $ 20,913 $ 26,310 Net interest rate spread (1) 1.95 % 3.43 % Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 639,556 $ 690,745 Net interest margin (3), (4) 2.74 % 3.72 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.35 % 132.22 %

(1)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4)The tax adjusted net interest margin was 2.74% and 3.73% for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. A 21% tax rate was used to calculate the effect on securities income from tax exempt securities for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

(5)Annualized.

(6)Includes loan fees of $1.4 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. PPP loan fee income of $11,000 and $0.5 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.













FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands except for %) Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (5) Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (5) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits with banks $ 81,497 $ 1,822 4.51 % $ 183,047 $ 363 0.40 % Securities (including FHLB stock) 417,104 4,807 2.32 % 444,879 4,619 2.09 % Federal funds sold 421 - - % 197 - - % Loans held for sale - - - % - - - % Loans, net of unearned income (6) 2,548,446 78,439 6.21 % 2,199,435 58,037 5.32 % Total interest-earning assets 3,047,468 $ 85,068 5.63 % 2,827,558 $ 63,019 4.49 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,853 18,910 Premises and equipment, net 59,043 58,314 Other assets 27,854 28,709 Total Assets $ 3,153,218 $ 2,933,491 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 1,473,147 $ 28,085 3.84 % $ 1,325,755 $ 5,160 0.78 % Savings deposits 209,190 1,417 1.37 % 207,664 162 0.16 % Time deposits 596,575 8,800 2.97 % 562,550 5,295 1.90 % Borrowings 121,892 3,552 5.88 % 51,732 1,109 4.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,400,804 $ 41,854 3.52 % 2,147,701 $ 11,726 1.10 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 503,216 554,475 Other 15,071 7,396 Total Liabilities 2,919,091 2,709,572 Shareholders' equity 234,127 223,919 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,153,218 $ 2,933,491 Net interest income $ 43,214 $ 51,293 Net interest rate spread (1) 2.11 % 3.39 % Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 646,664 $ 679,857 Net interest margin (3), (4) 2.86 % 3.66 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.94 % 131.66 %

(1)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4)The tax adjusted net interest margin was 2.86% and 3.66% for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. A 21% tax rate was used to calculate the effect on securities income from tax exempt securities for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

(5)Annualized.

(6)Includes loan fees of $2.8 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. PPP loan fee income of $16,000 and $1.1 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

















The following table summarizes the components of First Guaranty's loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022:





June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (in thousands except for %) Balance As % of Category Balance As % of Category Balance As % of Category Balance As % of Category Real Estate: Construction & land development $ 301,259 11.6 % $ 289,486 11.2 % $ 233,091 9.2 % $ 204,640 8.4 % Farmland 29,398 1.1 % 23,065 0.9 % 24,823 1.0 % 24,556 1.0 % 1- 4 Family 406,148 15.6 % 385,984 14.9 % 366,330 14.5 % 352,501 14.5 % Multifamily 121,342 4.7 % 120,620 4.7 % 119,785 4.7 % 118,273 4.9 % Non-farm non-residential 1,025,073 39.5 % 1,027,199 39.8 % 992,929 39.3 % 981,954 40.5 % Total Real Estate 1,883,220 72.5 % 1,846,354 71.5 % 1,736,958 68.7 % 1,681,924 69.3 % Non-Real Estate: Agricultural 47,924 1.8 % 40,351 1.6 % 39,045 1.5 % 47,642 2.0 % Commercial and industrial(1) 338,023 13.0 % 344,332 13.3 % 385,279 15.3 % 365,549 15.1 % Commercial leases 282,161 10.9 % 302,450 11.7 % 317,574 12.6 % 281,010 11.6 % Consumer and other 47,771 1.8 % 49,157 1.9 % 47,864 1.9 % 48,188 2.0 % Total Non-Real Estate 715,879 27.5 % 736,290 28.5 % 789,762 31.3 % 742,389 30.7 % Total loans before unearned income 2,599,099 100.0 % 2,582,644 100.0 % 2,526,720 100.0 % 2,424,313 100.0 % Unearned income (8,433) (8,402) (7,643) (6,986) Total loans net of unearned income $ 2,590,666 $ 2,574,242 $ 2,519,077 $ 2,417,327

(1) Includes PPP loans fully guaranteed by the SBA of $5.4 million, $5.7 million, $5.9 million, and $6.1 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.













(in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Real Estate: Construction and land development $ 518 $ 221 $ 225 $ 104 Farmland 867 677 290 290 1- 4 family 6,320 6,209 3,826 3,646 Multifamily 537 - - - Non-farm non-residential 8,285 2,675 3,746 2,629 Total Real Estate 16,527 9,782 8,087 6,669 Non-Real Estate: Agricultural 1,375 1,469 1,622 1,645 Commercial and industrial 2,167 1,026 819 876 Commercial leases 1,818 1,799 1,799 - Consumer and other 2,016 1,593 1,239 1,168 Total Non-Real Estate 7,376 5,887 5,479 3,689 Total nonaccrual loans 23,903 15,669 13,566 10,358 Loans 90 days and greater delinquent & accruing: Real Estate: Construction and land development 182 190 427 326 Farmland - - - - 1- 4 family 295 - 332 359 Multifamily - - 157 13 Non-farm non-residential - 1,641 103 318 Total Real Estate 477 1,831 1,019 1,016 Non-Real Estate: Agricultural 61 - - - Commercial and industrial - 6,244 123 444 Commercial leases - - - - Consumer and other - - - - Total Non-Real Estate 61 6,244 123 444 Total loans 90 days and greater delinquent & accruing 538 8,075 1,142 1,460 Total non-performing loans 24,441 23,744 14,708 11,818 Real Estate Owned: Real Estate Loans: Construction and land development 251 - - - Farmland - - - - 1- 4 family 248 113 113 249 Multifamily - - - - Non-farm non-residential 774 774 - 1,418 Total Real Estate 1,273 887 113 1,667 Non-Real Estate Loans: Agricultural - - - - Commercial and industrial - - - - Commercial leases - - - - Consumer and other - - - - Total Non-Real Estate - - - - Total Real Estate Owned 1,273 887 113 1,667 Total non-performing assets $ 25,714 $ 24,631 $ 14,821 $ 13,485 Non-performing assets to total loans 0.99 % 0.96 % 0.59 % 0.56 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.47 % 0.44 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94 % 0.92 % 0.58 % 0.49 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.92 % 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.43 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 133.29 % 201.47 % 173.36 % 226.57 % The table below sets forth the amounts and categories of our nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional metrics. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets are not financial measures recognized under GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Our management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these non-GAAP financial measures to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of preferred equity and/or goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share or related measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total shareholders' equity, total assets, book value per share or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, shareholders' equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.





At June 30, At December 31, (in thousands except for share data and %) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 238,857 $ 234,991 $ 223,889 $ 178,591 $ 166,035 Adjustments: Preferred 33,058 33,058 33,058 - - Goodwill 12,900 12,900 12,900 12,900 12,942 Acquisition intangibles 4,007 4,355 5,051 5,815 6,527 Tangible common equity $ 188,892 $ 184,678 $ 172,880 $ 159,876 $ 146,566 Common shares outstanding 11,431,083 10,716,796 10,716,796 10,716,796 10,716,796 Book value per common share $ 18.00 $ 18.84 $ 17.81 $ 16.66 $ 15.49 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.52 $ 17.23 $ 16.13 $ 14.92 $ 13.68 Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 3,236,046 $ 3,151,347 $ 2,878,120 $ 2,473,078 $ 2,117,216 Adjustments: Goodwill 12,900 12,900 12,900 12,900 12,942 Acquisition intangibles 4,007 4,355 5,051 5,815 6,527 Tangible Assets $ 3,219,139 $ 3,134,092 $ 2,860,169 $ 2,454,363 $ 2,097,747 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.87 % 5.89 % 6.04 % 6.51 % 6.99 %







