  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGBI   US32043P1066

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-07-25 pm EDT
25.06 USD   +1.03%
01:46pFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Board Diversity Matrix
PU
07/12First Guaranty Bancshares Says It Has Joined Russell 2000 Index
MT
07/12First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Added to Russell 2000 Index
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Guaranty Bancshares : Board Diversity Matrix

07/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
Board Diversity Matrix for FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. 7/21/2022

As of

Total Number of Directors

5

Part I: Gender Identity

Female

Male

Non-Binary

Did Not

Disclose

Gender

5

0

0

Directors

0

Part II: Demographic Background

African American or Black

0

0

0

0

Alaskan Native or American Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Asian

0

0

0

0

0

Hispanic or Latinx

0

0

0

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

0

0

5

0

0

White

0

0

0

0

Two or More Races or Ethnicities

LGBTQ+

0

Did Not Disclose Demographic Background

0

Disclaimer

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 120 M - -
Net income 2022 30,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,02x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,80 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alton B. Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Dosch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.21.69%266
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198