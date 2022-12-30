Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGBI   US32043P1066

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
23.45 USD   -2.70%
05:18pFirst Guaranty Bancshares : Letter to Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
05:11pFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/16First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Guaranty Bancshares : Letter to Shareholders - Form 8-K

12/30/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

The fourth quarter of 2022 has concluded and with its conclusion we also reached the end of the year of 2022. 2022 has been an extremely successful year for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. As a result, you are receiving your 118th consecutive, quarterly dividend. Stop and reflect about that for a moment - that is 29.5 years of consecutive quarterly dividends. Over that period, the dividends have never decreased. Additionally, due to stock splits and five 10% stock dividends, one share of stock in First Guaranty Bank (now First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.) purchased in 1993 is presently 3.22 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has proven to be and continues to be a very profitable investment.

In 2022, our total assets have grown to approximately $3,126,128,000 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2,878,120,000 as of December 31, 2021. Our loan portfolio has grown to approximately $2,520,000,000 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2,159,359,000 as of December 31, 2021. Due to the proactive steps, we have taken in the last two years, although our interest expense has grown tremendously, we have maintained profitability. We have significantly improved our technology and products in 2022.
We have been named by Newsweek and Lending Tree as the Best Small Bank in the United States for the third consecutive year. The award has been made for three years and we have received the award all three years. We continue to improve First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to increase shareholder value and to build a fortress balance sheet.

Please enjoy your 118th quarterly dividend.

Thank you for your continued support and trust.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis
President/CEO

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.


Attachments

Disclaimer

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 22:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
05:18pFirst Guaranty Bancshares : Letter to Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
05:11pFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
12/16First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
12/16First Guaranty Bancshares : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
11/21First Guaranty Bank named Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek for the ..
GL
11/21First Guaranty Bank named Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek for the ..
AQ
11/21First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 118th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to S..
GL
11/21First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 118th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to S..
AQ
11/21First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 3..
CI
11/21First Guaranty Bancshares : Bank named Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newswee..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 28,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,10 $
Average target price 25,17 $
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alton B. Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Dosch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.18.25%258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488