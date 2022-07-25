First Guaranty Bancshares : Board Diversity Matrix

Board Diversity Matrix for FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. 7/21/2022
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Number of Directors
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part I: Gender Identity
|
|
|
Female
|
Male
|
|
Non-Binary
|
Did Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclose
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gender
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Directors
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part II: Demographic Background
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
African American or Black
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaskan Native or American Indian
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
Asian
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Hispanic or Latinx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
White
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Two or More Races or Ethnicities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LGBTQ+
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Did Not Disclose Demographic Background
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.