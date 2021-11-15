Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGBI   US32043P1066

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Ten Percent Stock Dividend

11/15/2021 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMMOND, La., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its proven record of enhancing shareholder value, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGBI), Hammond, Louisiana, on November 15, 2021, declared a 10% stock dividend to be paid on December 17, 2021, with a record date of December 15, 2021. Over the years, continued strong earnings have enabled First Guaranty to declare and issue 10% stock dividends in February 2012, December 2015, December 2017, December 2019, and, presently, December 2021.

As the book value has consistently been recovered within 14-17 months, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shareholders have enjoyed enhanced value through both the original dividend income over the period of time plus the overall increase in market value. In addition to the 10% dividends in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has paid 113 consecutive quarterly cash dividends.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,
Alton B. Lewis
President and CEO
First Guaranty, Bancshares, Inc.

About First Guaranty

First Guaranty, a Louisiana-based company, has approximately $2.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021 and provides personalized commercial banking services through 34 banking facilities located across Louisiana and Texas. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which First Guaranty operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

First Guaranty wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. First Guaranty wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect First Guaranty's financial performance and could cause First Guaranty's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. First Guaranty does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions, which may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT: ALTON B. LEWIS, CEO AND ERIC J. DOSCH, CFO
985.375.0350/985.375.0308



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
03:09pFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Ten Percent Stock Dividend
GL
03:09pFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Ten Percent Stock Dividend
GL
09:55aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Announces Ten Percent Stock Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
09:51aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
11/09First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
11/09FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
11/032021 Third Quarter Report
PU
10/26First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/26First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,1 M - -
Net income 2021 25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,05 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alton B. Lewis Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Dosch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.24.09%215
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.31%493 116
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.77%383 915
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%196 529
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.43%169 450