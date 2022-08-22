Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGBI   US32043P1066

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2022-08-22 am EDT
25.10 USD   -0.71%
09:51aFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders
GL
09:51aFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders
GL
09:25aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders

08/22/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMMOND, La., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 18, 2022 the Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (“First Guaranty”) declared a quarterly cash dividend on First Guaranty’s outstanding shares of common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022 and is expected to be paid on September 30, 2022. This is the 117th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common shareholders.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis
President and CEO
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

About First Guaranty

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which First Guaranty operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

First Guaranty wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. First Guaranty wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect First Guaranty's financial performance and could cause First Guaranty's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. First Guaranty does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions, which may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: ALTON B. LEWIS, CEO AND ERIC J. DOSCH, CFO

985.375.0350 / 985.375.0308


All news about FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
09:51aFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to S..
GL
09:51aFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to S..
GL
09:25aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
07/27First Guaranty Reports Net Income of $8.1 Million for the Second Quarter of 2022; Earni..
GL
07/27FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/27FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
07/26FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 114 M - -
Net income 2022 30,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,28 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alton B. Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Dosch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.24.04%271