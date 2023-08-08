First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
Hammond, Louisiana, August 8, 2023 - First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.
Resilient: Springing back, rebounding. Returning to the original form for position after being bent, compressed or stretched. Recovering readily from illness, depression, adversity, or the like; buoyant. Random House Webster's Unabridged Dictionary Second Edition.
Another good word is strong. An even better word is tough. These are words that describe what First Guaranty has been during a six month period in which we have survived wound after wound, not of our own causing as we continue to deliver to our shareholders, customers, and our staff members extraordinary results.
The latest of these have been the FDIC deposit insurance adjustment which was $450,000 for the second quarter.
Enough crying over spilt milk. This is what we did to make it better. Our interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $43,781,000 compared to $32,540,000 for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ending June 30, 2023, our interest income totaled $85,068,000 compared to $63,019,000. Our interest expense stabilized at $22,868,000 for the quarter compared to $41,854,000 for the six month period ending June 30, 2023.
We have significantly increased our loan interest income to offset the increased cost of deposits which are set by the Federal Reserve. For the quarter, we made over $2,000,000 for our shareholders even after the FDIC assessment.
Basically, we have and will continue to make a lot of money for our shareholders. We are working very hard to control non-interest expense. We are working very hard to expand our interest margin. Our lenders have done a great job working to increase the rates we receive for our loans.
Let's keep moving forward. Let's be resilient. Let's be TOUGH.
Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely,
Alton B. Lewis
President and CEO
First Guaranty, Bancshares, Inc.
About First Guaranty
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.
|FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|145,773
|$
|82,796
|Federal funds sold
|455
|423
|Cash and cash equivalents
|146,228
|83,219
|Investment securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|80,153
|131,458
|Held to maturity, at cost and net of allowance for credit losses of $100 and $0 (estimated fair value of $250,008 and $242,560 respectively)
|320,523
|320,068
|Investment securities
|400,676
|451,526
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|7,901
|6,528
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|Loans, net of unearned income
|2,590,666
|2,519,077
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|31,861
|23,518
|Net loans
|2,558,805
|2,495,559
|Premises and equipment, net
|60,849
|58,206
|Goodwill
|12,900
|12,900
|Intangible assets, net
|4,583
|4,979
|Other real estate, net
|1,273
|113
|Accrued interest receivable
|15,099
|13,002
|Other assets
|27,732
|25,315
|Total Assets
|$
|3,236,046
|$
|3,151,347
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|466,172
|$
|524,415
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,448,492
|1,460,259
|Savings
|222,296
|205,760
|Time
|630,459
|533,358
|Total deposits
|2,767,419
|2,723,792
|Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|30,000
|120,000
|Short-term borrowings
|20,000
|20,000
|Repurchase agreements
|7,409
|6,442
|Accrued interest payable
|6,996
|4,289
|Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|120,000
|-
|Senior long-term debt
|20,305
|21,927
|Junior subordinated debentures
|15,000
|15,000
|Other liabilities
|10,060
|4,906
|Total Liabilities
|2,997,189
|2,916,356
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, Series A - $1,000 par value - 100,000 shares authorized
|Non-cumulative perpetual; 34,500 issued and outstanding
|33,058
|33,058
|Common stock, $1 par value - 100,600,000 shares authorized; 11,431,083 and 10,716,796 shares issued and outstanding
|11,431
|10,717
|Surplus
|139,379
|130,093
|Retained earnings
|69,887
|76,351
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(14,898)
|(15,228)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|238,857
|234,991
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|3,236,046
|$
|3,151,347
|FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except share data)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest Income:
|Loans (including fees)
|$
|40,290
|$
|29,999
|$
|78,439
|$
|58,037
|Deposits with other banks
|1,071
|261
|1,822
|363
|Securities (including FHLB stock)
|2,420
|2,280
|4,807
|4,619
|Total Interest Income
|43,781
|32,540
|85,068
|63,019
|Interest Expense:
|Demand deposits
|15,036
|2,884
|28,085
|5,160
|Savings deposits
|838
|101
|1,417
|162
|Time deposits
|5,224
|2,540
|8,800
|5,295
|Borrowings
|1,770
|705
|3,552
|1,109
|Total Interest Expense
|22,868
|6,230
|41,854
|11,726
|Net Interest Income
|20,913
|26,310
|43,214
|51,293
|Less: Provision for credit losses
|548
|757
|862
|1,389
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|20,365
|25,553
|42,352
|49,904
|Noninterest Income:
|Service charges, commissions and fees
|818
|773
|1,603
|1,550
|ATM and debit card fees
|828
|904
|1,653
|1,727
|Net gains (losses) on securities
|-
|-
|-
|(17)
|Net gains on sale of loans
|-
|90
|12
|89
|Other
|1,166
|760
|2,248
|1,140
|Total Noninterest Income
|2,812
|2,527
|5,516
|4,489
|Total Business Revenue, Net of Provision for Credit Losses
|23,177
|28,080
|47,868
|54,393
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|9,932
|9,085
|19,936
|18,065
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|2,219
|2,252
|4,421
|4,453
|Other
|7,584
|6,482
|15,544
|12,052
|Total Noninterest Expense
|19,735
|17,819
|39,901
|34,570
|Income Before Income Taxes
|3,442
|10,261
|7,967
|19,823
|Less: Provision for income taxes
|766
|2,137
|1,823
|4,114
|Net Income
|2,676
|8,124
|6,144
|15,709
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
|582
|582
|1,164
|1,164
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|2,094
|$
|7,542
|$
|4,980
|$
|14,545
|Per Common Share:
|Earnings
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.36
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|10,913,029
|10,716,796
|10,815,454
|10,716,796
|FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|(in thousands except for %)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (5)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (5)
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|$
|90,388
|$
|1,071
|4.75
|%
|$
|135,072
|$
|261
|0.77
|%
|Securities (including FHLB stock)
|407,689
|2,420
|2.38
|%
|455,224
|2,280
|2.01
|%
|Federal funds sold
|410
|-
|-
|%
|162
|-
|-
|%
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Loans, net of unearned income (6)
|2,568,051
|40,290
|6.29
|%
|2,244,110
|29,999
|5.36
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,066,538
|$
|43,781
|5.73
|%
|2,834,568
|$
|32,540
|4.60
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|18,443
|19,334
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,924
|58,235
|Other assets
|28,958
|28,828
|Total Assets
|$
|3,173,863
|$
|2,940,965
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|1,458,353
|$
|15,036
|4.14
|%
|$
|1,327,954
|$
|2,884
|0.87
|%
|Savings deposits
|214,055
|838
|1.57
|%
|211,281
|101
|0.19
|%
|Time deposits
|631,605
|5,224
|3.32
|%
|549,052
|2,540
|1.86
|%
|Borrowings
|122,969
|1,770
|5.77
|%
|55,536
|705
|5.10
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,426,982
|$
|22,868
|3.78
|%
|2,143,823
|$
|6,230
|1.17
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|496,209
|563,832
|Other
|17,366
|7,947
|Total Liabilities
|2,940,557
|2,715,602
|Shareholders' equity
|233,306
|225,363
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|3,173,863
|$
|2,940,965
|Net interest income
|$
|20,913
|$
|26,310
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|1.95
|%
|3.43
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (2)
|$
|639,556
|$
|690,745
|Net interest margin (3), (4)
|2.74
|%
|3.72
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|126.35
|%
|132.22
|%
(1)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)The tax adjusted net interest margin was 2.74% and 3.73% for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. A 21% tax rate was used to calculate the effect on securities income from tax exempt securities for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.
(5)Annualized.
(6)Includes loan fees of $1.4 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. PPP loan fee income of $11,000 and $0.5 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.
|FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|(in thousands except for %)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (5)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate (5)
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|$
|81,497
|$
|1,822
|4.51
|%
|$
|183,047
|$
|363
|0.40
|%
|Securities (including FHLB stock)
|417,104
|4,807
|2.32
|%
|444,879
|4,619
|2.09
|%
|Federal funds sold
|421
|-
|-
|%
|197
|-
|-
|%
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Loans, net of unearned income (6)
|2,548,446
|78,439
|6.21
|%
|2,199,435
|58,037
|5.32
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,047,468
|$
|85,068
|5.63
|%
|2,827,558
|$
|63,019
|4.49
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|18,853
|18,910
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,043
|58,314
|Other assets
|27,854
|28,709
|Total Assets
|$
|3,153,218
|$
|2,933,491
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|1,473,147
|$
|28,085
|3.84
|%
|$
|1,325,755
|$
|5,160
|0.78
|%
|Savings deposits
|209,190
|1,417
|1.37
|%
|207,664
|162
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|596,575
|8,800
|2.97
|%
|562,550
|5,295
|1.90
|%
|Borrowings
|121,892
|3,552
|5.88
|%
|51,732
|1,109
|4.32
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,400,804
|$
|41,854
|3.52
|%
|2,147,701
|$
|11,726
|1.10
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|503,216
|554,475
|Other
|15,071
|7,396
|Total Liabilities
|2,919,091
|2,709,572
|Shareholders' equity
|234,127
|223,919
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|3,153,218
|$
|2,933,491
|Net interest income
|$
|43,214
|$
|51,293
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|2.11
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (2)
|$
|646,664
|$
|679,857
|Net interest margin (3), (4)
|2.86
|%
|3.66
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|126.94
|%
|131.66
|%
(1)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)The tax adjusted net interest margin was 2.86% and 3.66% for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. A 21% tax rate was used to calculate the effect on securities income from tax exempt securities for the above periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.
(5)Annualized.
(6)Includes loan fees of $2.8 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively. PPP loan fee income of $16,000 and $1.1 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.
The following table summarizes the components of First Guaranty's loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022:
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|(in thousands except for %)
|Balance
|As % of Category
|Balance
|As % of Category
|Balance
|As % of Category
|Balance
|As % of Category
|Real Estate:
|Construction & land development
|$
|301,259
|11.6
|%
|$
|289,486
|11.2
|%
|$
|233,091
|9.2
|%
|$
|204,640
|8.4
|%
|Farmland
|29,398
|1.1
|%
|23,065
|0.9
|%
|24,823
|1.0
|%
|24,556
|1.0
|%
|1- 4 Family
|406,148
|15.6
|%
|385,984
|14.9
|%
|366,330
|14.5
|%
|352,501
|14.5
|%
|Multifamily
|121,342
|4.7
|%
|120,620
|4.7
|%
|119,785
|4.7
|%
|118,273
|4.9
|%
|Non-farm non-residential
|1,025,073
|39.5
|%
|1,027,199
|39.8
|%
|992,929
|39.3
|%
|981,954
|40.5
|%
|Total Real Estate
|1,883,220
|72.5
|%
|1,846,354
|71.5
|%
|1,736,958
|68.7
|%
|1,681,924
|69.3
|%
|Non-Real Estate:
|Agricultural
|47,924
|1.8
|%
|40,351
|1.6
|%
|39,045
|1.5
|%
|47,642
|2.0
|%
Commercial and industrial(1)
|338,023
|13.0
|%
|344,332
|13.3
|%
|385,279
|15.3
|%
|365,549
|15.1
|%
|Commercial leases
|282,161
|10.9
|%
|302,450
|11.7
|%
|317,574
|12.6
|%
|281,010
|11.6
|%
|Consumer and other
|47,771
|1.8
|%
|49,157
|1.9
|%
|47,864
|1.9
|%
|48,188
|2.0
|%
|Total Non-Real Estate
|715,879
|27.5
|%
|736,290
|28.5
|%
|789,762
|31.3
|%
|742,389
|30.7
|%
|Total loans before unearned income
|2,599,099
|100.0
|%
|2,582,644
|100.0
|%
|2,526,720
|100.0
|%
|2,424,313
|100.0
|%
|Unearned income
|(8,433)
|(8,402)
|(7,643)
|(6,986)
|Total loans net of unearned income
|$
|2,590,666
|$
|2,574,242
|$
|2,519,077
|$
|2,417,327
(1) Includes PPP loans fully guaranteed by the SBA of $5.4 million, $5.7 million, $5.9 million, and $6.1 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
The table below sets forth the amounts and categories of our nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Real Estate:
|Construction and land development
|$
|518
|$
|221
|$
|225
|$
|104
|Farmland
|867
|677
|290
|290
|1- 4 family
|6,320
|6,209
|3,826
|3,646
|Multifamily
|537
|-
|-
|-
|Non-farm non-residential
|8,285
|2,675
|3,746
|2,629
|Total Real Estate
|16,527
|9,782
|8,087
|6,669
|Non-Real Estate:
|Agricultural
|1,375
|1,469
|1,622
|1,645
|Commercial and industrial
|2,167
|1,026
|819
|876
|Commercial leases
|1,818
|1,799
|1,799
|-
|Consumer and other
|2,016
|1,593
|1,239
|1,168
|Total Non-Real Estate
|7,376
|5,887
|5,479
|3,689
|Total nonaccrual loans
|23,903
|15,669
|13,566
|10,358
|Loans 90 days and greater delinquent & accruing:
|Real Estate:
|Construction and land development
|182
|190
|427
|326
|Farmland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1- 4 family
|295
|-
|332
|359
|Multifamily
|-
|-
|157
|13
|Non-farm non-residential
|-
|1,641
|103
|318
|Total Real Estate
|477
|1,831
|1,019
|1,016
|Non-Real Estate:
|Agricultural
|61
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|6,244
|123
|444
|Commercial leases
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer and other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Non-Real Estate
|61
|6,244
|123
|444
|Total loans 90 days and greater delinquent & accruing
|538
|8,075
|1,142
|1,460
|Total non-performing loans
|24,441
|23,744
|14,708
|11,818
|Real Estate Owned:
|Real Estate Loans:
|Construction and land development
|251
|-
|-
|-
|Farmland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1- 4 family
|248
|113
|113
|249
|Multifamily
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-farm non-residential
|774
|774
|-
|1,418
|Total Real Estate
|1,273
|887
|113
|1,667
|Non-Real Estate Loans:
|Agricultural
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial leases
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer and other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Non-Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Real Estate Owned
|1,273
|887
|113
|1,667
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|25,714
|$
|24,631
|$
|14,821
|$
|13,485
|Non-performing assets to total loans
|0.99
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.56
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.79
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.44
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.94
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.49
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.92
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.43
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|133.29
|%
|201.47
|%
|173.36
|%
|226.57
|%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional metrics. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets are not financial measures recognized under GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Our management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these non-GAAP financial measures to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of preferred equity and/or goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share or related measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total shareholders' equity, total assets, book value per share or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, shareholders' equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.
|At June 30,
|At December 31,
|(in thousands except for share data and %)
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Tangible Common Equity
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|238,857
|$
|234,991
|$
|223,889
|$
|178,591
|$
|166,035
|Adjustments:
|Preferred
|33,058
|33,058
|33,058
|-
|-
|Goodwill
|12,900
|12,900
|12,900
|12,900
|12,942
|Acquisition intangibles
|4,007
|4,355
|5,051
|5,815
|6,527
|Tangible common equity
|$
|188,892
|$
|184,678
|$
|172,880
|$
|159,876
|$
|146,566
Common shares outstanding
|11,431,083
|10,716,796
|10,716,796
|10,716,796
|10,716,796
Book value per common share
|$
|18.00
|$
|18.84
|$
|17.81
|$
|16.66
|$
|15.49
Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.52
|$
|17.23
|$
|16.13
|$
|14.92
|$
|13.68
|Tangible Assets
|Total Assets
|$
|3,236,046
|$
|3,151,347
|$
|2,878,120
|$
|2,473,078
|$
|2,117,216
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|12,900
|12,900
|12,900
|12,900
|12,942
|Acquisition intangibles
|4,007
|4,355
|5,051
|5,815
|6,527
|Tangible Assets
|$
|3,219,139
|$
|3,134,092
|$
|2,860,169
|$
|2,454,363
|$
|2,097,747
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|5.87
|%
|5.89
|%
|6.04
|%
|6.51
|%
|6.99
|%
