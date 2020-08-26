First Guaranty Bancshares : Compensation Committee Charter 8-20-2020

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHARTER

Effective Date August 20, 2020

1. Purpose

The Compensation Committee (the "Committee") is appointed by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") to assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities relating to the compensation and benefits provided to the Company's executive management (for the purposes of this Charter, "executive management" means all individuals qualifying as "executive officers" of the Company as defined by Rule 16a-1(f) of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulations). The Committee is authorized to review, evaluate and determine various benefit plans and overall compensation for the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. To the extent applicable, the term "Company" shall also include First Guaranty Bank.

2. Committee Membership

The Committee shall be composed of a minimum of two directors, each of whom shall satisfy the applicable Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards for independence. To the extent required by the Nasdaq Stock Market listing rules, in affirmatively determining the independence of any director who will serve on the Committee, the Board must consider all factors specifically relevant to determining whether a director has a relationship to the Company which is material to that director's ability to be independent from management in connection with the duties of a Committee member, including, but not limited to: (i) the source of compensation of such director, including any consulting, advisory or other compensatory fee paid by the Company to such director; and (ii) whether such director is affiliated with the Company, a subsidiary of the Company or an affiliate of a subsidiary of the Company. In determining the independence of any director who will serve on the Committee, the Board should also consider fees received by the director as: (i) a member of the Committee, the Board or any other Board committee; and (ii) fixed amounts of compensation under a retirement plan (including deferred compensation) for prior service with the Company. These fees should be considered in aggregate with all other sources of compensation of the director, to determine whether such compensation would impair the director's judgment as a member of the Committee.

If deemed necessary or appropriate, the Committee may appoint a subcommittee consisting of those members who qualify as "outside directors" under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and/or as "non-employee directors" under Rule 16b-3 of the SEC Regulations, which subcommittee shall be authorized to take all actions permitted to the Committee under this Charter. The Board shall appoint a new member or members in the event that there is a vacancy on the Committee that reduces the number of members below two (2), or in the event that the Board determines that the number of members on the Committee should be increased.

The members of the Committee shall be elected by the Board and shall serve until their successors are duly elected and qualified. Unless a Chairperson is elected by the full Board, the members of the Committee may designate a Chairperson by majority vote of the full Committee membership.

The entire Committee or any individual Committee member may be removed without cause by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Board. Any Committee member may resign effective upon